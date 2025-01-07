Slam bang action returns to the pitch this month…

Following the resounding success of the last two seasons of the hugely popular DPWorld ILT20, Abu Dhabi and the UAE are ready to welcome the tournament yet again, with most of the big-ticket stars already confirmed to compete. Last winter, we witnessed several electrifying moments that had cricketing fans at the edge of their seats, as thrilling action unfolded on the turf for a full month across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, before the tournament concluded with a grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium, The Ring of Fire, on February 17.

Images: supplied, What’s On archive

If you’re new to it all – don’t fret – we’ve got you. The ILT20 tournament is a celebration of sport and entertainment, and showcases exciting action in cricket’s most exciting format. Over 100 international players across 6 teams shall join forces with the UAE’s homegrown talent, which means you’ll be able to see superstars such as Andre Russell, David Willey, Kieron Pollard, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Alex Hales, Mohammad Amir, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Woakes and Maheesh Theekshana in action. What a treat…

The contesting teams are the Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors, who will play 30 league games before the table-toppers make it to the qualifiers, eliminator, and ultimately to the big final, to battle it out for coveted silverware.

Off the pitch

If you’re familiar with league cricket and all it packs, you’ll know that glitz and glamour in the stands are as big ingredients as sweat and tears are, on the 22 yards. In past editions, the tournament has welcomed legends from showbiz including Bollywood great Shah Rukh Khan, and entertainment acts have included meet and greets, dance-offs, parades, and more. The sporting blockbuster has also put exciting grassroots initiatives in place, so budding cricketers have the ideal platform to learn while having fun, while fostering their growing passion for the game.

The opening ceremony

A thrilling opening ceremony has been planned for Saturday, January 11, at Dubai’s ‘Ring of Fire’, with the tournament planned for a launch ceremony headlined by Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and others at 6pm, before play begins at 7.15pm between defending champions MI Emirates and the Dubai Capitals, who will kick things into high gear with a rematch of last year’s grand finale.

Pad up and mark your guard, cricket fans – because Season 3 of the DP World International League T20 lands in the UAE this weekend, and it’s all about to go down. Follow whatson.ae for all the updates…

DP World ILT20, across UAE, January 9 to February 11, 2025, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, from Dhs40. @ilt20official