Dubai fountains will be closed, it’s time for an upgrade…

The Dubai Fountains are one of the most popular tourist attractions in Dubai, with thousands of people flocking from all over the world to watch the incredible displays of water dancing to music in directly in front of the Burj Khalifa. Property developer Emaar have announced that the fountains will be closed for five months starting from May 2025.

The world’s tallest performing fountain display will be closed for an upgrade and planned maintenance. The upgrades are said to include more advanced technology being implemented, improved choreography and an enhanced sound and lighting systems. They are currently submerged within the 30-acre Burj Lake and the fountains shoot up to 22,000 gallons of water as high as 140m in the air.

The fountains currently run every 30 minutes from 6pm to 11pm every day. However they will not run at all during the time of the renovations.

Some people will be disappointed at the closure of the fountains but not to worry, there are plenty of other things to look forward to in the UAE in 2025, and lots of other free things to do in Dubai instead.