There’s one final long weekend of the year…

If you’re wondering when the next public holiday in UAE is, you have come to the right place. Here, we take a look at the public holidays (and, hopefully…. some precious long weekends) coming up in the UAE.

So, when is the next UAE public holiday?

Under the direction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet outlined a full list of public holidays for 2024 at the end of last year.

The next public holiday is the last one of the year. This is for UAE National Day, now referred to as Union Day. According to the UAE Cabinet resolution, the private and public sectors will enjoy a two-day holiday to mark the occasion on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. Meaning, that for those who have weekends off, there will be a four-day weekend.

What about after that?

Then, we’re into 2025, where the first day of the year, January 1, will be a public holiday. In 2025, that’s a Wednesday. For the rest of the holidays in 2025, visit this link here.

