Get ready to hear the people sing

We love playing guessing games in What’s On HQ, but one look at this little teaser released by Etihad Arena on their social media and we’re around 99.99 per cent sure of the answer. Les Misérables is coming to Abu Dhabi to Etihad Arena in April 2025.

You can see the teaser yourself below.

The video shows a man holding a red flag which reads ‘Meet us beyond the barricade in April’ followed by ‘And get ready to hear the people sing.’

The caption accompanying the clips reads, ‘A tale of revolution, love, and redemption is coming soon… Can you guess what it is?⁣’

If you’ve seen the performance on stage before, or seen the movie starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway – the answer to the question is an easy one.

The words used on the clip are those to a popular song titled Do You Hear the People Sing. The song also includes the words, ‘Beyond the barricade’.

The next hint is the red flag – a very crucial element to Les Misérables, used to symbolise the rebels. The blue backdrop and white light mixed in with the red flag also remind us of the flag of France – the country where the story is set.

Further solidifying our guesses are found in the comment section – many agreeing with our guesses, others already excited to attend the performance, and others belting out the song Do You Hear The People Sing?

Etihad Arena will officially announce the performance on October 9th, 2024 via their social media channels. We will let you know as soon as it’s confirmed, and other important details like show dates, ticket prices and more.

So, what is ⁣Les Misérables about?

Les Misérables follows the life of Jean Valjean – an ex-convict who seeks redemption despite being hunted for decades by his rival and ex-guard Javert after breaking parole.⁣ The main theme is social injustice.

The performance is based on a novel by Victor Hugo published in 1862. Hugo saw the injustice and exploitation of the poor around him and wanted to see a change. He hoped that through Les Misérables, people would work towards creating an equal society. Hugo’s book became an instant success and has since been translated into several languages.

