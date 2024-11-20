A second tennis star has been confirmed for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

An exciting line up is on its way to the capital…

Abu Dhabi’s roaring sports calendar has kept fans on their feet, and the momentum continues to build with exciting player announcements in the lead up to the tournament. Following news just weeks ago that Arab tennis star Ons Jabeur will return to the UAE to compete at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open from February 1 to 8, 2025, it has now been confirmed that Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia is the latest star confirmed for the third edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

The towering southpaw returns to Abu Dhabi following successful performances in the last two editions of the tournament, with an impressive run to the semi-finals each time. Will she be able to win the title in 2025?

Two-time Wimbledon finalist and current Tunisian number one Ons Jabeur, known for her powerful groundstrokes and all-round game, as well as her popularity among fans in the region and around the globe, has inspired Arab youth in particular to begin their journey in tennis. She was the first name announced for the 2025 edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Ons will headline a field of 28 of the world’s leading singles WTA players and 16 doubles pairs, for 8 days of slam-bang women’s tennis action that will build on the success of the first two editions of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in 2023 and as recently as in last February.

Other leading stars that are expected to return to the UAE capital include defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and doubles champs, Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin. Last February, Abu Dhabi also hosted 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, big-hitting southpaw Beatriz Haddad Maia and Olympic champion Barbora Krejcikova at Abu Dhabi’s own WTA-500 event.

When they were in town last, the stars spoke with What’s On, telling us what they love about Abu Dhabi. Read all about it here.

In addition to the on-court action, fans were also treated to a number of exciting musical performances and great restaurants during the 2024 edition.

Regular tickets to the 2025 edition of the tournament begin at as little as Dhs25, and you can get them at mubadalaabudhabiopen.com.