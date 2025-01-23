A sweet escape, a sweet escape… woo hoo, yee hoo…

Saadiyat Nights has already brought some globally renowned talent to the shores of Saadiyat for its second season. And the announcements are not done, as we’ve just been informed that Gwen Stefani will be part of the final weekend.

The world-renowned pop sensation will be performing at the open-air venue on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Saadiyat Nights is a three-month-long series with plenty of cultural activities and open-air concerts.

A slew of international talents have already been announced to perform at the custom-built space, including popular Russian rockers Leningrad, American vocal harmony group – Boyz II Men (January 25), global sensation Christina Aguilera (February 15), and four-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Lionel Richie (February 22). On January 16, the crowds were swayed by one of Canada’s most successful exports, Michael Bublé.

When Stefani performs, we can expect to sing along to her hit singles, including Hollaback Girl, The Sweet Escape and No Doubt. She is set to be part of the stunning finale to a fantastic musical series. Other tunes behind Stefani include Rich Girl, What You Waiting For? and The Sweet Escape.

It will be the first time the American pop legend will be performing in Abu Dhabi, and she has plenty of fans here. So don’t wate around to get your tickets. You can purchase it via ticketmaster.ae. Prices start from Dhs295.

Stefani is a triple Grammy Award winner who has achieved global success as a songwriter and performer. She has an impressive array of honours – four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award.

If you have a Saadiyat Nights concert you want to attend, head to this link here for an easy navigation for ticket purchases.

Images: Getty Images