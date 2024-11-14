Time to make space on those bookshelves again!

Book lovers, we have fantastic news for you. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is coming back to Dubai this November.

Usually, this is exciting news we look for at the start of February, as the book sale usually takes place in March every year. And up until now, it has been a once a year type of event, but, due to its popularity, it could now be a bi-annual event. The Big Bad Wolf (aka the lovely Andrew Yap), CEO of Big Bad Wolf Books, told us himself.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to its home at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City and will run from November 29, 2024, to December 9, 2024. The sale runs from 10am to midnight, so you can check it out after working hours. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, it’s free to enter.

For those of you looking out for Christmas presents for the book lovers in your life, this is the perfect spot to check those names off your list. And of course, you can always treat yourself to a present (or five), too.

Don’t know what the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is? It’s a sale which features a million books starting from as low as Dhs2.

It spans plenty of genres and languages, from English to Arabic, French, German, and more, with vast options for children and adults alike. From historical fiction to photography books, romance, thrillers – you’ll find it all at the huge space.

It’s a sale that takes place around the world in 15 countries and 47 different cities.

It’s main goal? To make books affordable and accessible so everyone can read. After all, according to the Big Bad Wolf, ‘Books are a right, not a privilege…’

Oh, and if you’re a book lover living in Saudi, the Big Bad Wolf Sale will be a part of the Jeddah Book Fair which is taking place from Thursday, December 12 to Sunday, December 22, 2024. So, keep your eye open for the Big Bad Wolf. Stay tuned to whatsonsaudiarabia.com and we will let you know all the details as soon as we have them

If you’re visiting the sale for the first time, here are some tips offered by the Big Bad Wolf himself.

