So many staycations, so little time…

There’s an exciting line-up of new properties set to open in the UAE in the coming years. Among them are a seriously wow-worthy array of luxury hotels, complete with a range of exciting dining concepts, lavish pool facilities, and incredible citywide views.

From the super-luxury, to the colourful and creative, here are the best hotel openings expected soon.

Dubai

2024

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

A third oceanic-themed hotel will open up alongside Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, completing Jumeirah’s nautical hotel trilogy, in late 2024. The five star hotel will boast 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses, and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, alongside state of the art amenities. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be the perfect place to unwind and find your inner zen with their special wellness and leisure facilities set across a sprawling 3,500 square metre, three-storey spa. There will also be a collection of gorgeous pools that guests can take a dip in, including a large circular pool, a family infinity pool and a private VIP adult pool. The new resort will be every foodies dream with an impressive collection of 10 restaurants and bars, all of which have been designed by globally renowned restaurant designers.

jumeirah.com

Delano Dubai

Set to open alongside sister Ennismore property Banyan Tree is the Middle East’s first outpost of Delano. The 251-room Delano Dubai will open in October and promises to be marked by attention to detail and personalised experiences, designed to make every guest feel special. A swimming pool gazing out over the ocean will be a stunning spot to soak up the sun, and drinking and dining will come in the form of three culinary concepts. The culinary and mixology concepts include the newly reawakened, opulent and enigmatic Rose Bar, a picture of elite Hollywood glamour and musical greatness, and a legend in the Miami nightlife scene. We also have Tutto Passa, an amber-hued Italian restaurant and terrace, bringing the Amalfi coast to the shores of Bluewaters Dubai. Then there’s Maison Revka, the Slavic-inspired restaurant from St Tropez, featuring a pool with cabanas and a beautifully chic restaurant.

delanodubai.com

2025

Mandarin Oriental, Wasl Tower

The Mandarin Oriental Downtown will debut in the first quarter of 2025, as a sleek city counterpart to the existing Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira. When the luxury brand unveiled their second Dubai hotel, a statement said that it would ‘feature 257 spacious and contemporary guestrooms, suites and serviced apartments, located on floors 16 to 38 of the tower.’ On the foodie front, a Greek restaurant and Chinese restaurant are among the highlights within the hotel, and a collection of nine internationally renowned brands will also feature within the 64-storey tower.

@mo_downtowndubai

Six Senses The Palm, Dubai

First announced in 2022, Six Senses The Palm Dubai, is slated to welcome guests in 2025. When the resort does open on the Palm’s West Crescent, it will have just 60 hotel keys and 162 luxury branded residences. Expect an array of sustainably-driven restaurants and bars, plus impressive sports and leisure facilities such as a gym, squash court, pools and a dedicated private beach. At Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, there will also be a signature Six Senses Spa, plus a library, kids club and an interesting sounding longevity centre.

sixsenses.com

Ciel Tower

The opening of Ciel Tower – one of Dubai’s top megaprojects and the world’s tallest hotel is on track with an expected opening next year in 2025. The hotel will officially be known as Ciel, Vignette Collection – part of the Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts. The hotel will be home to three restaurants, Dubai’s highest infinity pool, a fitness centre, spa, club lounge, and an observation bar & lounge offering uninterrupted views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline. According to The First Group website, Ciel Observatory & Lounge will be located high up on the on the 81st floor, perfect for those uninterrupted views. On the floor above we will have Sky Terrace – which will be home to the stunning infinity pool. Sunset Lounge will be located on the 74th floor, Horizon Bar on the 76th floor, while the hotel’s luxury spa and health club will be located on the 61st floor.

