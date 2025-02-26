When you want to keep it casual on Valentine’s…

Valentine’s is usually a time of grand gestures and overt displays of affection, but if you and your partner like to keep it simple, we’ve got you covered. If you’re looking for something a little more relaxed, laid back and less frilly, this list for you. These casual date night spots will make your Valentine’s date night planning easier.

Rare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare (@theraredxb)



As you step through the doors, Rare comes alive, with the sounds, sights and smells that feed your other senses before you even begin to eat. The first thing you’ll see is the stunning bar – it’s hard to miss. Everything is draped in shades of red, wine and brown, from the ceiling to the wood walls and the deep velvet seating to the curtains. It’s edgy, it’s glamorous – it’s a mysterious woman in a leather jacket wearing a killer red lip.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb

Kinoya

This supper-club turned full-fledged restaurant is a perhaps one of the best places to have ramen in Dubai and not only does it serve incredible Japanese fair, it is also perfectly casual for spontaneous dates with your partner, maybe even on weekdays, perfect for Valentine’s. The vibe is relaxed and with traditional, modern and on the counter seating, you can sit wherever depending on how private you want to be and bond over a delicious bowl of hearty ramen. You’ll feel transported to an authentic Tokyo izakaya.

The Onyx Tower, The Greens Tue to Sun 12pm to 1am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 220 2920, kinoya.ae

Manāo

Manāo’s compact space, minimal, bare-Earth interiors and the absence of foam, fizz, smoke, leaf of various precious metals, caviar, demonstrations, installations, dust from the moon, water from Mars and fire from the sun means there is only one thing in focus – the food. This is a flavour-driven, chef-driven restaurant. Come as you are, dine, drink and leave wanting to do it all over again. Discover something new this Valentine’s

Manāo, Wasl Vita, Jumeirah, daily, 7pm to 11pm, closed on Mon, Tel: (0) 4 272 2389, @manao_dubai

Couqley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Couqley French Brasserie (@couqleyuae)



Looking for great French food without the frills? Couqley is the answer to that question. You’ll find every measure of diner in this brick-and-mortar-esque underground bistro – casual pub goers, couples, singles and regulars. Couqley is a veteran of great dining in Dubai, having made a name for hitting the spot pretty much every single time for a long time now. The experience is wholly simplistic. Come as you are, indulge and come back again. Perfect for all your spontaneous date night plans and group dinners as well.

Couqley, JLT Cluster A, Dubai, daily midday to 1am, couqley.ae

Khadak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

A new mint from the Culinary Class of 2024, Khadak is the brainchild of Chef Naved Nasir, the captain of the ship that was the Dishoom brand for 15 years as it grew into a chain of beloved restaurants across the UK, introducing Indian food to curious diners. It’s a wonderfully laidback and easy dining experience, made memorable by incredible food, welcoming hospitality and a come-as-you-are policy. Spontaneous dates begin here.

Khadak, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 558 3787. @khadak_ae

Itadaku

This is a family-run affair – Itadaku feels incredibly traditional and rooted, and the space in Wasl Vita Mall is small, laid back and welcoming. Great for nights out, the spot serves authentic, ingredient driven fare that speaks for itself. While not shorts-and-flip-flops level of casual (if someone shows up to your date like that, run the other way), it strikes a pretty great balance between fancy and simple, and is also spontaneity friendly so your weeknights are also sorted.

Itadaku, Wasl Vita Mall, Jumeirah, daily, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 223 6122, @itadaku_dubai

Iranish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iranish Iranian Restaurant (@iranishdxb)



If you’re looking for the most authentic Iranian food you can find in Dubai, Iranish is the place to be. It’s a place filled with stories and each dish they serve has a legacy, a sweet tale of nostalgia behind it. The flavours are uniquely Iranian, meaning you won’t find Iranian food of this kind elsewhere in Dubai. Decked out in traditional accents and furnishings, it feels like a rich, homely living room, which is exactly why you can come as you are and feast on comfort food. Simply bring a curious appetite and you’ll leave fed, happy and wanting to come back for more.

