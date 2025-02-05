The absolute perfect delivery for Valentine’s Day…

Want to enjoy a feeling of spring in your home or send a loved one a lovely surprise? You can truly make someone’s day with a fantastic surprise of flowers delivered fresh to their door.

These florists know how to arrange flowers. The plants are beautiful without question, but the difference lies in their unique arrangements. So, set aside some time and maybe make yourself a cup of tea and get ready to scroll (and scroll) through the vast selection on their websites.

Here are 10 florists that deliver in Dubai.

Azalee

There are gorgeous blooms a-plenty at Azalee, and while you may want roses for Valentine’s Day, they also have hydrangeas, orchids, ranunculus, and tulips. Photos of the vibrant arrangements are jaw-dropping, and we were ” ” this close to adding about three bouquets to our cart. Prices start from Dhs260.

@azaleeflowerboutique

Black Tulip Flowers

Black Tulip Flowers is possibly one of the oldest spots in the UAE opening up shop in 1990 – so they know what they are doing. They deliver fresh flowers, foliage, and ornamental plants in Dubai and Sharjah. Thre are plenty of rose options for your loved one, but they also do an endless list of other flowers, including carnations, sunflowers, lisianthus, daisy, and hydrangea, to name a few.

@blacktulipflowersuae

Bliss Flower Boutique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bliss Flower Boutique (@blissflowerboutique)

If you want your flower bouquet to be one of a kind, the florists at Bliss are here to provide. There are several pretty options to choose from, with prices starting from Dhs300. If you really love flowers, you can opt for a subscription package for a starting price of Dhs1,400 where a new floral masterpiece will be delivered to you every week.

blissuae.com, @blissflowerboutique

*The best online fashion stores that deliver to Dubai*

BloomingBox

You may have seen these beautiful bouquets on the ‘Gram and gone ” wow!’—and rightly so. There are different categories available online, such as Japanese Spring and Colour of the Year, and you can also order special flowers for your loved ones on important days such as Mother’s Day, graduation, newborn, and more. There are also bundle options where you can add on a cake, balloons, and a gift. Prices start from Dhs265 (which, by the way, can get you a gorgeous box of red roses). Prefer your bouquets wrapped? You can get your flowers wrapped in black craft paper so your flowers really stand out.

bloomingbox.com, @bloomingbox

Darcey Flowers

If you’re looking for an elevated and luxurious way to treat someone, look no further than Darcey Flowers. This world-class florist in Dubai offers delivery for their gorgeous bouquets in the most pristine vases. Darcey Flowers is committed to excellence, which is seen in their presentation and arrangements. Their prices can be hefty, but it is worth every penny. Oh, and if you forgot to order flowers for your loved one, you can get same-day delivery, but you have to order before 8pm if in Dubai, and before 2pm for other emirates.

Darcey Flowers, same-day delivery in Dubai and across the UAE. Tel: (800) 327 239 darceyflowers.ae @darceyflowers

fnp.ae

A UAE classic, fnp.ae is a one-stop shop for all things balloons, cakes, or flowers. It has been a constant in the floral delivery game in the UAE. Their flowers are always fresh, their cakes are tasty, and the balloons don’t deflate a day after delivery. They are the old reliable for your gift delivery needs. Prices for flower bouquets start from as low as Dhs59.

fnp.ae, same day delivery across the UAE. Tel: (0)4 338 7676, fnp.ae, @fnp.ae

Florette

A popular one among Dubai dwellers (for a very good reason). Florette delivers beautiful bouquets seven days a week, and you can even get same-day delivery, but the cut-off is 6pm for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman and 12pm for Abu Dhabi. Orders over Dhs200 are free, and under Dhs200 is Dhs30.

florette.ae, @florette.ae

flowwow

flowwow is an online platform that will deliver everything from flowers to plants, cakes, and more. A single-stem rose will cost you Dhs20 and a bouquet of 10 is Dhs84.15. You can go really big and get a 1,001 roses for Dhs9,999. There are other gorgeous flowers available, including lillies, peonies, dasies and more.

flowwow.com, @flowwow