Zuha Island

The creators of Abu Dhabi’s jaw-dropping Zaya Nurai Island are turning their attention to new shores in Dubai. We’re already mentally checking-in to Zuha Island, a dazzling new private island resort currently under construction at the World Islands. The Zuha resort will open in the summer of 2025, and features 70 resort villas perched on the ocean edge, many of which will come complete with their own private pools. Guests will benefit from treatments at a serene spa and healing centre, and will also enjoy access to a central swimming pool. To keep stomachs satisfied, an all-day dining restaurant, a ceviche bar and a chic beach club are all part of the plan for Zuha Island.

zuhaisland.com

2026

Gran Melia, Port De La Mer

Set to open at the end of 2026, the luxurious hotel will be Melia’s first beach resort in Dubai, sitting on the seafront of Dubai’s new Port de La Mer island. Gran Melia Dubai will boast 380 ultra-modern guest rooms and suites with stunning views of the glittering skyline and the shimmering Arabian Gulf. In addition to the impressive architecture, designed by MOMA International, the facilities include a wellness centre with a gym and spa, direct access to the marina, swimming pools, a private beach, and a number of international restaurants and bars. In true Dubai style, there will also be a glamourous new beach club situated adjacent to the hotel, but not just any beach club… Zuma Beachhouse. Yes, a gorgeous seaside iteration of Zuma Dubai will open the same year, complete with a lounge and bar, day beds, and a stunning swimming pool.

Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts

The Heart of Europe, a multi-billion dollar project on The World Islands, is already home to voco Monaco hotel, but another European inspired property – also managed by IHG – will open in 2026. Inspired by the charming Spanish coastal town or Marbella, the hotel will be surrounded by nine different coral reefs spanning half a million square metres. If you think that’s unique, there will also be a one-kilometre-long raining street around the hotel which will bring a cooling downpour to the streets every few minutes. From the 150 rooms, you can pick from suites, chalets or cabanas that face the sea, the snow plaza or the famous raining street. The Spanish vibes continue into authentic European cuisines at the hotel’s six restaurants. At Descanso, you can enjoy live cooking stations and signature sangrias; at Casa Bougainville, there’s delicate tapas and at The Citrus Gem you can find light bites, pastries and authentic Spanish coffee.

InterContinental Resort Portofino

The first InterContinental resort in the UAE will open on the World Islands in 2026. A further expansion of the existing partnership between Heart of Europe and IHG will see the colourful Portofino property open as InterContinental Resort Portofino. Located next to voco Monaco and Marbella, a Vignette Collection Resort (also due to open in 2026), the family-centric resort will feature 466 rooms and suites, floor-to-ceiling aquariums, and a rustic roof garden with gorgeous views of the Dubai skyline.

Baccarat Dubai

One of the world’s most lavish hotel brands, Baccarat New York, is making its way to Dubai for the first time in all its glitz and glamour. Set to open in 2026, Baccarat Dubai will be made up of twin tapering towers, designed by world-renowned architectural firm Studio Libeskind. The ultra-luxury hotel will feature 145 rooms and suites, a collection of branded residences, and several restaurants accented with Baccarat crystals and offering a level of elegance and opulence reflective of its heritage. Among the highlights, The Grand Salon with its high ceilings and crystal chandeliers will be a dazzling spot for a relaxed lunch or refined dinner, and drinks will be best enjoyed in the signature Baccarat bar, a show-stopping spot for sundowners complete with mirrored detailing and swathes of velvet, all encasing a central grand piano.

Rixos Dubai Islands

The all-inclusive Rixos Dubai Islands will be the newest addition to Dubai Islands, where you’ll already find family-friendly stays Centara Mirage and Riu. Both a hotel and residences, the hotel promises the same level of service and amenities that can be found across the global Rixos brand, including infinity pools to boot, a spa and a fitness centre. Set back in a secluded cove on the Islands, residents and hotel guests will have access to 700 metres of beach space with direct access. Rixos is known for its family-friendly facilities and the Dubai Islands offshoot will be no different. A kids club will ensure that the little ones are well looked after and entertained.

