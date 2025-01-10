From pole fit to HIIT, try before you buy with these gyms and studios that offer free fitness classes for your first session…

Dubai is filled with brilliant workouts whether you want to spin, box or HIIT your way to healthy. But fitness classes in Dubai can be quite pricey, and often a monthly membership or packs of classes can be Dhs1,000 and above. So, we’ve rounded up some top workouts in Dubai where you can try free fitness classes before you buy, offering the first class – or day pass – for free if you’re new to the facility.

UFC Gym

For those looking to channel their inner warrior, UFC Gym is where the world of Mixed Martial Arts meets everyday fitness. Rooted in the Ultimate Fighting Championship legacy, this gym offers elite coaching and a full spectrum of classes, from boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu to yoga and Zumba. Each facility is equipped with top-notch equipment and functional training areas. With locations in Business Bay and JBR, it’s easy to jump into their MMA-inspired fitness revolution. Fight your way to fitness and book your complimentary first session today.

UFC Gym, multiple locations, 5.30am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)56 723 2529. ufcgym.me

BoxIQ

Whether you want to learn to box, get in shape, or just increase your fitness, boxing is a great way to do it. Which is exactly what you’ll find at BoxIQ in Al Quoz. The brainchild of Joe Ackary, who’s been in the sport for many years, this elite boxing gym offers an array of classes that are focused on intelligent boxing training. You’ll work on your skill and technique progressing from the fundamentals of boxing up to advanced techniques, all while getting your sweat on. Whichever class you try, the first one is free.

BoxIQ, Level M, Al Joud Centre, Al Quoz, Tel: (0)58 563 6123, boxiq.me

Gravity Calisthenics Gym

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gravity Calisthenics Gym (@gravitydxb)

Gravity Calisthenics Gym was launched in 2015 as a hub for people wanting to learn and practice calisthenics and parkour in Dubai. The 14,000 sqft facility in Al Quoz is one of the world’s biggest movement academies, teaching classes that include calisthenics and parkour, but also flexibility, strength and conditioning and tumbling. After your first free fitness class, packages start from Dhs120.

Gravity Calisthenics Gym, Capitol Real Estate Compound, Warehouse 1, Al Asayel Road, Al Quoz, daily 6.30am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 321 6006, gravitydxb.com

GymNation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GymNation (@gymnation_me)

Offering a range of classes, GymNation is bound to get your heart pumping. With the usual classes such as yoga, body pump, RPM and Zumba, this outlet also has some more unique classes including jumpnation, CROSSHIT, and a Bollywood dancing workout. There’s locations all across the city, and whichever one you’re thinking of signing up for, you’ll get a free class for all newbies. If you choose to sign up, it’s Dhs259 per month which includes 24/7 gym access and more than 400 free classes.

GymNation, multiple locations, open 24/7, gymnation.com

Studio Republik

Located at Eiffel Building on Sheikh Zayed Road, Studio Republik offers a free 3-day trial pass to explore its 65,000 sq. ft. fitness space. With over 5,000 pieces of equipment, 200+ weekly classes, and 30+ programs for adults and juniors – including martial arts, aerial, dance, and strength training. Whether you’re into high-energy group exercise, serene mind-and-body sessions, or strength and conditioning, there’s something here to energise every fitness journey.

Studio Republik, Eiffel Building 1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Exit 41, 5.30am-11pm weekdays, 5.30am-9pm Saturdays. Tel: (0)4 246 1500, studio-republic.com

Seven Club

At Seven Club, fitness goes beyond exercise; it’s a sanctuary for wellness and balance. Nestled on Al Manara Road, this all-encompassing wellness destination features everything from ladies’ burn classes and CrossFit to reformer Pilates and powerlifting. Each class is led by expert trainers in a vibrant, community-driven atmosphere. To top it off, their spa and health-focused café ensure your post-workout glow is more than just a sweat. Sign up via their app to book your first free fitness class and see why Seven Club is redefining fitness in Dubai.

Seven Club, Al Manara Rd, exit 43, 5am to 11pm weekdays, 7am to 8pm weekends. Tel: (0)4 232 3737. seven.club

9Round

Found in both Al Wasl and Jumeirah, 9Round is a gym with a difference. There’s no class schedules, so you can show up for a 30-minute class when you like. The workout is split into nine stations, and a trainer will show you how to do each exercise depending on your fitness level, and then every three minutes you move onto the next station. Workouts change daily too, so you won’t get bored or used to the same routines. Guests can see if the workout suits them during their free trail session, whereafter you can purchase up to six month long unlimited packages. Boxers can also opt for a virtual collection of workouts with a 7 day free trial.

9Round, Indo 6, Mazaya Building, Al Manara, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Thur 7am to 10pm, Fri 4pm to 10pm, Sat 11am to 10pm, Dhs990 for one month unlimited. Tel: (0)4 321 7997. uae.9round.com

Fidelity Fitness Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fidelity Fitness Club JLT (@fidelityfitnessdubai)

Located in JLT’s Almas Tower, Fidelity Fitness Club blends premium facilities with expert-led classes like yoga, cycling, and body pump. Enjoy stunning lake views, an infinity pool, and top-notch equipment. Book your free trial online, but be sure to schedule at least a day in advance.

First Floor, Almas Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 6am to 11pm, Fri 8am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 451 1133. fidelityfitnessclub.com

TK MMA & FITNESS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TKMMAFIT™ (@tkmmafit)

Pro MMA fighter Tam Khan opened TK MMA, which is a celebration of all things martial arts and it has fast become a Dubai favourite for combat sport lovers. The self-described ‘ultimate training facility’ offers a free one-day membership before you sign up. As well as access to the vast training facilities, you can also take advantage of one of the free fitness classes, which include Muay Thai, boxing, MMA, yoga and strength and conditioning training.

TK MMA, Shatha Tower 9th Floor Media City. Tel: (0)4 452 3388. tkmmafit.com

Warehouse Gym

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Warehouse Gym (@whgym)

Now established as one of the biggest gyms in Dubai – with locations in Al Quoz, Jumeirah Park, DIFC, Business Bay and D3 amongst others, Warehouse Gym offers something for everyone. As well as the open format gym floor, the range of classes includes spin, boxing, crossfit, circuits and their popular grit class. You can arrange a free day pass to check out any of the Warehouse Gym facilities, then after that there’s daily, weekly and monthly memberships available, depending on the level of membership you want.

Warehouse Gym, Jumeirah Park, Al Quoz, DIFC, Business Bay, D3, Springs Souk, Ibn Battuta and Al Khawaneej. whygym.com

Images: Social and provided

Looking for fantastic new things to do in Dubai this January? Besides free fitness classes, why not explore thrilling desert escapes, chic beach clubs, and world-class dining experiences? Dubai offers endless opportunities to explore and unwind. Make the most of the city’s perfect winter weather with unforgettable adventures and activities.