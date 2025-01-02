Save those dirhams…

It’s a new yearm and if one of your New Year’s resolution is to save a little extra in 2025, this list of free things to do in Dubai will surely help.

From checking out Old Dubai to going for a drive to the desert, here are some of the best things you can do in Dubai for free.

Here are 30 things you can do in Dubai for free

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

One of the best free things to do in Dubai is head to Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Home to traditional wind towers constructed from stone, teak, gypsum, palm wood and sandalwood, each alley, twisting pathway and breezy tower tells a story of a life before the seven emirates. Read all the way through to the end for some of the free museums to visit.

Al Seef Dubai

Charge up the camera (or your phone) and head to Al Seef in Old Dubai which offers amazing views of the Dubai Creek, traditional dhows and old architecture. The project has been designed to bring to life the traditional Emirati culture that underpins Dubai’s iconic heritage – so it’s a must-visit.

Alserkal Avenue

Alserkal Avenue is a haven for art lovers. It’s home to many art galleries showcasing contemporary art. You can visit for the cool vibes alone, and for a fee, there’s Cinema Akil showcasing foreign films and The Junction, where theatre fans get together to watch plays put together by local actors. The cool neighbourhood is also home to Dubai’s first-ever Japanese handroll bar – Kokoro, Nightjar Coffee Roasters, zero-waste upcycle cafe – Kave, and many more. Here’s an Alserkal Avenue neighbourhood guide to see what else you can do in this cool district in Al Quoz.

ALSO: See below for Nostalgia Classic Cars.

@alserkalavenue

Camel races

You’ve heard of horse racing, but did you know camel racing also takes place here in Dubai? It’s unusual but something that you must do, and it’s free. The races take place between October and April in the early mornings on weekends. There are several tracks around Dubai, but the biggest one is the Al Marmoom Camel Racetrack.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Dubai Mall is home to plenty of stores, perfect for those who want to shop and it is also home to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. The 10-million-liter tank is located on the ground floor of the mall and is filled with sharks and rays and thousands of other aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species. You can head inside the aquarium for a cost, but the view from outside is equally fascinating.

Dubai Canal and waterfall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@mob.graphy_)

Did you know there is a waterfall on Sheikh Zayed Road? That’s right, the bridge that runs over the canal as part of Sheikh Zayed Road has a flowing waterfall cascading from it. The man-made canal opened up in 2016 and is a 3.2km long waterway that extends from the Creek in Old Dubai through Business Bay, before finding its way back to the Arabian Gulf. The waterfall is made up of 80 water pumps, and it will be sensor based so that it can turn off when boats float by underneath it. For the best view, head here at night to catch the waterfall decked out in coloured lights.

Dubai Fountain at Dubai Mall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Trentin (@nicolatrentin)

‘See Burj Khalifa’ is high on almost everyone’s visitor list. While you’re craning your neck to the skies, you can also soak in views of The Dubai Fountain – the world’s largest choreographed fountain system. The mesmerizing fountains dance to the likes of Whitney Houston, Enrique Iglesias and Celine Dion. It’s one of the best free things to in Dubai – trust us. It tops the list of the best free things to do in Dubai.

Dubai Islands Beach

Want to include your pet in your ‘dirham-free adventures in Dubai’? Head to Dubai Islands Beach for it’s pristine shoreline that is also dog-friendly. Your pets will be able to frolic, play and swim in the ocean to their heart’s desire, making this beach one of the only spots in the city where dogs can swim in Dubai’s crystal-clear waters. Bliss.

@dubaiislandsbeach

Chinatown Dubai Mall

Did you know Dubai Mall has its very own fully-indoor Chinatown? It’s free to enter and inside, besides the range of restaurants serving Singaporean classics, Chinese specialties, and dim sum favourites, it’s also pretty Instagrammable.

