This year, we packed our calendars with a number of great shows, and there’s still plenty to come, and more yet to be announced. If you can’t keep track, don’t worry, as we have rounded up all the must-see performances in Dubai.

Here are all the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai 2024/2025

November

Wiz Khalifa

When: November 16, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

American rapper, songwriter and producer, Wiz Khalifa is responsible for some massive hits like Black and Yellow and the Furious 7 track See You Again, and he’s returning to Dubai this November. Headlining a gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 16, the global superstar promises to deliver a dynamic live show that fans in the region won’t want to miss. Tickets start from Dhs199 for silver (seated), and Dhs299 for the regular standing area. If you want to be closest to the stage, you’ll want to snap up Golden Circle standing tickets, which are priced at Dhs499.

Wiz Khalifa at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs199, coca-cola-arena.com

Martin Garrix

When: November 16, 2024

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

After a smash-hit gig to kick off Atlantis Live earlier this year, superstar DJ Martin Garrix is returning to Atlantis The Palm this November. Taking to a purpose-built stage at Atlantis, The Palm, the Dutch DJ will bring his signature high energy to an unforgettable open-air gig.

Atlantis Live presents Martin Garrix, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm on Nov 16, tickets from Dhs175, @atlantisthepalm

Adriatique present X

When: November 16, 2024

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour

The visionary Swiss DJ duo from Zurich, made up of Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer, a.k.a. Adriatique, are all about digital brilliance and live avant-garde artistry, paired with their experimental and pioneering creativity. Over the past decade, the pair has gained international recognition, and they are heading to Dubai this November. We repeat, they are popular so if more tickets are released, snap them up. Keep your eyes peeled for them on here.

Adriatique present X at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs300, @ushuaiadubai

Joseph Capriati

When: November 23

Where: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE

ICONS returns to Playa Pacha on the shorefront of JBR with a headline set from tech-house icon Joseph Capriati. He’ll be supported by East End Dubs and Frank Storm, two of the hottest names in the underground music scene right now. Tickets start from Dhs200.

Playa Pacha presents ICONS with Joseph Capriati, FIVE LUXE, November 23, from Dhs200. @playapachadubai

From The Oyster Comes The Pearl

When: November 23, 2024

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Rock fans, a brand new rock festival is coming to Dubai this November. Taking place on Saturday, November 23, From The Oyster Comes The Pearl will bring the noise to the beloved Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Not only is it an apt name for the UAE’s humble beginnings, but it’s also a nod to the headline act, The Mission. When The Mission headlines this November, it will mark the band’s debut Dubai gig, but it will also be the band’s last performance of the year. Also forming part of the line-up will be The Chameleons, a legacy five-piece rock band and IST IST will also be performing. Read more here and purchase your tickets here.

From The Oyster Comes The Pearl, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Garhoud, 5pm onwards, Nov 23, tickets from Dhs249, strictly over 21s, platinumlist.net Tinie Tempah and Craig David When: November 23 and 24

Where: Mina Rashid The Dubai Sail Grand Prix is back this November for another season of thrilling water-bound racing, and word is out that we’ll be getting a taste of music mania with Tinie Tempah and Craig David. The two throwback stars will be headlining the Sail GP event taking place on November 23 and 24, performing for fans exclusively in the Waterfront Premium Lounge presented by Nikki Beach. Tickets are priced at 1,220 for the premium access, and will unlock the entire experience for you, including front row seats on the edge of the racecourse, free flowing drinks and two globally-inspired dishes from Nikki Beach’s bespoke set menu, après sail entertainment from Nikki Beach Dubai’s resident DJs and SailGP’s headline performers, live race commentary and broadcast viewing, and exclusive SailGP merchandise offers. Sail GP, Nikki Beach pop-up at Mina Rashid, Dubai, Nov 23 and 24, tickets start at Dhs1,220. @sailgp

The Streets

When: November 30, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

They’re the 00s band behind hits including Dry Your Eyes and Fit But You Know It, and if you want to see The Streets live in Dubai, then this is your chance: the Brit band are coming to the city this November. Headlining a one-off gig at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on November 30, Mike Skinner and his crew will bring their unique fusion of hip-hop and garage to a high-energy performance in City Walk. A unique and charismatic performance, Skinner fuses The Streets’ sing-along hits with his signature storytelling that makes every gig an unforgettable experience.

