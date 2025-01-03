Top tennis stars confirmed for the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

An exciting line up is on its way…

It might be a new year and all, but Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar hasn’t lost any momentum, with some exciting player line ups confirmed for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open that will be held at Zayed Sports City from February 1 to 8. So which top tennis stars can you look forward to in Abu Dhabi?

Ons Jabeur

Two-time Wimbledon finalist and current Tunisian number one Ons Jabeur, known for her powerful groundstrokes and all-round game, as well as her popularity among fans in the region and around the globe, has inspired Arab youth in particular to begin their journey in tennis. She was the first name announced for the 2025 edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Beatriz Haddad Maia

The towering Brazilian southpaw returns to Abu Dhabi following successful performances in the last two editions of the tournament, including an impressive run to the semi-finals each time. Will she be able to win the title in 2025?

Daria Kasatkina

The 2024 runner-up in Abu Dhabi is back for another crack at the crown when the tournament returns to Zayed Sports City next month, and known for being a brilliant court strategist, the world number nine will be bringing her A-game to town on the back of her Ningo Open victory in China last month.

Paula Badosa

Badosa, 27, will be making her Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open debut after missing the previous two editions through illness and injury. The Dubai resident is thrilled to compete in the UAE capital, and won her fourth WTA Tour title in August at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Belinda Bencic

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’s inaugural champion in 2023 returns to the capital this year, and the 8-time WTA title winner and Tokyo Olympic gold winner will be eager to kick off a winning run.

Also…

In addition to the on-court action, fans were also treated to a number of exciting musical performances and great restaurants during last year’s edition.

Regular tickets to the tournament begin at as little as Dhs25, and you can get them at mubadalaabudhabiopen.com.