@chinatown_dubaimall

Expo City Dubai

Over the cooler season, Expo City Dubai is a stunning place just to have a casual stroll. Over Expo 2020 Dubai, over 24 million visitors walked these very grounds, and if you were one of them, a walk here will bring back plenty of memories. Al Wasl Plaza, aka the magical dome will forever be the beating heart of Expo City and no matter what, you won’t be able to leave without getting another snap.

@expocitydubai

Imagine Show at Dubai Festival City

If you want something more than a dancing fountain, check out the Imagine Show at Dubai Festival City. The show has earned two Guinness World Records and includes lasers, light, fire and water to tell remarkable, emotive stories. And it’s absolutely free for you to catch. Find out more information here.

Jameel Arts Centre

Located in the city’s Jaddaf waterfront neighbourhood, Jameel Art Centre is a free-to-enter art space you can visit if you want a dose of culture. There are several exhibitions you can visit that include installations, art, screenings and more. You can even visit the library to read or soak in the views of Dubai Creek.

@jameelartscentre

Love Lake – Al Qudra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefi Olivia (@stefiolivia)

Perhaps the most well-known man-made lakes in Dubai, the interlocking hearts of the love lakes have garnered plenty of interest and visitors since it was first revealed. The Love Lakes can be found in Al Qudra Oasis and are best seen from an aerial view. On land, whether you’re picnicking, walking or taking in the sunset, it’s certainly a wonderful UAE nature spot to do it in. Nearby at Al Qudra Lakes, you’ll find plenty of flamingos, ducks and swans.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Al Jaddaf has a unique and eye-catching structure. It resembles an open book sitting on a rehl (a traditional lectern which holds the Quran). Inside, there are floors with libraries dedicated to different genres such as history, business, art and more, but you will also find conference halls, a children’s play area and an auditorium. It’s free to visit, but book your desired date and time on the MBRL app.

@mbrlae

Museum of the Future

It has been described as the most beautiful building in the world, and while you need a ticket to visit the seven floors inside, it’s absolutely free to admire from outside. You will find plenty of residents and tourists trying to get that perfect snap against the backdrop of the eye-shaped building, but you will also find plenty more in front of the Win-Victory-Love sculpture. This hand sign was coined by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai back in 2013, and has become a trademark gesture for many UAE citizens and resident and symbolises work ethic, success and love of the nation. It is also most commonly referred to as Sheikh Mohammed’s three-finger salute.

@museumofthefuture

Nostalgia Classic Cars

Motorheads, this one is for you. Nostalgia Classic Cars in Alserkal Avenue restore and sell classic cars. Their showroom is also filled with Ferraris, BMWs, Porsches, and Mercedes from all over the world.

@nostalgiaclassiccars

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located just a drive away from Dubai Mall and is home to more than 20,000 birds of 67 species inhabit the area,including flocks of flamingos. To see them, head to one of three viewing hides dotted around the perimeter of the sanctuary. The sanctuary is free to enter and opening timings vary from season to season.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Souk Madinat Jumeirah as long been a go-to destination for visitors to Dubai and residents for its bejeweled waterways, stunning views and excellent roster of restaurants. The beautiful attraction includes a maze of shops and stalls in the winding walkways you can explore before you visit the waterways. Don’t miss checking out the unobstructed views of the Burj Al Arab. It’s possibily one of the best free things to do in Dubai, so don’t skip it.

The sustainable waterfall in Hatta

Far from the hustle and bustle of the city, Hatta is home to picturesque mountain views and fun activities. And if you think you’ve seen it all, think again because Hatta is now home to a gorgeous new attraction, the sustainable waterfall.It also features a beautiful mural of the founding fathers of the UAE. The world’s largest mosaic artwork, spanning some 2,198.7 square metres, recreates a historical photograph of the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. You can read more about this fab attraction here.

The Viewing Point

Looking to admire the city skyline? Head to The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour, an eye-catching walkway spanning 70 metres over Dubai Creek. With a 26-metre cantilever that projects you out onto the water, it provides viewers with a completely unobstructed view across the creek towards Downtown Dubai. For unobstructed sunset views (aka, other people posing for their next ‘Gram photo) nab a spot early.

