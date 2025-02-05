The ANTS march is on…

Dubai’s nightlife is no stranger to big names, but this one hits different. ANTS, the underground powerhouse from Ibiza, is making its debut at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on Saturday, April 12, and if you know ANTS, you already know what’s coming – deep, underground sound and techno, insane production, and a crowd that’s here purely for the music. Here’s why you can’t miss ANTS at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience this April.

Straight from Ibiza’s underground

What started as a party for Ibiza’s in-the-know crowd has grown into a full-blown global music movement, bringing its serious sound to some of the world’s biggest stages – Printworks, Zamna, Creamfields – and now, Dubai’s own waterfront playground. ANTS, at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, expect mind-blowing visuals, pounding basslines, electronic music in an open-air setting that’ll make every drop hit harder, and an atmosphere designed for those who live and breathe house and techno.

A new era for Dubai’s party scene

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience has already made waves, pulling in over 60,000 people since launching last October. But this? This is different. At an ANTS takeover, the music is just the beginning. The production is next level – massive stage builds, insane visuals, and, yes, towering ant structures. Pair that with Ushuaïa’s signature open-air setup, stunning views of Dubai Harbour, and a crowd that comes for the music – not the small talk.

Be there or hear about it later

Since launching last year, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience has been delivering some of the best nights out in the city, with presale tickets flying out in record time. If history is anything to go by, this won’t just be a night out, it’ll be one for the books, so don’t sleep on this – secure your spot now.

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina, Saturday, April 12. Tel: (0)58 888 8756. Sign up for first access to tickets and VIP tables at ushuaiadubai.com

Images: Supplied