2027

Aman Dubai

Dubai’s luxury hotel scene is set to get an exciting and highly-anticipated new addition as the iconic luxury Aman Resorts prepares to unveil its all-suite hotel on the pristine shores of Jumeirah Beach, by 2027. With construction already underway, the ultra-luxe hotel promises an exclusive retreat spanning a 350-metre stretch of private beach, boasting uninterrupted vistas, exquisite dining experiences, a 2,300 square-metre Aman Spa, nine acres of landscaped gardens, and an exclusive Aman private member’s club.

aman.com

Janu Dubai

The chic and more affordable lifestyle brand from the iconic Aman Resorts, debuting in DIFC in 2027. Translating to ‘soul’ in Sanskrit, Janu will have many similarities to the Aman properties – from the level of service to the exceptional design. Whereas Aman Resorts typically provides a sanctuary for guests, Janu will have a distinctive energy and spirit, encouraging guests to interact, explore, and connect. Strategically located in Dubai’s upscale financial hub, Janu Dubai will offer 150 rooms, luxury residences, a private members’ club, diverse dining options, bars, and a fitness and wellness centre.

2028

The Alba

Renowned hoteliers Dorchester Collection are set to open a second hotel in Dubai – this time on Palm Jumeirah. Promising to be a dazzling address for refined seaside luxury, The Alba will feature 95 rooms and suites, all sumptuous in space and contemporary in design. The brand’s first ocean-adjacent hotel will put a strong focus on wellness, and promises to unveil a world-class spa as part of the leisure offering. It’s set to welcome guests from 2028.

MGM Grand, Aria, Bellagio

The Island, a megaproject by Wasl off the coast of Jumeirah, is set to welcome a trio of iconic Las Vegas hotels as MGM, Bellagio and Aria become the centrepiece of this Vegas-inspired development. First announced back in 2017, we still don’t have a confirmed opening date for The Island. However, according to Meed, developer Wasl has awarded a contract for the construction of the island, reconfirming that the project is still in the pipeline. In the MGM earnings call from November 8, 2023, further details on what exactly to expect at The Island were revealed by MGM President and CEO, Bill Hornbuckle. Confirming that the luxury development was ‘under construction,’ he said that the island would feature 1,400 hotel rooms from the MGM Grand, Bellagio and Aria brands. In addition, he confirmed that for the moment, the USD2.5 billion project Dubai project will go ahead without a casino in it.

Abu Dhabi

2024

Tilal Liwa, a Vignette Collection Hotel

IHG’s Vignette Collection brand, a brand known for its unique and proudly independent properties, will take over operations of the former Tilal Liwa hotel in the Al Dhafra region, transforming it into a luxury desert escape. New features will include luxurious suites, bespoke desert experiences, and refreshed restaurants, spa and a kids club. The resort plans to soft open later this year, with a grand launch set for Q2, 2025.

2025

Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts – the luxury independents arm of Hilton Hotels – is set to transform Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi into a breathtaking resort complete with a stunning golf course. Expected to open in 2025, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts has been designed to draw inspiration from the destination, with 80 expansive villas set between the beach and flanking the waters edge. Three swimming pools, tennis and paddle courts and an elegant spa give a strong wellbeing element, while for foodies, the island will feature two signature restaurants, two bars and an exclusive beach club. A kids’ club, splash pad, and children’s pool will cater to families looking for an idyllic island escape.

Mondrian Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s luxury hotel scene is getting a sprinkling of design-led excellence, as Mondrian Hotels is set to open a stunning property in the capital. The Mondrian Abu Dhabi will open on the canal front in Downtown Abu Dhabi. Mondrian Hotels are known for their dazzling design and local-first approach, which is exactly what you can expect from this jaw-dropping waterfront property. Although we’ll have to wait until next year to check-in to Mondrian Abu Dhabi, it’s set to be worth the wait, with a visually breathtaking collection of rooms and suites, and mouthwatering selection of restaurants.

