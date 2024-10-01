10 incredible new restaurants opening soon in Abu Dhabi

Capital dining options are headed our way…

Dining out in Abu Dhabi is always a delight, especially when we have so many global cuisines right on our doorstep. But as the city is ever changing, so is its culinary landscape, with a host of new foodie experiences to look forward to in the coming months.

Here are 10 new restaurants opening soon in Abu Dhabi.

Goldfish

From the brilliant mind of chef Akmal Anuar and hospitality heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, Dubai favourite, Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori is officially opening soon in Abu Dhabi. Coming soon to Marina Mall in the capital and announced via chef Akmal’s social media, the restaurant can be found on the ground floor, below another Dubai export, Beau Burger, which recently opened its doors. Originally found in Al Wasl, Goldfish is a stellar restaurant that serves up quintessential favourites as well as dishes with a wonderful twist. We’re talking cult favourites such as incredible clay pots, sushi rolls, ramen and beyond.

Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, opening October. @goldfishdubai

Majlis by Pierre Hermé

That Al Maryah Island is home to some of the most stunning concepts in the UAE capital is no surprise, and now, the classy Rosewood Abu Dhabi is all set to welcome Majlis by Pierre Hermé at its lavish lobby. You’ll be able to experience pristine flavours from Paris, woven seamlessly with Arabic tradition. On the menu, there’s everything from artisanal macarons and exquisite pastries that originated in Saint-Germain. Watch this space for more.

Majlis by Pierré Herme, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, opening October. @rosewoodabudhabi

Strawfire

The culinary master behind Dubai’s popular Japanese steakhouse Netsu, Ross Shonhan, will bring his take on Japanese Warayaki cooking to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental this October. At Strawfire, guests can enjoy a culinary adventure that merges traditional Japanese techniques with bold, modern design. Guests will be able to dine across five different rooms, all of which are designed for unique and theatrical culinary experiences. Wherever guests are seated, they can look forward to a progressive and immersive dining experience in a stunning setting.

Strawfire, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, opening October 2024 (anticipated). @strawfireabudhabi

Sushisamba

Renowned for its Insta-breaking decor, jaw-dropping views and menu of *chef kiss* Japanese, Peruvian fusion dishes, Sushisamba is coming to Abu Dhabi later this year. Bringing a slice of fine, fun-dining excellence to Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, it will be located on Podium 1 level, replacing VaKaVa, and will invite diners to enjoy dining both in the vibrant indoor restaurant as well as on the terrace. On the first floor, guests will find a restaurant and a terrace, while a second floor will house a private dining room, bar, an infamous Sambaroom terrace offering a beautiful sea views. Although there might not be the same wow-worthy views from the sky as Dubai’s 51st floor outpost, this beautiful restaurant’s alfresco space promises oh-so-pretty views of the surrounding water.

Sushisamba Abu Dhabi, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, opening November. sushisambaabudhabi.com

3 Fils

Chopsticks at the ready, Abu Dhabi. Dubai’s popular Japanese restaurant, 3 Fils, is set to open in the stunning Abu Dhabi EDITION in Al Bateen Marina later this year. The independently-owned, unlicensed, flip-flop-friendly, no-reservations spot is known for its moreish Asian small plates, fresh seafood and sushi, and the must-try Wagyu burger. Making its way all the way from Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, 3 Fils Abu Dhabi will be span over three floors, featuring two terraces with breathtaking views of the marina and Arabian Gulf.

3 Fils, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, opening late 2024. @3.fils

Isabel Mayfair

Classy London-born culinary brand, Isabel Mayfair is about to set up shop at Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria Al Maryah Island by the end of the year, which means you’ll soon be able to enjoy a brilliant blend of Mediterranean cuisine and European elegance under one roof, right here in the UAE capital. The 1930s inspired original in London has hosted some big names from the world of entertainment, including Sienna Miller, Michael Fassbender and Robert Pattinson, so we can’t wait to see who we spot dining at the new opening in Abu Dhabi.

Isabel, The Galleria Al Maryah, Abu Dhabi, opening soon. @isabelmayfair

The Flame

A sleek new steakhouse will make its way to Abu Dhabi later this year, and it’s coming to one of Abu Dhabi’s most instantly recognisable addresses. Gearing up to open inside the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is The Flame, an Argentinian steakhouse that fuses prime cuts with Argentinian and Portuguese flavours. Live cooking stations will add to the flare, as will a palette of dark woods and warm lighting.

The Flame, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, opening soon. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Pincode

Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur is bringing Pincode to The Galleria Al Maryah Island soon, and if the Dubai Hills location is anything to go by, the MasterChef India culinary whiz is about to bring some irreplicable flavours to the UAE capital. Their menu packs in dishes such as the kale and spinach kebab, tandoori prawns, creamy spinach and burrata and the Old Delhi style milk n bread. Did we mention their store space in Abu Dhabi also just has a really cool design to it?

Pincode, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, opening soon. @pincode.uae

Brooklyn Chop House

By the end of the year, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island will see the arrival of Brooklyn Chop House, which serves up steakhouse classics and Asian dishes; and Pappas, a lively Greek restaurant that pairs authentic fare with sparkler shows and lively music. When it opens, Brooklyn Chop House will serve up its signature favourites that have made the brand famous in New York: dim sum and dry aged chops. The duo of locations in NYC are also known for cocktail trees, gourmet burgers, and super-sized plates of noodles, all of which we hope we’ll find on the Abu Dhabi menu.

Brooklyn Chop House, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island. @wabudhabi

Pappas

The second of two exciting new openings coming to W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is Pappas, set to debut in December. At Pappas, Abu Dhabi diners can look forward to living in their very own version of Mamma Mia, with a menu of traditional Greek eats paired with live music and entertainment. After dinner, the original in New York becomes quite the party hotspot for dancing until the early hours, so we’re hopeful for a similar vibe at Pappas in Abu Dhabi. They even have Greek cooking class parties – so bookmark that for a fun-filled night out in the capital later this year.

Pappas, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island. @wabudhabi