From roasts to a brunch by the pool…

Who says brunches are only for Saturdays? Not us. These Sunday brunches in Dubai are the perfect way to celebrate life. Double down from a Saturday brunch and carry on on Sunday. We won’t judge you.

Here are the best Sunday brunches in Dubai for 2024.

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience. The acclaimed Italian seafood restaurant hosts a double brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Bluewaters, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs195 children four to 12. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Al Nafoorah

Take a trip to the heart of Lebanon every Sunday with Al Nafoorah’s Cedar Brunch. Located in the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr, it invites guests to savour a truly nostalgic brunch experience headlined by head chef Ali Fouad’s all-time favourite mezze, as well as mixed grill and kunafa among other delicacies. Lebanese music and drinks, including jugs of Arak, round out the special brunch offering.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs175 children five to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @alnafoorahdubai

Andaliman

Bring the family to Andaliman at One&Only One Za’abeel, where a Balinese Escape brunch awaits every Saturday and Sunday. Feast on a bounty of Indonesian food and drinks and enjoy access to the garden pool and kids club. Head here early to snap up one of the pool cabanas, they’re free and first come, first serve. Sunbeds are Dhs100 per person.

One&Only One Za’abeel, 12pm to 4pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs285 soft, Dhs385 house, under 12s free. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @andalimandubai

Bistro Des Arts

The breakfast-style-buffet at Bistro Des Arts harks back to the OG brunches of lazy Sundays past, long before the days of the four-hour soiree we now know and love. As well as bottomless pastries, fruits and cereals, the indulgent late breakfast also includes one main course and a crepe, for a strong start to your day of rest.

Bistro Des Arts, Sun, 9am to 2pm, Dhs119 (soft drinks), Dhs85 extra for three house drinks. Tel: (0)4 551 1576. @bistrodesarts

Bla Bla Dubai

The ultimate Sunday indulgence takes place at Bla Bla’s poolside brunch. Dive into a range of dishes and unlimited house drinks while watching the roaming entertainment. Your sun lounger is included.

Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, Sun, 4pm to 7pm, Dhs285 soft, Dhs399 house. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Boardwalk

A stalwart on the Dubai dining scene, enjoy a plated brunch of Mediterranean flaours served to the table at Boardwalk. Enjoy beautiful Creek views as you sip on unlimited drinks and enjoy the roster of live entertainment.

Dubai Creek Resort, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs375 house. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @boardwalkdubai

Bubbalicious (The Roast)

Hosted in the grand surroundings of Mina’s Kitchen, The Roast by Bubbalicious offers several carvery options, plus whole suckling pig, seafood, shepherd’s pie, charcuterie, a fish ‘n’ chips stand, and a range of drinks carts serving up gin cocktails, bubbly, and espresso martinis. There’s plenty of entertainment for all the family, too.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs475 soft, Dhs585 house, Dhs680 champagne, Dhs300 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Bussola

Enjoy a delightful foray into the chef’s specials with Italian house drinks, overlooking the Westin’s idyllic beach at this long-standing Italian. In al fresco season, few places are better than the split-level terrace, where tables enjoy lovely views of the beach. Food is served as a set menu.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 drinks only, Dhs365 food and house drinks. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

El Sur

Long-standing Spanish haunt El Sur hosts its Sunday siesta brunch featuring a delicious selection of tapas, followed by paella to share with friends and family over a glass of Spanish red.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs75 children six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

Eugene Eugene

Dining at the stunning brasserie, Eugene Eugene, on the second floor of Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is a treat. Every Sunday from noon to 4pm, indulge in the Greenhouse Brunch, offering a lush escape within the city. Enjoy a buffet with sharing starters and desserts, along with main course options like roasted beef, roasted half chicken, baked salmon, moules frites and more.

Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, every Sun, noon to 4pm (three-hour package), Dhs310 soft, Dhs410 house, Dhs610 premium. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Iris

While Saturdays at Iris are for one of the city’s liveliest party brunches, Sundays are a more relaxed – but still fun and vibrant – affair. The Brunch Club is the name of their new event, which will see the bar collaborate with local food brands to bring a variety of pop-ups to the foodie side of things. Akhu Manoushe, a cherished local bakery delights guests with a selection manaeesh. Birria Tacos, the beloved culinary hotspot born from a weekly hip-hop gathering, dishes out their renowned tacos. For a tantalizing taste of Italy, guests can opt for Lissimo, an authentic supper club helmed by one of Dubai’s burgeoning culinary talents. End your brunch on a sweet note with the authentic Arabic ice cream brand MAMA BOOZA.

Meydan, 2pm to 6pm, Sunday, Dhs220 wine, Dhs320 house wine, Dhs390 prosecco, Dhs520 premium, Dhs650 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes via a DJ.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sun, noon to 5pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs510 house, Dhs755 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Dubai’s friendly breakfast spot has launched an ‘All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Brunch’ offer every Saturday and Sunday. Expect a range of LDC’s signature breakfast dishes, including eggs any style served with artisan sourdough toast, French toast, buttermilk pancakes, salmon Benni and lots more.

Various locations including ONE JLT, DIFC Gate Building 4 and Central Business Towers, Sat and Sun, 8am to 4pm, Dhs69. @ldckitchen

Mimi Kakushi

Mimi Kakushi is styled with the art, elegance and ethereal glamour of 1920s Osaka — a sparkling homage to the golden age of jazz that serves up some of the most incredible plates of Japanese food you’re likely to find in the region. One of the restaurant’s most popular weekly fixtures is the double serving of weekend brunch. The Sunday session offers a slow and sophisticated affair, a dining adventure that features velvety slithers of wagyu beef tataki; precision marinated miso black cod; and the perennial crowd favourite of grilled tiger prawn. For refined refreshments, the piano-bar serves special cocktails from the officially recognised Best Bar in the Middle East (and No. 40 in the world).