The Streets, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 30, tickets from Dhs250, coca-cola-arena.com

Sugababes

When: November 30, 2024

Where: The Sevens Stadium

Joining Stormzy as part of the Emirates Dubai 7s line-up will be pop trio Sugababes, headlining on Saturday November 30. Recently reformed in their original line-up, the Sugababes will bring their roster of bubblegum pop tunes to the Rugby Rocks Stage to close out the show on Saturday. The much-loved trio, now made up of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy, have been selling-out headline shows since reforming in their OG form in 2022, and they’re now set to delight fans in Dubai. After a huge day of sporting and festival fun, we can look forward to belting out Sugababes hits like Push the Button, Round Round and Too Lost In You as the group preform on the Rugby Rocks Stage. Read more about tickets, and Emirates Dubai 7s here.

Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com

Flo Rida, Fat Joe and Ja Rule

When: November 30, 2024

Where: Soul Beach, JA The Resort

Get ready to grove: Sundance music festival is headed to Dubai for a two-day extravaganza at Soul Beach. Taking over JA The Resort’s boho-chic beach club on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1, Sundance will feature headline sets from some big names in R&B. Brought to the region by The Rhino Group and Braga Conceptz, the first day of Sundance at JA The Resort will see Flo Rida bring his hits like Round Round, Whistle and Low to the shores of Jebel Ali. He’ll be supported by Fat Joe and Ja Rule, as well as local talent DJ Bliss, who will MC both days. Tickets are priced at Dhs349 for general admission for a single day, or Dhs549 if you want the two-day pass (general admission). Fan zone standing passes start from Dhs699 for a single day, while VIP standing tickets start from Dhs999. On both days, doors will open from 5pm. Tickets are available via platinumlist.net.

Sundance Festival, Soul Beach, JA The Resort, November 30 and December 1, from Dhs349. @conceptzbraga

December

Stormzy

When: December 1, 2024

Where: The Sevens Stadium

Besides the sporting action, there are so many reasons to get excited about Emirates Dubai 7s. Stormzy is just one of them, albeit, maybe one of the main ones. The multi-award-winning artist will close out the show at The Sevens Stadium on December 1, bringing the epic three-day festival to a close with all of his biggest hits. Expect to hear Stormzy bringing tracks including Big for your Boots, Vossi Bop and Shut Up to the Frequency on 8 Stage. Read more about tickets, and Emirates Dubai 7s here.

Stormzy x Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Dubai, Dec 1, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com Jason Derulo, Sean Kingston and Iyaz When: December 1, 2024

Where: JA The Resort The second day of Sundance festival at Soul Beach, JA The Resort, a trio of R&B superstars will headline. Dubai regular and the man responsible for some sensational R&B hits during the last 15 years, Jason Derulo will close out the show in spectacular fashion. Expect a dazzling production and some of his biggest tracks, like Swalla, Take You Dancing, Savage Love, Ridin’ Solo, Whatcha Say, In My Head and many more. Once again, the bill for Sunday is a big line-up, with Derulo joined on stage by Sean Kingston, Iyaz, and Yumi. Tickets are priced at Dhs349 for general admission for a single day, or Dhs549 if you want the two-day pass (general admission). Fan zone standing passes start from Dhs699 for a single day, while VIP standing tickets start from Dhs999. On both days, doors will open from 5pm. Tickets are available via platinumlist.net. Sundance Festival, Soul Beach, JA The Resort, November 30 and December 1, from Dhs349. @conceptzbraga

Thirty Seconds to Mars

When: December 12, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena American rock legend Thirty Seconds to Mars is returning to Dubai to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in December. The band has been in the music game for over two decades since the iconic actor Jared Leto and his brother Shannon Leto first formed it. The band is known for a long and extensive list of hits, such as Stuck, World on Fire, and Closer to the Edge. Concert tickets are priced from Dhs295 and are now on sale. Purchase your tickets here. Thirty Seconds to Mars, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Dec 12, tickets from Dhs295, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com James Blake, Tems, The Roots When: December 13 to 15, 2024

