Dubai is truly a shoppers paradise, as is evident from the number of malls we have in the city. And a new one has just been announced, set to open at the new Nad Al Sheba Gardens residential development.

Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall will be a community mall with popular retailers, including Waitrose. The concept is owned by Shamal – a Dubai born investment firm.

The mall will bring a wealth of retail and lifestyle offerings to the community. It will be located just 10-minutes away from Downtown Dubai, which means residents and visitors of DIFC, Business Bay, and Meydan can also easily visit.

Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall will be set over two floors and will feature a variety of retail options, food and beverage outlets, a nursery, and health and fitness amenities. Its minimalist yet contemporary architecture will allow it to integrate seamlessly within the community and surrounding parks.

The residential community developed by Meraas is home to three-to-seven-bedroom villas and townhouses. Residents can enjoy a wide range of amenities spanning leisure and fitness.

For relaxation, residents can enjoy walks through lush green spaces paired with sparkling lagoons. The space will also include cycling and running tracks, so residents can burn calories and get fresh air without leaving the community.

At the moment, we don’t know when the mall will open its doors, but we will keep our eyes on any updates.

Want more?

There’s more in the works! Sobha Hartland is set to get a new mall in 2026 set to predominantly serve the residents living in the community. It will span 339,000 square feet and will be home to a supermarket, 35 retail stores, a gym, play courts, a soft play zone for children, and over 10 restaurants offering a variety of cuisine choices.

And don’t forget. The iconic Dubai Mall is also set to receive a Dhs1.5 billion expansion, which will see another 240 new luxury retail stores and restaurants added to the roster.

