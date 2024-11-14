Pool and beach access, unlimited drinks and free lunch. Girls, you’re welcome…

Dubai ladies’ days come with various benefits, from complimentary access to some of Dubai’s best pools to unlimited free drinks and even lunch.

Here are the best ladies’ day deals in Dubai…

Monday: O Beach

Ibiza’s renowned pool party hotspot O Beach has officially landed in Dubai. And this season, there’s set to be weekly events happening every day, including an exciting ladies’ day deal taking place every Monday. At the new JBR beach club, Mondays will be for Muse, an exclusive ladies day with only 250 packages available. Priced at Dhs195, the first 250 ladies will enjoy access to a premium seating area, the pool and beach, and five drinks tokens to enjoy throughout the day. There’s also a specially priced ladies’ day menu, for those looking to fuel up as they party through Monday.

O Beach Dubai, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, 11am onwards, Monday, Dhs195. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com

Monday: Coco Lounge

When you think of Media City, a chilled pool day might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it’s what you’ll find at Media One’s chic pool. Every Monday at the Miami-inspired Coco Lounge, you can enjoy unlimited strawberry daiquiri or rosé wine, as well as pool, sauna, and steam room access for Dhs119.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 10pm to 7pm, Dhs119. Tel:(04) 427 1000. @cocoloungedxb

Monday and Tuesday: Barasti Beach

Barasti Beach invites ladies to start the week strong every Monday. From 9am to 4pm on Mondays, ladies can enjoy five drinks for Dhs99 with 50 per cent off on food, if you bring a real lemon with you you will get an extra drink for free. On Tuesdays, avail the same offer but if you wear a pink swimsuit you can enjoy two extra drinks for free.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9am to 4pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 399 3333. @barastibeach

Tuesday: Aprons and Hammers Beach House

This relaxed spot at Shoreline 10, next to Club Vista Mare, on Palm Jumeirah hosts its poolside ladies’ day every Tuesday. A new addition to the ladies’ day scene in Dubai. It’s priced at Dhs75, and includes a sun lounger with pool access, and a welcome cocktail. There’s also a special ladies’ day menu to enjoy if you get hungry

Aprons and Hammers Beach House, Shoreline 10, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 5pm, Tuesday, Dhs75. Tel: (0)56 238 1677. @apronsandhammers

Tuesday: February 30

Every Tuesday from noon to 4pm, women get a sun bed, plus four hours of unlimited house beverages including selected wine, spirits, and cocktails for Dhs199 at this Instagrammable spot on Palm West Beach. If that wasn’t enough, there are Insta-worthy views of Dubai Marina and a menu created by Dubai’s superstar chef Reif Othman to order a la carte. Dishes include seared salmon, beef sliders and shrimp tempura.

February 30, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, noon to 4pm, Tue Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. @february30dubai

Tuesday: Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Every Tuesday from 11am to 7pm, ladies can head to Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse to enjoy one dish from a specially prepared menu, plus two house drinks and pool access for Dhs155 per person. Bright orange sun loungers and parasols give it a chic Mediterranean feel and the sun-dappled cabanas give you that extra luxury (and come at a slightly higher cost).

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Tuesdays 11am til 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Tuesday: Mare by Bussola

A chic ode to the Italian Riviera, Mare by Bussola is an adults-only pool and beach experience at The Westin Mina Seyahi. Decorated in alluring aquatics, every Tuesday is dedicated to ladies’ day, where for Dhs149 ladies can enjoy pool and beach access, and free flowing red, white and rose wine plus pink bubbly.

Mare by Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays, Dhs149. Tel: (056) 994 7429. @marebybussola

Tuesday: WET Deck

On Tuesdays, ladies can head to Wet Deck at W Dubai – The Palm for a ladies’ day deal that includes four hours of bottomless beverages from 12pm to 4pm for Dhs199. Guys can enjoy the same for Dhs299.

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @wetdeckdubai

Tuesday: White Beach

Back with a gorgeously boho new look is White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm. If you’ve been for the pool and the lulling waves, this season make sure you stay for the food too. Back for the new season is their Tuesday daydreamer ladies’ day deal, where the gals can enjoy unlimited drinks for Dhs200 and a special discounted menu for bites.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Tuesdays, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach

Tuesday: Nikki Beach Dubai

After an extensive renovation, Nikki Beach is back in action, bringing with it a roster of beloved Nikki Beach events. Tuesdays remain for the ladies, with La Vie En Rose ladies’ day inviting ladies to enjoy pool and beach access plus six drinks for Dhs150. Gone is the splashy whitewashed pool area, replaced with a more boho-chic space of plush day beds and swaying palm trees, with both high-energy party zones and more chilled-out spots for tan topping. New beds have also been added to the water as they look to seamlessly float above the pool. The DJ booth has also been moved, shaded by a wooden pergola and sitting pretty between the restaurant and beach club, to ensure every seat in the house enjoys that same unforgettable vibe.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, 11am to 8pm, Tuesday, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. @nikkibeachdubai

Tuesday and Wednesday: Azure Beach

Azure Beach, the sleek pool at Rixos Premium JBR, features an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. The recently upgraded She by the Sea ladies’ day on Tuesday and Wednesday has three packages to pick from, all priced at Dhs150. If you opt for the sunrise soiree, you’ll get to wake up with a trio of breakfast delights at adjacent Greek eatery Ammos, before heading to the pool for three drinks. The ‘Azure Allure’ package just comes with five drinks at the pool, or go for ‘Sunset Splendour,’ where bottomless rose is available from 4pm to 7pm, alongside pool access.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, deal available on Tue and Wed, Dhs150. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Tuesday and Thursday: Drift

The stunning beach club is back open for the season and with it returns the Ladies Who Drift ladies’ day. Get ready for bliss. Every Tuesday the ladies can enjoy a welcome drink and access to a sun lounger for only Dhs99. Drift also has a second ladies’ day on Thursdays where you can enjoy all-day pool and beach access with a glass of Champagne on arrival for Dhs99.

Drift Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 8pm, Dhs99 on Tues and Dhs99 on Thurs. Tel: (0)4 315 2200 @driftbeachdubai

Tuesday and Thursday: Zero Gravity

One of Dubai’s longest-standing ladies’ days is Zero Gravity, with a duo of deals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, ladies enter for free and get pool and beach access without spending a dirham – plus a welcome drink on arrival. On Thursdays, they crank things up a notch, with all-day pool and beach access from 10am, then unlimited wine and cocktails from 1pm to 5pm for Dhs149 for ladies. Gents can get in on the same deal for Dhs249.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 10am onwards Tuesday, free entry, 10am onwards Thursday, Dhs149 for unlimited drinks from 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Wednesday: Byron Bathers

The perfect spot to relax and unwind with friends, ladies’ day at The Byron, as its fondly known, takes place from 1pm to 4pm on Wednesday. Perch up at this Aussie-inspired shoreside spot and tuck into a tasty platter of light lunch bites while sipping on free-flowing serves of house wine and sangria for Dhs99, or upgrade to include bubbles and it’s Dhs149. Pool and beach access is included.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah 1pm to 4pm, Wednesday, Dhs99 with wine and sangria, Dhs149 with bubbles. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

Wednesday: COVEBEACH

COVEBEACH has a brand new location at La Vie Residences on JBR, and while it may have an elevated look and expanded offering, the iconic ladies’ day remains. Taking place every Wednesday, Rosé All Day takes place poolside, and invites you and your gal pals to enjoy five hours of unlimited rosé, sangria and frozen pink gin cocktails, a sunbed by the pool or the beach, and a lunch food platter for just Dhs199, from 12pm to 5pm.

COVEBEACH, La Vie, JBR, Wed, 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai Wednesday: Riva Beach At Palm Jumeirah’s Riva Beach, ladies can enjoy passes for Dhs75 for entry and a complimentary starter. It’s open from 10am to 6pm. Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 10am to 6pm, Dhs75. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com Wednesday: Be Beach At this boho-chic spot at Dubai Harbour, Wednesday is for Be Her ladies’ day. All packages include access to the sea-facing infinity pool, bottomless selected drinks, and a platter of canapés. But depending on which area you want to sit at, depends on what rate you’ll pay, with seating in the lounge area priced at Dhs180, beach sunbeds Dhs220, and loungers at the pool priced at Dhs240 for the second row and Dhs300 for the first row. Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, 10am to 4pm, Wednesday, from Dhs160. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdubai Wednesday: Playa Pacha Taking over FIVE LUXE’s beach club Playa Pacha every Wednesday is a brand new ladies’ day. Priced at Dhs295 for ladies, the five-hour package includes bottomless drinks, a signature lunch and pool access, all while listening to the best of Ibiza classics spun by resident DJs Drew Moreland and Callum RJ. Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR, 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @playapachadubai Wednesday: Surf Club Another brilliant beach club that’s now back in action is Surf Club. As well as its legendary weekend parties and Sunday brunch, back for a new season is the ladies’ day at Surf Club, Dreaming of Rosé, which takes place every Wednesday. Packages start from Dhs200, which includes beach access and free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 5pm. Surf Club, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 5pm, Wednesday, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai Wednesday: Terra Solis This dreamy desert destination powered by Tomorrowland is a bit more low-key by day, but you can still enjoy a gorgeous day of tan-topping with lively tunes and a high-energy atmosphere. Particularly on a Wednesday, where the ladies’ day deal is Dhs200 for unlimited rosé wine and a refreshing watermelon platter from 12pm to 5pm. Terra Solis, Dubai Desert, 12pm to 5pm, Weds, Dhs200. @terrasolisdubai Thursday: FIVE Palm Jumeirah On Thursdays, it’s ladies’ day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Secret Parties’ Praia Ladies’ Day runs every Thursday between 2pm to 6pm through the summer, offering ladies lunch and unlimited drinks for Dhs150, or Dhs250 if you upgrade to include unlimited prosecco. For guys it’s Dhs300 minimum spend, or use that for four beers and pool and beach access. FIVE The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Praia Ladies Day 2pm to 6pm, Dhs150 for unlimited drinks, pool access & lunch. @praiadubai