Wings of Mexico

You may have a snap of this beauty already on your Instagram grid as it’s been in Dubai since 2018. Called ‘Wings of Mexico’, this sculpture by Jorge Marin shows the possibilities of human creation and interaction. The wings celebrate victory, dreams and human potential. If you haven’t seen it yet, head on down for your next most-liked ‘Gram photo, but don’t forget to take in the amazing detail work on the wings. There might be a line, but it’s free, and totally worth the wait.

Around the city

Stunning architecture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MZA (@emmzedaey)

From taking in the beautiful architecture of the Museum of the Future to catching the tip of Burj Khalifa peeking out from the skyline and seeing the Dubai Frame – this concrete jungle is stunning to look at even if you’re driving past it in a car.

Lovely art

Some galleries offer up a charge for their art exhibitions, but there’s plenty you can scope out for free without even the need to get out of your car. In Karama (above), you can spot these gorgeous paintings on residential buildings. There are several other murals around the city where artists have added their splash of colour including Satwa, JBR, and DIFC.

Golden dunes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Dubai (@visit.dubai)

Beautiful skyscrapers line the streets of Dubai but remember, this city is built in a desert and there’s plenty of it to explore. The closest desert to Dubai is located less than an hour’s drive away in Al Qudra. For more adventure, pack the sandboard for some fun on the dunes. For family time, pack up a picnic basket. This cool spot is also home to Al Qudra Heart Lakes and Al Qudra Cycle Track. There’s even wildlife you can watch out for. Find it here.

ALSO: For more wildlife spots, visit this link here.

Beach

Dubai has some pretty great beaches you can enjoy for free without the need to pay to get a beach pass. Pack up the spare clothes, towel and mat and head to options such as The Beach at JBR (a perennial favourite) and Kite Beach.

A beach, but… you can swim under the stars

Dubai has three beaches where you can go swimming at night. Located in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1, these 800-meter stretches of shore have been fitted with lighting systems and safety enhancements that allow for 24-hour swimming.

Running (and jogging) tracks

Not keen on getting a gym membership in 2025? Running is the next best thing and there are plenty of running tracks available around the city which will make things a bit easier on your feet. For some sea breeze as you run along, head to Mamzar Beach running track or if you want some greenery, try the pond park in Al Barsha. The great news is that if you get bored, you can always change your track without it having to cost a fil.

Cycling tracks

The UAE is on the path to increasing the number of tracks for cycling and there are several available all over Dubai. The Al Qudra cycle route is almost 230km long and if you’re lucky, you may even catch the local wildlife, including gazelles. If you want Dubai skyline views as you ride, head to Nad Al Sheba – the cycling path is located near the Meydan racecourse and offers brilliant views of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa. Parks in Dubai include cycling paths as well such as Al Barsha Park and Mushrif Park. You can even cycle at the 12km cycling track at Dubai Water Canal and in Hatta – which is now home to the longest mountain trails in the UAE, Check out our guide to cycling in the UAE

Hiking

If you’re on the hunt for an adventurous getaway, pack up the hiking gear and take a drive down to the mountains. The UAE is packed with wilderness and is home to a number of amazing hiking trails. They’re beautiful, they’re all unique, and they get you outside to enjoy the season. The best news? They are all free. Head to this link to check out 10 trails you can try.

Free museums

There’s a range of cultural activities, museums, art galleries, special events and traditional food available at Al Fahidi. We love the Dubai Coffee Museum where you can admire centuries-old grinders, roasters and pots from all over the world. There’s a Coin Museum in the same area, which is worth a wander even if you’re not a serious numismatist. Or if words are more your thing, you can check out a museum dedicated to the poet Al Oqaili, located in the Al Ras area in Deira – it’s housed in one of the most beautiful heritage houses in Dubai. Read more about these museums here.

Images: Getty Images and supplied