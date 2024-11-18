And it plans on breaking the record it set last year…

Were you amazed by the record-breaking Ras Al Khaimah fireworks display on NYE 2024? If you missed it, we have grand news, as Ras Al Khaimah is hosting another brilliant spectacle this year.

Last year, Ras Al Khaimah picked up not one, but two Guinness World Record for the fireworks display and this year, the emirate is planning on beating that record.

Crowds of over 65,000 made their way to RAK for the glittering performance last year, so plan well in advance if you want to attend this year. If you are, be prepared to be dazzled with vibrant colours, dazzling lights, and an advanced laser drone show.

The display will illuminate the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, captivating both on-site visitors (and viewers worldwide).

If Al Marjan Island is already a part of your celebratory NYE plans, great news, as you will have front-row views of the show.

Photo credit: rakmediaoffice.ae