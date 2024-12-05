The capital’s sporting engine motors along…

Whether it is motorsport action you’re after, racquet sports or bat-and-ball excitement, the UAE capital packs it all.

Here are 4 sports events coming to Abu Dhabi.

December

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yes, it’s all about to go down this weekend. It’s the event that has Abu Dhabi on its feet every year, as the world watches in awe. Roaring engines, screaming fans, electricity in the air. Oh, and the Yasalaam after-race concerts, for which a stunning line up of performers including Eminem, Maroon 5 and more will be coming to town. Fasten your seatbelts…

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 6 to 8, from Dhs750. @ymcofficial

World Tennis League

Some of the world’s top tennis players will be putting their off season to great use later this month, getting in some valuable practice while putting on a show for the people of Abu Dhabi. Last December, the Etihad Arena welcomed leading names such as Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka. Looking for more entertainment? Post-game concerts will include performances by rock legend Bryan Adams, Akon, and Sean Paul, who will be bringing some of their most iconic hits to town.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 19 to 22, from Dhs50. @worldtennisleague

January

DP World ILT20

2025 will get off to a smashing start with Season 3 of the DP World ILT20, and the blockbuster tournament promises even more electrifying action from some of the biggest names in the sport. It will be held across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah again, and in addition to all the action on the pitch, could also includes unique opportunities for fans. With a total of 69 players retained for the thrilling contest, this one’s about to be a cracker for the third time.

DP World ILT20, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, January 11 to February 9, 2025. @ilt20official

February

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

This celebration of top global tennis talent will take place at Zayed Sports City from February 1 to 8, 2025. The third edition of the WTA-500 tournament in Abu Dhabi will feature 28 singles players and 16 doubles pairs, who will take to the baseline as part of a pack of leading global tennis stars that will arrive in the capital. In addition to all the great action on-court, you will also get to enjoy top dining options and live entertainment in the Fan Village.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 8, 2025, from Dhs25. mubadalaabudhabiopen