Where: Dubai Design District The excitement is real as Dubai’s iconic homegrown music and culture festival, Sole DXB, gears up for its 12th edition this December. The first headliners have just been announced, starting with British soul singer James Blake performing on Friday, December 13; dreamy afrobeats/R&B singer-songwriter, Tems taking the stage on Saturday, December 14; and legendary hip-hop band The Roots on Sunday, December 15. The festival will take place over three nights and two days and will feature the best of regional and international live music, DJ sets, fashion, food, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments and youth clinics. Be prepared for exclusive drops, interactive experiences and creative activations across fashion, tech, accessories and more. Read more here. Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Dec 13 to 15, 2024, tickets from Dhs395 @soledxb sole.digital Ricky Martin View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin)

When: December 14, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Latin megastar, Ricky Martin, known for such silk-hipped pop bangers as Livin’ La Vida Loca, She Bangs, and Vente Pa’ Ca, is coming to Dubai. He’ll be bringing his ‘Ricky Marin Live‘ world tour to the Coca-Cola Arena on December 14, with tickets priced from Dhs299. Gotta, gotta, gotta la vida local! Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Dubai, Dec 14, tickets from Dhs299, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com Lionel Richie When: December 31, 2024

Where: Atlantis, The Palm Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome the one and only Lionel Richie to headline its 2024 New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The legendary soul and R&B singer is sure to belt out his hit singles such as Hello, Endless Love, All Night Long, Dancing On The Ceiling, We Are The World, and Say You, Say Me, and many more. Packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner start from Dhs6,500 for adults and Dhs4,500 for children aged 4 to 13, with children under 3 going free. Read all the details here. Lionel Richie at Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 31, @atlantisthepalm Lost Frequencies at Terra Solis When: December 31, 2024

Where: Terra Solis Welcome 2025 with a party in the desert as Tomorrowland presents Lost Frequencies at Terra Solis. The Dubai desert pool club from renowned party people Tomorrowland will see a headline set from Belgian DJ and record producer Lost Frequencies, the man behind hits like Are You With Me and Where Are You Now. The final gig of the year will also see support from Italian duo and Terra Solis favourites, Agents of Time. General admission tickets are Dhs150 in the first wave. Lost Frequencies, Terra Solis, Al Qudra Road, 8pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs150. platinumlist.net Gipsy Kings at Tang When: December 31, 2024

Where: Tang, Palace Downtown New restaurant Tang isn’t just promising Burj Khalifa views this New Year’s Eve, they’re also set to deliver an incredible performance from Gipsy Kings by André Reyes. Guests will enjoy a Grammy award-winning performance as they ring in 2025 in style, with rhythms like Bamboleo and Djobi Djoba. Located at Palace Downtown, guests can look forward to an array of show-stopping entertainment, breathtaking Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain views, as well as cutting-edge Asian cuisine. Tickets are priced from Dhs3,000. Tang, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, 8pm, Dec 31, from Dhs3,000. Tel: (0)55 663 3071. @tang_waterfront Mathame Presents NEO at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience When: December 31, 2024

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience Looking to close out the year with an epic party? Visionary Italian DJ and producer duo Mathame will bring their one-of-a-kind NEO show to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Gaining popularity for their transportive music that transcends genres, the brothers use evocative melodies and atmospheric beats to captivate audiences and fill dancefloors. The NEO show promises to ‘bridge the ancient and the modern’ featuring lights, shadows and colours synchronised with Mathame’s melodic mixes. Mathame presents NEO, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, 6pm, Dec 31, from Dhs195. platinumlist.net Joel Corry at Zero Gravity When: December 31, 2024