Mimi Kakushi, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Jumeira, Sat & Sun (entertainment only on Sat), three hours between 12pm to 4pm, soft Dhs435, house Dhs599 and Dhs765 for champagne. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

The Crossing

Is there any better day than a Sunday for a slap up curry? Mop up every morsel with The Crossing’s weekly Sunday spread of Indian sharing plates, dishing up all your tried and tested favourites, plus some exciting fusion flavours.

The H Dubai, Sun, noon-4pm, Dhs175 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 491 9695. @thecrossingdubai

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Three courses and an open bar, at The Maine, guests will start their experience with shucked oysters, beef carpaccio and tuna tartare. For the main course, there’s The Maine burger, lamb chops, or mussels marinere, served with mac ‘n’ cheese, triple cooked fries, and a What’s On fave, the charred Brussels sprouts Expect a fully open bar, featuring a variety of specialty bloody Marys that you’ll only find at The Maine.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs440. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb

Mare by Bussola

Mare by Bussola brings you a laid-back weekend at the pool and beach. Enjoy an afternoon of dishes inspired by the picturesque coastal towns of Italy, including plenty of seafood, pasta and some of the finest burrata you’ll find in Dubai, at the Domenica Al Mare brunch.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 bubbly, Dhs580 premium. Tel: (0)4 511 7319. @marebybussola

MayaBay

Nestled in the corner of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon, MayaBay offers an eclectic Asian-inspired brunch with multiple choices of starters, main courses and desserts along with free-flowing dim sum, sushi and sashimi.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun, noon to 3.30pm, Dhs425 soft, Dhs595 house, sake and prosecco, Dhs795 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Mowsem

This is family-friendly brunch made for littles ones with big imaginations. Performances by unicorn princesses, magicians, dancing wizards and other live acts will run throughout the afternoon. Additionally, there will be arts and crafts stations, face painting and a magic potion show. The buffet-style brunch will feature international dishes.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sun, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling, Dhs100 children six to 11. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @hiltondubaipalm

Rockfish

The beach-front seafood restaurant offering Mediterranean classics and a panoramic view of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah invites guests to its tantalising seafood brunch.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs459 soft, Dhs559 house, Dhs795 sparkling. Tel: (800) 323 232. @rockfishdubai

Rohini

From October 13, enjoy a sensory journey across India with Rohini’s brand new brunch. Expect imaginative interpretations of Indian classics, in an urban-chic environment. The family-style sharing menu is the perfect way to kick off an afternoon, while sipping on all your favourite house drinks, complimented by an array of live entertainment.

Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Sun, Dhs179 soft, Dhs279 house, Dhs349 sparkling, Dhs89 children six to 12, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 438 0064. @rohinibylmi

Seagrill Bistro

Launching on October 6, the TurnTable Sunday Brunch at this chic and relaxed Fairmont The Palm eatery promises a fusion of Mediterranean flavours served up by the sea. Tuck in to beef Wellington, a pork charcuterie board and baked Alaska, paired with free-flowing drinks.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs205 soft, Dhs295 house. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @fairmontthepalm

Surf Club

At West Palm Beach bar Surf Club, guests can enjoy live entertainment, a chic cocktail station and a gourmet live oyster bar, every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, followed by an after party from 5pm till late.

West Palm Beach, Sun, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

The Thai Kitchen

Few Dubai brunches have lasted as long as The Thai Kitchen’s Sawsadee Sunday Brunch, and for good reason. The family-style sharing brunch dishes up a range of Thai staples at Park Hyatt Dubai on Deira Creek. Time to dig out your stretchiest harem pants.

The Thai Kitchen, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs220 soft, Dhs375 house. Tel: (04) 602 1814. @thethaikitchendxb

Torno Subito

Massimo Bottura’s pastel-hued Torno Subito has a chic Sunday brunch designed to transport you back to summers in the 1960s on the Italian Riviera. Tutti a Tavola invites diners to indulge in a diverse selection of delectable Italian dishes in a family-style sharing atmosphere with live entertainment.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium, Dhs725 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Trattoria

The Sunday brunch at this picturesque Madinat restaurant brings La Dolce Vita to the pretty waterways, inviting guests to laze away a Sunday afternoon in style. Available from 12pm to 6pm, a three-course set menu with two hours of free-flowing drinks is priced at Dhs195 with soft drinks or Dhs245 with house drinks. Pick from options like arancini and bruschetta to start, followed by traditional mains like diavola pizza and mushroom risotto, then a sweet dessert like tiramisu or sorbet. Keen to keep the drinks flowing? Selected cocktails are Dhs35 from 4pm to 6pm.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Sun, 12pm to 6pm, two-hour packages, Dhs195 soft, Dhs245 house. Tel: (800) 666353. @trattoriadubai

Yalumba

A family-friendly Sunday brunch serving up a range of international dishes alongside plenty of kid’s entertainment, including pizza-making classes, magic shows, movies and more.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Sun, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs365 sparkling, Dhs75 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai

Zero Gravity

Keen to keep the weekend vibes going? There’s only one place for it – Zero Gravity’s Supernatural Brunch. Enjoy all-day pool and beach access and unlimited food and drinks from noon to 5pm.

Skydive Dubai, Sun, noon to 5pm, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Zest

Embark on a culinary journey across Italy at Zest all-day dining restaurant every Sunday at the luxurious One&Only The Palm. The family-style brunch, or la Domenica Italiana as it is affectionately known, features sharing starters, a pasta dish, and main courses to share.

One&Only The Palm, Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 Italian spritzers. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. @oothepalm