Thursday and Friday: BCH:CLB

BCH:CLB hosts two ladies’ day deals each week on Thursday and Friday. Thursday is Miraval Day. From 1pm to 4pm, you’ll get a beach bed and free-flowing rose for Dhs165, as well as 30 per cent off bottles of Miraval from 12pm to 8pm. Sunbeds are available first come, first serve. On Friday, Dollhouse ladies’ day is Dhs245, which gets you a lounger, plus free-flowing rosé wine, white wine and Prosecco for five hours from 12pm to 5pm. You’ll also get to graze on bites from a Mediterranean food platter, while soaking up the sun and listening to the sounds of the live DJ. Teachers and crew get a discounted rate of Dhs205.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm Thursdays, Dhs165, and 12pm to 5pm, Fridays, Dhs245. Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @bchclbdxb

Friday: The 305

The latest creation by the brand behind Lock, Stock and Barrel, Ula Beach and countless others – Solutions Leisure has struck gold once again and this time it’s in the form of an oh-so-Instagrammable beach club, The 305. This Palm West Beach spot treats ladies to a fantastic ladies’ day deal on Fridays, which includes access to the pool and beach, five drinks and one dish. It’s priced at Dhs225 for restaurant seating, and Dhs250 for a sunbed. The offer is valid from 9am.

The 305, Club Vista Mare, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 9am onwards, Fridays, from Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 423 8322. @305dubai

Friday: Lucky Fish

Secret Parties are already behind several of the city’s biggest and best ladies’ days, and they’ve just launched two more. The first of them takes place from 12pm to 6pm every Friday at the boho-chic Lucky Fish on Palm West Beach, and offers three-hours of free-flowing drinks from midday until 3pm, as well as a lunch platter, for Dhs200. There’s restaurant or lounge seating included, or for an extra Dhs100 you can also enjoy use of a sunbed. Expect all of the usual Secret Parties fun, including a DJ, singer, and dancers. Gents pay Dhs400 with Dhs350 redeemable for lounge seating, or Dhs500 for a sun lounger with Dhs450.

Riviera Fridays at Lucky Fish, Palm West Beach, 12pm to 6pm, Fridays, from Dhs200. secret-parties.com

Sunday: FIVE Jumeirah Village

Epic Sunday Ladies Day Pool Party at MiMi’s Pool Club at FIVE Jumeirah Village is the ladies’ day that offers fun vibes, free-flowing drinks and top tunes. From 2pm onwards, there’s four hours of fun to be had including resident DJ, live drummer, picturesque pool, bottomless beverages, and global street food stations to please every palette. The price for the ladies’ day including all of the above is Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs350 for gents. There’s a special Dhs149 rate for teachers and cabin crew.

Mimi’s Pool Club, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, 2pm to 6pm, Sun, from Dhs149. Tel:(0)55 700 0515. @mimispoolclubdubai

Sunday: Gallery 7/40

Secret Parties’ second new ladies’ day sees these party people take over colourful Gallery 7/40 at Palm West Beach every Sunday, so even those that work through the week can get involved. Enjoy three-hours of sips for Dhs150, or upgrade to include lounge seating for Dhs200 or a sun lounger for Dhs300, while dipping between the sand and the temperature-controlled pool. You’ll also get Greek bites and lively entertainment. Once the package ends at 2pm, the party keeps going until 6pm. Gents pay Dhs400 with Dhs350 redeemable for lounge seating, or Dhs500 for a sun lounger with Dhs450.

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, 11am to 6pm, Sundays, from Dhs150. secret-parties.com