Where: Zero Gravity Zero Gravity’s New Year’s Eve beach bashes are the stuff of legend, and this year is no exception. Closing out the show on December 31 will be none other than Joel Corry, a regular on the UK festival circuit, and the high-energy Brit DJ behind hits like Head and Heart, Bed, Lonely and Out Out. You can expect all this and more from Corry and a string of still-to-be-announced headliners at Zero Gravity this New Year’s Eve. Tickets are now on sale, priced from Dhs199 for the early bird tickets, so snap yours up now to enjoy one of the best value New Year’s Eve parties in the city. Prefer to go VIP? There’s an all-inclusive food and drinks package from 7pm to 1am for Dhs999. Both tickets are available now via platinumlist.net. Zero Gravity, Al Sufouh, near Sky Dive Dubai, 7pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs199. @zerogravitydubai Nicky Romero at Barasti Beach When: December 31, 2024

Where: Barasti Beach Loud and proud Barasti Beach has been serving up epic parties for as long as many of us have been in Dubai. And they’ll be ringing in 2025 with a massive extravaganza on the sand as Nicky Romero headlines New Year’s Eve 2024. Turning the shores of Al Sufouh into one big dancefloor, Romero will be bringing his viral anthems Toulouse and I Could Be The One to Dubai, supported by Barasti residents CN Williams, Tom Higham and Ro Nunez. It’ll come with fire dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers and belly dancers, as well as laserlight shows in the build up to the big fireworks displays that take place across the city. Early bird tickets are available now, priced from Dhs129, while VIP tables start from Dhs4,000. Nicky Romero, Barasti Beach Bar,Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Water Park, 7pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs129. dubai.platinumlist.net Dr. Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue and Willy William at Rixos Premium Dubai When: December 31, 2024

Where: Rixos Premium Dubai The year, Rixos Premium Dubai is hosting a whole list of incredible DJs and performances that will have you ringing in the New Year in a magical fashion. Dr Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, and Willy William will all be performing at a gala dinner that will be full of extravagance from start to finish. Starting from 9pm on December 31 the New Year celebrations will feature gourmet bites, free-flowing drinks, and show-stopping entertainment. General admission is priced at Dhs3,000, while VIP options, complete with lounge seating, start from Dhs8,000. Rixos Premium, JBR, 7pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs3,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 520 0000. @rixopremiumdubai

January 2025

Green Day

When: January 27, 2025

Where: Expo City Dubai

All roads lead to Expo City Dubai on January 27, 2025, as Green Day is coming to town. The four-time Grammy Award-winning rockers will be performing in Dubai for the first time, and we can expect all of their banging tunes, including American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Holiday. Their guests, Offspring – are another giant of the 90s American punk scene – with huge hits Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly. Get your tickets here.

Green Day, Expo City, Dubai, Jan 27, 2025, ticket prices from Dhs445, greendaydxb.com

CAS

When: January 31, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Smash hit dream pop band CAS, musical experts of the alternative, ethereal variety, are coming to Dubai, and we can’t keep calm. The group, known and loved widely for their hazy, daze-y, euphoria-inducing tracks will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena stage on January 31, 2025. Ticket prices from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.

CAS, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Jan 31, 2025, ticket prices from Dhs195, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

February

The Corrs

When: February 6, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

As part of their Talk on Corners tour (named after their second, UK chart number one for 1997, album) – they’ll be stopping by Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for one night only on February, 6 2025. Since their debut single back in 1995, almost *experiences mild panic attack* thirty years ago – the four-piece pop outfit have sold an impressive 40 million albums. You might remember them from such velvety-vocal tracks as Breathless, Runaway, and What Can I Do? Tickets start from Dhs195.

Live Nation presents The Corrs, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, February 6, 2025, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

Rewind Festival

When: February 22, 2025

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

REWIND, the world’s biggest 80’s and 90’s Festival from the UK is returning to Dubai for a third year in a row in February 2025. Taking place at Bla Bla on Saturday, February 22, 2025, the line-up includes Tony Hadley (headliner), Midge Ure, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Tunde (voice of the Lighthouse Family), The Christians, Katrina, Toyah, Tiffany and Disco Inferno. Read more about the festival here.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach – opposite JBR, Feb 22, ticket prices from Dhs395 (Dhs345 early bird), over 21s only, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubairewindfestdxb.com