Iranish, Wasl 51, Jumeirah, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 11.30pm, Fri to Sun, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 149 5857, @iranishdxb

Hawkerboi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAWKERBOI (@hawker.boi)

Beginning life as an anonymous-chef-led secret supper club, it’s secured a dedicated following, built almost entirely on word of mouth. It was such a success, they were encouraged to open a restaurant permanently, moving into new culinary hub, The Park, JLT, still retaining the trademark lively atmosphere and spicy South East Asian cuisine. Located on the first floor, the restaurant makes a fiery first impression with red neon lighting, an intriguing open kitchen, a buzzing outdoor terrace, and stunning views over the park area.

Hawkerboi, The Park, JLT, Dubai. 6pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat. @hawker.boi

Daikan Izakaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daikan Izakaya (@daikanizakaya_ae)



The slightly more glamorous counterpart of Daikan Ramen, Daikan Izakaya in City Walk’s C2 Licensed District, is a the perfect crossroads between fancy nightlife and laid back dinner. You can come here on a weeknight or a weekend, dressed up or down and enjoy simple, great food in a vibrant vibe. It feels noncommittal, endlessly fun and a great spot to stay late as well. You can dine, lounge at the bar afterwards and with a bustling atmosphere, it’ll always feel upbeat and lively, which is what you want on date night.

Daikan Izakaya, City Walk, Dubai, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 703 8369, @daikanizakaya_ae

Duo Gastrobar

From Russia (St Petersburg to be exact) with love, the award-winning DUO has officially landed in the Dubai desert. DUO is known for its reasonable prices, quality ingredients, delicious signature cocktails, and lively atmosphere. The menu blends modern European cuisine, with a slight touch of Asia. Chef Dmitry Blinov is bringing his 40 best dishes from DUO Band’s restaurants to the Dubai Hills outpost including the tuna ceviche (Dhs65), broccoli pate (Dhs35), and oxtail pie with taleggio (Dhs75).

Dubai Hills Business Park 4. Weekdays 12pm to 11pm, Weekends 12pm to 12am, @duo.uae

The Lighthouse



Further down on the scale of casual, The Lighthouse exudes the kind of warmth one would hope to find when discovering a new spot. At first glance, it’s simple and incredibly inviting to passers-by who might be scouting for a spontaneous haunt. We say that because nothing about The Lighthouse is too much – too intense, too experimental, too fancy or too expensive. Nor is it too pale. It’s just right for a weeknight when you don’t want to be rudely surprised.

The Lighthouse, across various locations, @thelighthouse_ae

Wokyo Noodle Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wokyo Noodle Bar ドバイ (@wokyo)



Nothing beats a hot, hearty and comforting bowl of ramen, and Wokyo Noodle Bar offers a noodle fix like no other. The noodle bar is known for its Sapporo-style ramen with a broth that is slow-cooked for 10 hours and poured over a wok sizzling with fresh vegetables and authentic ramen noodles. Other side dishes you need to try include chicken gyoza, homemade spring rolls and a tteokbokki that will leave you licking the bowl. The restaurant is also vegan-friendly, if that’s how you roll.

Wokyo, across various locations, @wokyo

Uchi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCHI DIFC (@uchi.uae)



Uchi in DIFC is smaller then you’d expect – but it’s also cosy, quiet and the perfect place for a casual date that’s not too casual. Not only is the food delicious and wholesome, it’s such a welcome break from the loud, large spaces that are a Dubai staple. A beautiful bar takes up much of the space in the middle and the service is welcoming and warm. DIFC comes off as too frilly, but this is one of the more easy-going spots where you can show up on the whim and find a good meal, guaranteed.

Uchi, DIFC, Dubai, Sun to Wed, 12pm to 1am, Thurs to Fri, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 298 5044, @uchi.uae

3Fils

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3Fils (@3.fils)



3Fils first opened in 2016 in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, and quickly developed a loyal following, despite its petite size. It’s an independently owned, unflashy, unlicensed, super-casual, no-reservations joint that also happens to serve delicious food. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating, but all tables are served on a walk-in basis – so you won’t be able to book ahead. This is for the uber casual – don’t feel like cooking? Head over and find comfort staples.

