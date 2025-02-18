A sweet escape on Saadiyat…

Saadiyat Nights has already brought some globally-renowned talent to the capital for its second edition. And the announcements are not done, as we’ve just been informed that Gwen Stefani will be part of the final weekend. She’ll be bringing a star performance to Abu Dhabi this Friday at 8pm, and this is your last chance to grab tickets to what’s going to be an iconic show.

A classy roster of international artists has already charmed fans at the custom-built space, including popular Russian rockers Leningrad, Canadian crooner Michael Bublé on January 16, American vocal harmony group – Boyz II Men (January 25), global sensation Christina Aguilera just last weekend.

Now we’re all set for a supershow weekend to close out this year’s edition, with Jennifer Lopez performing on Thursday, February 20 and Lionel Richie bringing the curtains down with a stellar performance on Saturday, February 22.

More on Gwen…

When Gwen Stefani performs, you can expect to sing along to a songbook of sing-along hits such as Hollaback Girl, The Sweet Escape and No Doubt, as well as Rich Girl and What You Waiting For?

It will be the first time the American pop legend will be performing in Abu Dhabi, for her legion of fans in the UAE. Grab your tickets here so you can sing along to the triple Grammy award winner under the stars.

Images: Getty, Instagram