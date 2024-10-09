Now that cooler months are here…

While the vastness of the Abu Dhabi desert and its sprawling golden sands is certainly picturesque, these gorgeous red dunes also play host to a splattering of exciting experiences to cater to the year-round explorer in you. Let’s take a look at some of the fun you can get up to here.

Desert Oases

Glamping is essentially still camping. Which would require you getting your hands (and legs) dirty. If you’re more inclined towards relaxing, luxury options however, we do have some other options that are likely to interest you.

We know what you might be thinking, and we agree. We didn’t know luxury and deserts went together so beautifully either, until we got introduced to these jaw-dropping hotels in the Abu Dhabi area. Desert activities go far beyond dune-bashing and barbecues, at these luxe offerings by some of the UAE’s biggest hotel groups.

Anantara, Qasr Al Sarab

This gorgeous, super-luxurious Anantara oasis, also located on the outskirts of the emirate, stands tall amid dunes and dunes of endless desert. Qasr Al Sarab ups the ante on your desert experience, rolling out experiences such as dining under the stars, camelback rides and hammam and desert rose rituals. If you pictured an oasis as a little pond of water and a single tree in the desert, get set to be wowed here.

Adventure activities are aplenty at Qasr Al Sarab. If and when you feel like leaving your villa, which in itself is an experience with a plunge pool right in your backyard and luxurious in-room amenities, you can treat yourself to unmistakeable views of the night sky and the constellations that decorate it. While they offer the perfect stargazing experience, other fun activities you can book on your stay include an Ezba Tour, which takes you on a tour of their educational farmhouse and cultural centre and introduces you to flora and fauna while also showcasing the region’s culture and traditions.

After a day of adventures at this regal retreat, sit down for a memorable dinner at Suhail Rooftop Lounge when you’re Amid the Liwa dunes and miles away from the city lights, this upscale grills serves some great dishes, specifically their steak picks. For breakfast, descend on Al Waha restaurant, where you’re spoiled for choice with an incredible variety of global cuisines. We hear their Liwa French Toast is the best pick on the menu, and with a serving of the Arabic coffee, you’ll truly feel like your trip out to Liwa is done right.

Suhail, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, Liwa, Abu Dhabi, Mon, Tues, Thurs and Sat, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 886 2088. @anantaraqasralsarab

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Book yourself a one bedroom suite at this property, which is much easier to reach if you want to sample the Abu Dhabi desert and all it has to offer minus the roadtrip. This 180 sq.m space ensures you and yours experience desert luxury in genuine comfort, with the option of an exclusive jacuzzi and plunge pool right in your backyard. You’ll feel the tranquility envelop you as you desert the stresses of city living and escape to this charming retreat, and this is definitely one of the more spacious living spaces you’ll find when you want a secluded retreat less than an hour from the city. Your first feeling as you wander around the courtyard leading to your room is how you’ve travelled back in time to experience authentic Arabian hospitality and architecture.

Memorable experiences you must try include a spa experience at Saray Spa. In addition to traditional treatments, expereince their calming salt room and other cutting-edge relaxation and rejuvenation option. You’ll also want to head to their rooftop bar for a personalised mixology session For the adventure inclined, there’s also a great little wave simulator for surfing called Flow Rider, archery lessons and more.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Tel:(0)2 204 4444. @alwathbahotel

Bab Al Nojum Bateen Liwa

Homebodies, get ready to love life outdoors. Buckle up to hit miles of highway, because close to three hours away from urban living lies Bab Al Nojoum, Bateen Liwa with its collection of 55 charming villas tucked away under the stars. You can enjoy a temperature-controlled plunge pool in your own backyard, and once you’re done cooling off, enjoy a cosy living space that is equal parts perfect as the ultimate desert retreat or for a family vacation. Their in-room dining is standout, with an impressive selection of eats available on the home screen of your television. True to their brand, they offer exciting activities such as sandboarding, archery and a desert hike to a camel farm.

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa, Liwa, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs915 (1-bedroom villa). Tel: (0)2 894 8888. @babalnojoum_liwa

Bucket list adventures

If you live here, chances are you spend the lion’s share of your time in the city, or on the islands. If you’re visiting, we’re sure you’ll want to leave with memories that will last a lifetime. Either way, here’s a quick list of bucket list activities we recommend you try, to get the best of the Abu Dhabi desert experience.

Visit the Al Wathba Salt Lakes

Looking for something adventurous, natural and ‘grammable? With its mesmerising blue waters and massive salt deposits, the Al Wathba Salt Lake is a man-made lake that needs to be top of your bucket list. salt comes from salt flats called ‘Sabkha’, which are a byproduct of the arid coastal climate of the area. The giant salt pads take years to develop, and their existence is thought to be because the water originating from the pipes somehow cuts its way through the already existing salt and mineral deposits underneath the surface sand, creating these gorgeous crystalline salt pads that you’ve probably seen on a couple dozen posts on your feed by now.

This scenic location is regularly hunted down by snap-happy tourists and road-trippers and has also been used as a spot for picnics and camping, as it is genuinely one of the most scenic locations in the region. The best time to visit is in the cooler months, obviously due to tolerable temperatures that will let you explore the desert, but also because the lake is generally dried up during summer. If you want a glimpse of the beautiful blue waters in all their glory, the best time to visit would be between November and March.

To reach the Al Wathba Long Salt Lake location, take the E65 or E30 route and follow the directions on Google Maps. For reference, it is about 40 minutes away from downtown Abu Dhabi.

