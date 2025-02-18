KYGO beats, hotter than a Dubai summer…

Chart-topping DJ and music producer KYGO is bringing his World Tour – Part Two to Coca-Cola Arena on May 30. If you’ve ever had Firestone on repeat or vibed to It Ain’t Me, then you already know – this is a show you don’t want to miss. Mark your calendar, set your alarms, and get ready Dubai, KYGO is coming.

A global sensation, live in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kygo (@kygomusic)



Fresh off a sold-out show for 65,000 fans in Mexico City, KYGO is set to bring his signature sound to the UAE. Known for his tropical house beats and feel-good anthems, he’ll be spinning all the hits, from Stole the Show to Higher Love, plus tracks from his latest album, KYGO. Expect big-name collaborations, a high-energy setlist, and a production that’ll have the entire arena on its feet.

A few facts about KYGO

Born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, KYGO shot to fame in 2014 with his remix of Ed Sheeran’s I See Fire, which racked up millions of streams overnight. Since then, he’s worked with global stars like Selena Gomez, Coldplay, and Whitney Houston (yes, that Higher Love remix), making him one of the most streamed electronic artists in history.

How to get tickets

Tickets officially go on sale at 9am on February 20, but if you want to get ahead of the crowd, sign up for Live Nation’s pre-sale.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, pre-sale tickets are available on livenation.me

2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for live music in Dubai. Alongside KYGO’s set in May, fans of all genres have plenty to look forward to – including British singer-songwriter David Gray, who will be bringing his Past & Present tour to Coca-Cola Arena this October.

Images: Instagram