Earth Mangroves

Earth Hotels is a new design-conscious, experience driven boutique hotel brand, and among its exciting pipeline of UAE properties, the brand has plans to open a jaw-dropping retreat in Abu Dhabi. Called Earth Mangroves, the property is set to open in the capital in the second quarter of 2025, and looks set to be a haven for nature-lovers. Although an exact location has not been given, we know it will be amongst one of Abu Dhabi’s dense mangrove forests. A visually stunning collection of 50 futuristic-looking bungalows will be dotted throughout the lush mangroves and perched over the waterfront, serving as a perfect bolthole for escaping the city.

earthhotels.com

Nammos Hotel Abu Dhabi

Nammos has become one of the biggest names on the global beach club scene. But now the Mykonos-born hotspot is expanding into hotels, with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. And best of all, there’s a stunning Nammos Hotel coming to Abu Dhabi. Although the location of Nammos’ Abu Dhabi is yet to be confirmed, we do know the hotel will open in 2025, as per its website. We’re already packing our bags. An extension of the brand’s refined, fun-loving beachside dining experience, guests checking-in to Nammos Hotel & Resorts, can expect the same style and sophistication at the resort iteration. According to the announcement, Nammos Hotels & Resorts will ‘provide an unrivalled and genuine hospitality experience that mirrors elements of the existing Nammos offerings, whilst evoking a true sense of laid-back luxury.’

nammoshotels.com/abudhabi

Nurai Island

As part of master developer Aldar’s transformation of its hospitality portfolio, it will reimagine Maldives-esque Nurai Island into an ultra-luxury resort off the coast of Saadiyat. The island has undergone a major expansion since closing earlier this year, and will feature new villas, a ballroom, a community hub and an arrival jetty when it reopens. Its existing F&B options, spa, and beach club have also been renovated. While we don’t know when Nurai Island will reopen, we’re hoping it will be early next year.

Straylight Yas, Vignette Collection

Another collaboration between IHG and Aldar will see the Yas Plaza hotels complex turn six hotels into one single integrated resort under the Vignette Collection brand. Slated to welcome guests from the final quarter of 2025, the new property will be called the Straylight Yas, and will feature 1,389 rooms and suites across the mega complex. New to the property for the first time will be private beach access, accessible via a tunnel, a new strip of shops and restaurants, a beach club, open-air theatre, and new golf and beach villas.

Waldorf Astoria Abu Dhabi

Aldar has partnered with Hilton to operate the former Anantara Eastern Mangroves hotel under the well-reputed Waldorf Astoria brand, creating the Waldorf Astoria Abu Dhabi. During the conversion, upgrades will be made to transform the rooms and suites, and the resulting property will have 167 stylish rooms, many of which will gaze out over the lush mangroves. On the culinary front, the hotel will get a new brasserie, signature rooftop restaurant, pool bar, and of course Waldorf Astoria’s signature Peacock Alley. Although an opening date hasn’t given, we expect the hotel to be operational next year.

2027

Nobu Abu Dhabi

A Nobu restaurant, a beach club, luxurious hotel and chic branded residences will all open in Abu Dhabi in 2027. The Nobu Hospitality concepts will open in collaboration with Aldar properties on the scenic Mamsha beach on Saadiyat island, forming part of the cultural and culinary hub of Saadiyat Grove. Inside the breathtaking beachfront hotel, guests will be able to check-in to one of 165 upscale and modern guest rooms and suites, with a VIP experience awaiting guests staying in the rooftop Nobu Villa. In the hotel, guests will be able to dine on chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s acclaimed Japanese dishes at Abu Dhabi’s first Nobu restaurant, plus three more restaurants and bars, and get pampered at a next-level wellness centre and an array of swimming pools. Guests will also be able to enjoy a luxurious daytime clubbing experience at Abu Dhabi’s Nobu Beach Club.

2029

The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Ramhan Island

The first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the UAE will open on Ramhan Island, an Abu Dhabi megaproject located between Jubail and Yas Island, in 2029. The collection of 50 show-stopping luxury villas will range in size from one- to four-bedrooms, and comprise of a unique collection of floating villas that promise Maldives living int he UAE. A collection of lavish amenities and experiences, plus a collection of restaurants and bars, will invite guests to enjoy a gorgeous break in the UAE capital.

Ras Al Khaimah

2024

Rove Marjan Island

A new budget friendly Rove hotel is currently being constructed in the adventure capital of Ras Al Khaimah. This new lifestyle beach resort is set on a prime beach location on Marjan Island, complete with 441 rooms. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2024. Rove Al Marjan Island will be the first Rove hotel in RAK, marking an important milestone for the brand. It will feature a colourful urban design and will be home to an array of artworks which reflect the serene setting of Al Marjan Island.

