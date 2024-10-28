Abu Dhabi events: 20 concerts, festivals and shows coming soon

So much to look forward to…

Looking to hit up the biggest and best festivals, shows, concerts, and more coming to Abu Dhabi in the remainder of 2024 (and even into 2025)? Bookmark this piece and start circling your calendars.

Here are 20 of the best events coming to Abu Dhabi.

November

Life of Pi

When: November 15 to 17

Where: Etihad Arena

Winner of three Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Life of Pi, will arrive in the capital this November to captivate audiences from November 15 to 17. The story of perseverance and hope will wow fans in Abu Dhabi, and you can grab your tickets here.

Life of Pi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 15 to 17. etihadarena.ae

Lang Lang

When: November 22, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena Internationally-renowned pianist, Lang Lang is bringing some of your favourite Disney soundtracks to the Etihad Arena in a captivating performance on November 22, 2024. The acclaimed pianist has performed at major global events such as the Olympics in Beijing (2008) and at the FIFA World Cup 2014. In November, he will bring these tunes to you accompanied by a full orchestra and special guests taking you on a tour of Disney’s most popular tracks in what promises to be a stirring musical and visual experience. This is something for the older kids, and if they are under 16, they need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Read more here Lang Lang Plays Disney, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 22, from Dhs145, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae

The Michelin Guide Food Festival

When: November 22 to 24

Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

This year, the Michelin Guide Food Festival will take place at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental from Friday November 22 to Sunday November 24, inviting foodies to discover a slew of exciting culinary experiences. Star chefs from an impressive collection of 20 local and international Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants will showcase their signature dishes, deliver masterclasses and offer unique insights into their kitchens across the three-day extravaganza. There will also be a special marketplace featuring local producers, where you can stock up on goodies for your own culinary adventures.

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi Food Festival, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, November 22 to 24, from Dhs85. platinumlist.net

Wireless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wireless Festival Middle East (@wirelessfestme)

When: November 23

Where: Etihad Park

The entertainment extravaganza will take place on November 23, and is being headlined by All the Stars hitmaker SZA, who will lead a galaxy of stars descending on Etihad Park. Joining SZA on her long-awaited debut in the region will be some of the hottest performers on the global circuit today, including UK rapper 21 Savage and ‘Money So Big’ star, Yeat. The thrilling line-up will also include Fridayy, Lancey Foux, Seedhe Maut, Faris Shafi, Dina Ayada, Mazen, Flo Milli, Raf Saperra and UAE-based Stick No Bills. Fans of South Asian beats will be pleased to note Punjabi hit musician Karan Aujla will also be coming to town to wow his legion of dedicated fans.

Wireless 2024, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 23, from Dhs295. wirelessfestival.me

December

Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou

When: December 5

Where: Etihad Arena

The Lose Control star will bring his blend of R’n’B, soul and pop to town on Thursday, December 5, before superstar DJ Peggy, who performed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in April puts on a fabulous performance with hits such as It Makes you Forget and Starry Night to kick things in to high gear before the three main days of racing action.

Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 5. yasmarinacircuit.com

Afterlife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Fans of bangin’ beats and mesmerising visuals are going to be in for an absolute treat, as Afterlife is all set to make its Abu Dhabi debut on December 6 at Yas Gateway Park. The festival promises a thrilling line up in the UAE capital, with shows from renowned names such as Layla Benitez, Rebūke and Cassian. To cap the evening off, Italian founders Tale of Us will perform a closing set for their Abu Dhabi fans.

Afterlife, Yas Gateway Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 6, entry 21+, from Dhs295. after.life

Maroon 5

When: December 6

Where: Etihad Arena

Frontman Adam Levine and co. will bring some of their most iconic hits to Etihad Park, with superhits such as She Will Be Loved, This Love, Sugar, and Moves Like Jagger sure to bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd to their feet.

Maroon 5, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 6. yasmarinacircuit.com

Eminem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

When: December 7

Where: Etihad Arena

The 15-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award recipient will bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd in the UAE to its feet, belting out hits such as Lose Yourself, The Real Slim Shady, Without Me and Sing for the Moment and more, right here in the UAE capital.

Eminem, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 7. yasmarinacircuit.com

Muse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

When: December 8

Where: Etihad Arena

Formula One equals Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi, and English rockers Muse have been confirmed as the big-ticket artists who will be performing after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, December 8.

Muse Live, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 8. yasmarinacircuit.com

Yas Winter Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Winter Fest (@yaswinterfest)

When: December 13 to 22

Where: Yas Gateway Park North

Abu Dhabi, are you looking forward to walking in a winter wonderland this Christmas? Then bookmark December 13 to 22 as Yas Winter Fest returns to Yas Island for a magical winter wonderland. The 10-day extravaganza invites you to trade the North Pole for Yas Gateway Park North, inviting visitors to discover all their festive favourites and endless family fun. In Santa land, we’ll be making a list and checking it twice, with little ones able to write letters to Santa – and even spot him on stage. At Santa’s Workshop, experience a day in the life of an elf with crafting and gifts to be made, from gingerbread workshops, slime making, canvas painting and more. And to further get you in the festive spirit, holiday movies will play each evening at the outdoor cinema.

