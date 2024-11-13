Sponsored: Spend your festive season in 1920s Osaka…

When it’s authentic Japanese cuisine and mixology in the heart of delightful Dubai that you seek, look no further than Mimi Kakushi, who are all set to roll out a supreme list of festive offerings, just as we enter the time of year you’ve been waiting for.

Celebrated for its design aesthetic as much as it is enjoyed for its mouthwatering menu, this prized contemporary dining destination in downtown Dubai welcomes you to enjoy this year’s festive season in a fashion you likely never have before, as you get to stay in town and enjoy the cooler months in Dubai while also being whisked away to charming 1920s Osaka, from December 9 to January 5, 2025.

What’s On the Menu?

Festive suggestions

Flip the pages of their Kikuchi cocktail menu, which includes a brand new addition that will be ideal for a refreshing start to your dining experience at Mimi Kakushi, before you move on to premium picks such as the grilled Japanese sawara and fried lobster maki – because after all, ’tis the season to give in to indulgence.

Brunches

When you head over after a hectic week, their super Saturday and Sunday brunches are just what you need, with a festive cocktail from the Noguchi piano-bar fountain and festive-inspired music celebrating the season, with an added side of live entertainment on Saturdays, December 21 and 28.

As for brunches, get your hands on sharing style starters and a la carte mains, followed by sharing desserts with a festive twist, while the resident DJ spins tracks that will keep the festivities at fever pitch. It’s all yours to enjoy on December 21, 22 and 28 from to noon to 4pm, at Dhs435 (soft), Dhs599 (house) and Dhs765 (bubbles).

But don’t let those dates hold you back from getting the best out of your festivities with Mimi Kakushi, because this Japanese dining powerhouse in Dubai will also be open for lunch from December 23 to 26, and from December 30 to January 2.

New Year’s Eve

If you thought midnight means the curtains fall on the good times, Mimi Kakushi has other plans in store for you, with a sharing set menu that serves up luxurious items such as Gillardeau oysters #1, otoro caviar nigiri, taraba, and more.

On New Year’s Eve, pick from the sharing set menu at Dhs1,100 a guest, or get the a la carte option with a minimum spend of Dhs950 per person in the restaurant and Dhs550 per person in the bar and sushi counter seats, whilst enjoying popular tunes throughout the evening with a live DJ. There’s a great selection of hot and cold starters, maki, mains and desserts, along with a festive cocktail, available daily from 9 December 2024 to 5 January 2025.

If you haven’t made your plans for the season yet, look no further, because Mimi Kakushi has you sorted. Happy festivities!

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeira 2, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi mimikakushi.ae