3 Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, daily 12pm to 11.30pm, walk-in only. Tel: (04) 333 4003. 3fils.com

Cafe Isan

If your experience of Thai food has been limited to food colouring laced curry, tom yum instant ramen, or packets of sweet chilli crisps – you owe it to the land of smiles, to make a reparation trip to Cafe Isan. You can pick up deeply authentic, insanely aromatic versions of the Thai classics. But there’s more. Trek deeper into the South-East Asian heartlands with Chef New’s off-piste specials, fusion dishes, and less conventional concoctions.

Level 1, Armada Avenue Hotel, Cluster P, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am, Tel:(0) 58 5291003.

21 Grams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 21grams | Urban Balkan Bistro (@21grams.dubai)

21 Grams is the kind of simple, unassuming eatery that you can go to for a sweet daytime date, maybe a lunch, but even dinner works. It’s a small space, minimalistic, where one can pop down to get some work done, catch up with a friend or go on a spontaneous date. The no frills attached atmosphere feels more homely and with a fairly compact menu, you’re set for fuss free dining. If you haven’t tried Balkan food before, this bistro is a great way to get acquainted.

21 Grams, Meyan Mall, Umm Suqeim, Mon to Wed, 8am to 5pm, Thurs to Sun, 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 50 841 5021, @21grams.dubai

Lila Molino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LILA Molino + Cafe (@lilamolino)



There’s a fair chance that if you’re aware of Lila Taqueria, you’re aware of Lila Molino. The latter is the former’s much-larger and tastefully expansive younger sister, both helmed by the watchful, tender eye and many years of a love affair with Mexican food of Chef Shaw Lash. Lila Molino opened it’s doors in a corner of Alserkal Avenue not that long ago – it’s a cafe, it’s a marketplace and above all, it’s where you should go if you couldn’t care less about fancies and frills.

Lila Molino, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Tues to Sun, 9am to 10pm, closed on Mon, Tel: (0) 4 388 5600, @lilamolino

Reif Kushiyaki

Founded by Chef Reif Othman, Reif Kushiyaki is an unconventional Japanese restaurant, devoted to the many different parts of the chicken – neck to tail. An edgy and affordable alternative to kushiyaki experiences, the restaurant also has a special daily menu and an exclusive chef’s table menu. Proudly homegrown, Reif Kushiyaki is located in Dar Wasl Mall, Time Out Market, and Dubai Hills.

Multiple locations in Dubai. Open Sun to Thur, 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)50 235 7071, @reifkushiyaki

Brass Monkey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Round up the group… After four successful years at Bluewaters, Brass Monkey has officially opened its second Dubai venue at C2. The two-storey adult-only playground features bowling, arcade games, pool tables, two outdoor terraces, and more.

Brass Monkey, C2, City Walk, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 582 2244. @brassmonkeysocial

Kokoro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokoro Hand Roll Bar (@kokoro.dxb)



Kokoro, Dubai’s first hand roll bar, is the newest Japanese offering at Alserkal Avenue, a small, almost hole-in-the-wall spot free of frills and fuss and full of the casual, inviting warmth one usually finds at a space like this. And fresh fish, of course. Every variety of it. Everything about Kokoro says laidback but not lazy, spontaneous but not overwhelming, so very cool but not alienating. Like that hipster barista you know who makes you feel like they woke up today to brew coffee for you and you only (and the 12 other people in the line behind you).

Kokoro, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Sun to Wed, 12pm to 10.30pm, Thurs to Sat, 12pm to 11.30pm, @kokoro.dxb

Hoe Lee Kow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you’re looking for a casual eatery to catch up with friends or enjoy quality food with your closest ones, unconventional Korean BBQ, Hoe Lee Kow is well worth a trip. Venturing into a new cuisine, chef Reif Othman was inspired by his years of travel and love for Korean BBQ. Located in Dubai Hills Business Park 4, the restaurant is cosy and minimalistic with playful nods to Korean culture including traditional masks, clothing, and decorative fans.

