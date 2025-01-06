Hello, this is the news you’re looking for…

Fans of soulful tunes and classic hits are in for an absolute treat, with four-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Lionel Richie confirmed to perform at Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights concert series on February 22.

Known for a songbook of incredible hits such as Endless Love, Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long (All Night), and Three Times A Lady, Richie is the latest big-ticket artist to be announced for the three-month Saadiyat Nights concert series under the stars, with generational hitmakers such as Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, Robbie Williams, Leningrad, Michael Bublé and other top names bringing the star power to this year’s edition.

Images: supplied, Getty

As part of an illustrious career, the Hello star has also won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for Say You, Say Me, and returns to the UAE capital for the first time since his 2016 performance. He most recently performed in neighbouring Dubai as part of a glittering New Year’s Eve spectacle that had fans on their feet, singing along to some of the most popular hits of all time.

This year’s line up at Saadiyat Nights brings even more star power to Abu Dhabi, after a hugely-successful inaugural edition last season that included soul-stirring performances from legends such as John Legend, Sting, Andrea Bocelli, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and others.

Grab your tickets here to what is all but guaranteed to be the show of a lifetime.

Lionel Richie, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 22, 5pm, from Dhs295. ticketmaster.ae