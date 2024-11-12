Sponsored: ‘Tis the season to Tagomago…

We might not be getting a white Christmas here in the UAE, but Tagomago still has all the authentic European Yuletide vibes, along with a sprinkling of that sun-soaked Dubai magic.

With its breezy setting on Palm Jumeirah’s shimmering shoreline, this little slice of the Spanish Costas is rolling out a holiday experience steeped in Mediterranean charm and expertly rendered seasonal flavours.

There are special festive offerings available throughout the month of December at Tagomago, and an unmissable, showstopping New Year’s Eve extravaganza that secures you seafront seats for Dubai’s legendary fireworks displays.

Christmas by the Sea at Tagomago

This holiday season, Tagomago’s highly lauded, much-applauded team of chefs have added a flurry of festive cheer to their outstanding Mediterranean menu. Besides the usual delights, you’ll find special dishes perfect for sharing, like a juicy, trimming-hemmed turkey, and tender milk-fed lamb, available either by the half or whole. These seasonal additions make for a truly memorable meal with family or friends, but be sure to preorder three days in advance—it’s a Christmas present your palate won’t forget.

New Year’s Eve Celebration on the Coast

And if you’re keen to ring in 2025 in style, Tagomago is warming up to deliver an unforgettable night under the stars. As you dine from a premium à la carte menu accented with festive specials, a gypsy-inspired duo will fill the night with music, setting the perfect tone for a high-spirited sendoff to 2024. And as the clock approaches midnight, enjoy front-row seats to Dubai’s jaw-dropping fireworks displays over iconic landmarks like The Palm, Atlantis Royal, and Burj Al Arab. With a minimum spend of just Dhs650 per person, Tagomago offers an upscale yet laid-back atmosphere for revellers of all ages—making it a prime spot to bid farewell to the old year and toast the arrival of the new one.

With its unbeatable blend of Mediterranean flavours, cozy seaside ambience, and views straight out of a postcard, Tagomago promises a holiday season full of memories that’ll sparkle long after the fireworks fade.

To reserve your spot at this coveted locale, email book@tagomago.ae, or call: (0)4 832 6620.

Tagomago, Palm Jumeirah, open 10am to 1am daily, Tel: (0) 4 832 6620, @tagomagodubai