Yas Winter Fest, Yas Gateway Park North, Yas Island, December 13 to 22, Dhs20 adults, Dhs15 children. platinumlist.net Liwa International Festival Yet another edition of Abu Dhabi’s eagerly-awaited, much-celebrated Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Dune) is only weeks away, and if past editions are anything to go by, you can look forward to several exciting zones and a thrilling winter itinerary. Residents and visitors enjoy the adventure of the outdoors every year with an awesome selection of F&B, retail and entertainment options, and the festival also packs in a selection of adventure activities, as well as great culinary options to bring you an exciting winter experience. Liwa International Festival, Liwa, Abu Dhabi, December 13, 2024 to January 4, 2025. @liwastories

Elf the Musical

SANTAAAAA! Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi this December. The musical theatre arena spectacular will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island from Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15. The arena spectacular ‘Elf The Musical’, features Santa’s magical flying sleigh, an audience snowball fight, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, amongst many spectacular scenes all set against amazing video-film backdrops on a large LED screen.

Elf The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Saturday December 14 and Sunday December 15. From Dhs75. All ages welcome. Tickets: abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Bryan Adams Live

When: December 19

Where: Etihad Arena

Music lovers, rock icon Bryan Adams is heading to the capital in December to perform at the Etihad Arena on December 19, on the sidelines of Season 3 of the World Tennis League. The Canadian singer-songwriter will be belting out a timeless list of hits to his name such as Summer of 69, Heat of the Night, and more. We’re going to Run To You Bryan Adams!

Bryan Adams Live, World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 19, from Dhs199. etihadarena.ae

Anastacia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastacia (@anastaciamusic)

When: December 20

Where: Etihad Arena

Kicking off the World Tennis League (WTL) series of post-match concerts will be ‘Left Outside Alone‘ hitmaker, Anastacia. As part of the ‘greatest show on court’, she’ll be bringing her sing-along hits like I’m Outta Love and Sick and Tired to the Etihad Arena on December 20.

Anastacia, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 20, prices from Dhs249. etihadarena.ae

Akon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Tennis League (@worldtennisleague)

When: December 21

Where: Etihad Arena

Pop and R’n’B superstar Akon loves Abu Dhabi and the World Tennis League so much, he’s coming back for a second consecutive year on December 21 to put on a show for you. Get set for superhits such as Smack That, Lonely, Locked Up and Beautiful.

Akon Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 21, prices from Dhs249. etihadarena.ae

Andrea Bocelli

When: December 31

Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Come December 31 it’s Time To Say Goodbye to 2024, and Andrea Bocelli will be putting his unmistakeable voice to an intimate performance at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. The renowned Italian tenor will put on a show-stopping concert at one of Abu Dhabi’s most luxurious hotels to usher in 2025, followed by a dazzling display of fireworks lighting up the skies over the Corniche and an exclusive after-party well into the early hours. The full New Year’s Eve packages are inclusive of a stay, dinner, concert and after party, priced from Dhs13,750.

Andrea Bocelli, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Dec 31, from Dhs13,750. @mo_emiratespalace

January 2025

Coldplay

When: January 9, 11, 12 and 14

Where: Zayed Sports City Stadium

Headlining at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi for four sold-out shows this January will be Coldplay, performing their only Middle Eastern gigs of their world tour right here in the emirates. When the tour lands in Abu Dhabi, on January 9, 11, 12 and 14, fans can expect to hear some of the biggest tracks from their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, including We Pray and Feels Like I’m Falling In Love. But those who’ve been listening to Chris Martin and co since the beginning of their musical journey can also look forward to belting out some of the biggest anthems from their backlog of mega hits, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime.

Live Nation presents Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, January 9, 11, 12 and 14. livenation.me

Jimmy Carr

When: January 11

Where: Etihad Arena

One of the UK’s leading laughmakers is heading to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, and you’ll have your chance to begin the new year with plenty of laughs when Jimmy Carr performs in the UAE capital on January 11, 2025. The famed British comedian is all set to bring the laughs to Yas Island, with his new brand-new standup show, ‘Laughs Funny’ coming to town for an uproarious performance that is sure to leave you in splits.

Jimmy Carr Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, January 11 2025, from Dhs295. etihadarena.ae

Boyz II Men

When: January 25

Where: Saadiyat Island

American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men will perform at hugely-popular Saadiyat Nights, when the open-air music fiesta returns to Abu Dhabi. The multi-date musical extravaganza returns this December for its second edition, with Boyz II Men announced as one of the first headliners, although you’ll need to wait until January 25 until you can hear their roster of hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day. Tickets are available now via ticketmaster.ae, priced from Dhs225 for the raised grandstands and Dhs495 for floor seating.

Saadiyat Nights presents Boyz II Men, Saadiyat Island, January 25, 2025, from Dhs225. ticketmaster.ae, @saadiyatnights April Les Misérables When: April 10 to 20

Where: Etihad Arena Les Misérables is coming to Abu Dhabi to Etihad Arena in April 2025. Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular builds on the success of Les Misérables The Staged Concert which ran for over 200 performances at London’s West End. The adaptation is going to be even grander bragging an all-new design crafted for larger venues and an immersive experience that amplifies the emotional and visual power of the show. Les Misérables will enchant audiences from April 10 to 20, 2025. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on October 14, 2024, so ensure you register on etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net. The general sale will go live on October 17, 2024. Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 10 to 20, 2025, ticket prices tbc. etihadarena.ae