The Westin Ras Al Khaimah

Although we don’t know much about the upcoming Westin Ras Al Khaimah, another property in Ras Al Khaimah from Marriott International, we do know it may open sooner than you think. According to a LinkedIn post from Saahil Lalit, VP of lodging development for Marriott International EMEA, construction is ‘well underway’ at the five-star resort next to Marjan Island. It’s slated to be the first Marriott opening in the brand’s current pipeline, so will probably welcome guests in 2024 or 2025.

2025

Earth Shore

Earth Hotels will open its second UAE property, Earth Shore, on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. This contemporary seaside property promises to offer vibrant beachfront living across 265 rooms. These will range from entry-level resort rooms up to GOAT terrace suites and one- and two-bedroom Sky Villas, all of which have been designed sustainably. Elsewhere, guests will be able to enjoy keeping cool at three swimming pools, making a splash at the beach club, and dining at the social hub and central bar.

earthhotels.com

2026

Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa

On the shores of Marjan Island, where a string of other luxury hotels are set to debut in the coming years, will rise the Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa in Ras Al Khaimah. Slated to open in the final quarter of 2026, it will be Hilton’s third property on Marjan. The property will invite guests to check-in to one of 315 spacious rooms, including 35 suites, all of which will benefit from the hotel’s prime beachfront location. Half a dozen restaurants, a fitness club, spa, kids club, and 360-degree sky pool will further add to the leisure offering.

JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort

A joint venture between WOW Resorts and Marriott International, Ras Al Khaimah’s first JW Marriott property will open on Marjan island in 2026. The beachfront retreat will feature 300 guest rooms, all finished with luxurious touches. Attracting travellers looking for an ultra-premium stay, guests can expect to dine on global flavours at seven restaurants and bars, get pampered at an indulgent spa, and spend their days dipping between refreshing, temperature-controlled pools and the golden Marjan island beach.

Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa

A new addition to Marjan Island’s hotel scene, the 350-room Le Meridien Marjan Island is set to open in 2026. For drinks and dining, seven restaurants and bars promise an array of global cuisines, while the recreational facilities will include a fully-equipped gym, swimming pool, spa and kids club. Of course, the prime beachfront location will also mean guests can enjoy days spent soaking up the rays on the golden sand. The French-born Le Meridien brand is all about savouring the good life, and that’s exactly what you’ll be able to do here. Signature brand spaces and programmes will be rolled out across the Ras Al Khaimah resort, starting from the moment you arrive. Welcoming guests to Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa will feature Le Meridien Hub, the brand’s modern iteration of the hotel lobby.

Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotel Al Marjan Island

Spanish hotel-giant Palladium Hotel Group is expanding it’s footprint into the Middle East, making a first splash in the region with the birth of a new brand – The Unexpected Hotels and Residences. Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is the chosen location for the development of this new property, through award-winning ultra luxury developer Al Marjan and Almal Real Estate Development. Although not the first for the group itself, it will be the first international outing for the iconic Ibiza-born Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, now part of the umbrella of the Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences. The property will have 442 hotel rooms and residential units, and will feature a sophisticated beach club, a lavish restaurant and an exquisite infinity pool, all made better with stunning, sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf.

2027

Wynn Marjan

First announced back in January 2022, Wynn Marjan will be the brand’s first property the Middle East and will open in 2027. At the time of announcement, it was revealed that the multi-billion dollar resort – the brand’s first beachfront property – would feature more than 1,000 rooms, world-class shopping, state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, and a licensed gaming area. More details on this licensed gaming area, a casino, have recently been revealed, with plans for the casino to be “somewhat larger” than that of the one in Las Vegas.

W Al Marjan Island

Known for their playful spirit and bold design, W Hotels is adding a new property to its UAE portfolio, this time in Ras Al Khaimah. The brand’s first hotel in the adventure emirate, W Al Marjan Island, is slated to welcome guests from early 2027. A collaboration between Marriott International, Marjan Island and Dalands holding, the three are set to deliver a beachfront retreat that fuses W Hotels’ signature bold design and high-octane experiences with the picturesque Ras Al Khaimah landscapes.