Hoe Lee Kow, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 4, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 12am, Tel:(0)4 255 5142, @hlkbyreif

VNYL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This is a new chip on the block – VNYL Dubai likes to call itself a Hi-Fi bar and has a swanky space plastered with all things music. Records on records from the very best of yesteryear, players you can use to have your own personal high-fidelity listening party and young design elements that give it that after-hours vibe. This is where you’d come for a no-frills night out and when you’re done with dinner and drinks downstairs, you can head on over upstairs for the after party, which comes alive post midnight.

VNYL HiFi, Bluewaters Island, Mon to Thurs, 1pm to 1am, Fri to Sun, 1pm to 4am, Tel: (0) 52 249 4004, @vnyl.dxb

Cucina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cucina The Palm (@cucinathepalm)



Cucina feels like a family neighbourhood Italian, with the warmth and the carbs to show for it. This is a family-oriented restaurant and perfect for a cosy weeknight or weekend dinner date where you all want is a bowl of safe, delicious pasta and the company of a special person. They also have a gelato parlour, because you can’t have dinner without dessert and classics on the menu that you know you’ll love.

Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, daily, 7am to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 666 1408, @cucinathepalm

KATA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATA – Contemporary Japanese (@kata.ae)



As far as sushi in the mall goes, Kata really takes the cake. This Japanese restaurant not only has incredibly plated food that will look gorgeous for your socials as the Dubai Fountains go off in the background but Kata where the food looks good, it tastes even better – we promise. And it’s mall dining, which means you can end up here after a day of shopping or just because and it’s all chill. From maki towers to braised short rib, our personal favourite? The mushroom truffle rice pot.

Kata, Waterfront Dining, Dubai Mall, daily, 10am to 12am. @kata.ae

Pitfire Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Dubai’s beloved homegrown pizza joint Pitfire Pizza has opened its first licensed dine-in branch in Dubai Hills Business Park. With the same relaxed vibe, great food, and wallet-friendly prices as the other Pitfire locations, this is the perfect spot for a quick lunch, impromptu date night, family-friendly dinner, and casual catch-up. What to order? Try their classic pepperoni primo with hot honey, a hot honey margarita, and a non-negotiable side of garlic knots.

Pitfire Pizza, Dubai Hills Business Park, Dubai. Daily 11am to 11pm, @pitfirepizzabakers

Din Tai Fung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Din Tai Fung Bluewaters (@dintaifungbw)

Only one way to describe this spot – comfort food. Din Tai Fung’s notoriety as wholesome, hearty Chinese fare that can do no wrong is not without true reason, and this licensed outpost on the Bluewaters is no different. Like the Din Tai Fung of your childhood, every dish is a winner, with flavours and textures you’re sure to be familiar with, albeit in the fancy packaging of a slightly more upscale venue and inventive cocktails to pair. It’s not new, but it never gets old.

Din Tai Fung, various locations, @dintaifungbw

Isola Ristorante

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isola Ristorante Italiano (@isolarestaurantdubai)

You might also like 33 of the best ways to celebrate Chinese New Year 2025 in Dubai



Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day at Isola Ristorante, the charming Italian restaurant at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. On Friday, February 14, starting from 7pm, couples are invited to an evening of romance with live cello music, a delightful a la carte menu, and specially crafted cocktails inspired by the timeless love story of Romeo and Juliet. A special dessert awaits and the Romeo & Juliet Cocktail menu features unique drinks that reflect the themes of their story.

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Fri, Feb 14, 7pm, Tel: (0) 4 583 3124, @isolarestaurantdubai

Lola Taberna

This Valentine’s at Lola Taberna, couples will be welcomed with roses and a refreshing welcome drink before sitting down to a dinner from the la carte menu. With a minimum spend of Dhs199 per person, guests can enjoy a romantic dining experience accompanied by live entertainment. The evening will feature retro Spanish hits by Keco Fontana, followed by DJ Javi to keep the night alive. Who doesn’t love some delicious food and a spot of Spanish music?

Lola Taberna, TRYP By Wyndham Dubai, Fri, Feb 14, 7pm, minimum spend Dhs199, Tel: (0) 4 247 6688, @lolataberna

Images: Socials/Supplied