Stop by the awe-inspiring fossil dunes

When visiting the Long Salt Lake, you can also spot the famed fossil dunes. These jaw-dropping formations are known for their unique appearance owing to a combination of sand, wind, climate and of course, time, and feel worlds away from the city. Estimated to be over four million years old, the fossil dunes also make for great pictures and are a must-visit if you enjoy natural treasures. Just be careful to leave them in the same condition that you found them.

Explore the Empty Quarter

The Rub Al Khali, or the Empty Quarter, is a region in the Abu Dhabi desert packed with fine golden and red sand. Serene, still and almost as vast as the sky above, it is one of the driest regions in the world and remains largely unexplored. If you’re feeling like quite the daredevil, try scaling the Tel Moreeb in the Al Dhafra region, believed by many to be the world’s tallest sand dune at a height of 300 metres.

Every February, adventurers in some of the most powerful SUVs, quad bikes and dirt bikes converge here for the Moreeb Hill Climb, as part of the Liwa International Festival. But if you’re not feeling particularly adventurous, you can always hang back at the base, enjoy the atmosphere and get some great shots of the desert vastness as you soak in a stillness that is unheard of in the city.

Try your hand at sandboarding

No snowboarding facilities in the capital? No matter. Experience the thrill of sandboarding on Abu Dhabi’s massive desert dunes. The seemingly endless soft sand will have you shredding down some of the largest dunes in the world, in the Liwa Oasis on the edge of the Empty Quarter. Word of advice, pick your dune based on your sandboarding experience, as the less steep ones are a great place to begin your adventure. As well, keep an eye on the temperatures and be sure to hit the slopes during off-peak sunshine hours.

Dhs280, inclusive of 4×4 off-roading. outdoortrip.com

Go on a dreamy desert safari

Fancy a desert safari and dinner under the stars? Experience the Abu Dhabi desert like never before. Pack yourselves into a mighty Land Cruiser, as a trained operator takes you on a tour of the desert that involves plowing through the sand at angles that will have you feeling like you’re riding an amusement park ride. These shiny white Cruisers will spit sand from all sides as they skid, slide and bounce over the majestic red and golden dunes, giving you a tour of the desert that you’d never have imagined. The desert safari package also includes other fun activities native to the region, like visiting a camel farm, sitting down for traditional Arabic Shisha, enjoying an authentic barbecue feast, and being entertained at a belly dance show. If you’re feeling like experiencing the real deal, in most cases you can also hop on a camel and take a quick lap, with photo ops also available to add to your memories.

Dhs280. getyourguide.com

Glamping

Abu Dhabi’s vast desert has been earmarked by locals and visitors alike, as a preferred spot for glampers and staycation seekers. While camping under the stars might be a familiar concept, glamping amidst the dunes takes on whole new meaning as we head out and away from the city lights to enjoy the stillness, fresh air and the gigantic expanse of dreamy desert landscapes that seem like they’re right out of a Disney movie.

But while cutting off from the stresses of the city is a prospect that appeals to many, abandoning the comforts of contemporary living is not a prospect a lot of us are ready to try right off the bat. Enter glamping, a redefined, modern-day version of traditional camping with all the urban comforts to go with it. Here are some of the most popular glamping spots we recommend you try, within hours of the city.

Jebel Hafit Desert Park

Managed by Abu Dhabi-born Pura Eco Retreats, Jabel Hafit draws scores of people over the weekend for its picturesque views of the Al Hajar Mountains in Al Ain. If you want to camp here, you have four options: Basic camping for which you need to bring your own equipment, or a trio of glamping options. First up, a fully serviced camping experience where you sleep in a Bedouin tent and wake up to a fresh breakfast, or for something more luxe, you can book one of the furnished, five-star skylight domes or sky bubbles, complete with air-conditioning and plush five-star comforts. Holiday-makers come here to hike the heritage trails, mountain bike (rental available), enjoy dune buggy tours, ride camels and breathe in the fresh air. Those with a historical thirst should make the trek to Jebel Hafit’s two archeological sites. One, a neolithic excavation, dates back 8,000 years — whilst the other, a 5,000-year-old tomb was excavated in 1959 on the orders of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Jebel Hafeet, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs375. Tel: (0)3 711 8362. jhdp.ae

Arabian Nights Village

If you’re looking for a traditional Arabian experience, they don’t come much more authentic than Arabian Nights Village. Tucked away amongst the dunes, this low-lying glamping retreat is designed to resemble a Bedouin village of yesteryear. Its charm is in its ties to traditional Emirati life, although you still get a few modern comforts, with plush beds and en-suite bathrooms – although there’s a deliberate policy to have no wi-fi or TVs so you can properly switch-off. Within the village-like resort, there’s a chilled swimming pool and a restaurant serving Arabic and international specialties, but the adventure lies off-property, with guests able to book experiences like camel rides, sand boarding and quad biking to make the most of their desert surroundings.

Arabian Nights Village, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs1,100. Tel: 050 621 4393. @arabian.nights.village

Bab Al Nojoum, Al Mugheirah

When it comes to eco-glamping retreats that invite you to escape it all, Bab Al Nojoum really do pull out all the stops. In addition to their Hudayriyat property, they also run a camping experience in Al Mugheirah, in the Al Mirfa area. Although this isn’t exactly set right amongst the desert dunes, its remote location gives you that same feel as a desert escape. You can try a list of activities here including tree planting, flying kites, fishing, horse riding, falconry, snorkeling, hiking and biking, to name only a few. Your camping options include one bedroom and two-bedroom cabins, as well as gorgeous Airstream campers.

Bab al Nojoum, Al Mugheirah, Al Mirfah, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs731. Tel: (0)2 895 3777. @babalnojoum_almugheirah