TBC

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah

A new luxury lifestyle resort in the adventure emirate will come from the globally renowned beach club and hotel brand, Nikki Beach. Set on Mina Al Arab, where you’ll also find hotels including InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah and newly opened Anantara Mina Al Arab, the resort will be perched on its own private beach. While the Nikki Beach brand was born in hedonistic, glamourous beach clubs, the brand has expanded into resorts that offer a more barefoot luxury and relaxed experience. It’s this side of Nikki Beach that guests will experience at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah. Although we don’t have an opening date for the property, we do know it will feature 155 guest rooms and villas that gaze towards the Gulf. A collection of signature restaurants, and Nikki Beach Resort staples like the Nikki Spa and Tone Gym will keep guests active, pampered and nourished.

Nobu Marjan Island

Iconic luxury hospitality brand Nobu Hotels is headed to the adventure emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Nobu Hospitality, the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro; and developer Marjan, announced in January that the two brands will open an upscale hotel, branded residences and a signature Nobu restaurant on Marjan Island. Guests can look forward to Nobu Hospitality’s signature five-star service, dine on the brand’s beloved Japanese cuisine, and bask in an array of bespoke wellness facilities including a spa, gym and swimming pools.

Sajj A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge

From Accor’s Mantis Collection brand comes Sajj, a new mountain lodging option that will open on Jebel Jais. Comprising of 35 luxury lodges, this will be a stunning mountain retreat that allows guests to connect with nature and reconnect with the mind, body and soul. Activities on offer include creative experiences, mindful pursuits and guided treks.

Sharjah

2024

Khorfakkan Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Khorfakkan Hotel will be constructed opposite the Khorfakkan Port and will cater to families and adventurers. It will also be home to the first waterpark on the East Coast, a yacht club, residences plus retail options including restaurants, spa and gym. The project, which will be branded as a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, will feature 75 deluxe units including single rooms, double rooms, and suites. The hotel has been designed to allow for maximum scenic views of the beach and mountain ranges.

Kalba Hotel, Autograph Collection

Kalba Hotel will be a five-star development that spreads across a land area of approximately 60,000 sqm in Kalba on Sharjah’s eastern coast. It will be adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project and opposite Kalba flag square, and is the second of two Autograph hotels opening in Sharjah in 2024. The hotel will have 80 rooms, two restaurants, a gym, spa, swimming pool and meeting halls.

2025

Lux Al Bridi Resort

If a staycation with a side of animal-tastic adventure is on your travel bucket list, then pack your bags for LUX* Al Bridi Resort, an invitation to immerse yourself in nature. A five-star eco-resort set within the expansive Sharjah Safari, it will feature one, two and three-bedroom glamping tents with a five-star feel, designed to blend seamlessly into the surroundings. Further upscale facilities will include a gym, spa, pool, restaurant and a kids club, although much of the experience will lie within the surrounding nature reserve. Here, up close encounters with the Big Five are all part of the package.

@luxresorts

Lux Al Jabal Resort

The resort is being developed on the slopes of the Soueifa mountain and offers 45 eco-friendly bedroom units – a choice of either simple and luxury and a private royal suite complete with a swimming pool. The project will also feature a clifftop restaurant, gym, kids play zone, reception, and lobby. It will open its doors early next year.

2027

Anantara Sharjah

Part of Minor Hotels, Anantara has announced that they will be opening their eighth resort in the UAE in Sharjah in 2027. Owned and developed by Arada, the new resort will be found on the sandy shores of Al Heerah Beach. The striking architecture will feature specifically designed gateway that will show the direction of the sun. The property is set to feature 110 guest rooms and suites with expansive penthouses on higher levels of the hotel. The property will feature five distinctive restaurants including a poolside dining experience, an alfresco beachfront restaurant, and Anantara’s iconic restaurant Mekong – where we know to expect their quintessential fusion of pan-Asian dishes.

