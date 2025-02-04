Meet MYATA Platinum: The world's largest 3D-printed restaurant in Dubai
Is another Guinness Record in the books for Dubai?
You may not know this, but Dubai is home to several 3D-printed buildings, and now it brags the world’s largest 3D-printed restaurants.
Meet MYATA Platinum, a shisha lounge with a restaurant and bar in Dubai’s C2 in City Walk. It is all created with 3D-printed interior elements.
The mastermind behind this project is DA BUREAU, a pioneering London-based architecture studio. But it isn’t just for bragging rights or for aesthetics. The project aligns itself with Dubai’s 3D Printing Strategy – a move that aims for 25 per cent of Dubai’s buildings to be constructed using printing technology by 2030.
Sustainability is the key word here, a social goal the UAE holds close to its heart, and so the lounge has been printed using recycled plastics. It is what forms the ‘canyon-like’ formations. The lounge’s unique design is currently undergoing a Guinness Record Official Attempt, which should be completed by the end of February.
A look inside…
Guests visiting will immediately be drawn to the project’s centerpiece, which comprises of 27 unique ‘canyons’. It was assembled using over 20,000 3D-printed components from over thirty 3D printers. The canyons are given the final ‘finishing’ touch with textured paint.
A canyon surrounding the entrance uses a funnel principle – a narrowing effect that draws in visitors from the streets into the lounge space. Upon entering, visitors will be able to gaze upon the main lounge hall, which mirrors a cave. Think of it as an immersive experience that leads diners away from the bustling city to a serene sanctuary.
The lighting further elevates the experience with soft amber light illuminating the dark space.
Speaking on the lounge, Boris Lvovsky, CEO and co-founder of DA BUREA explained that the design reflects the ‘image of a sand canyon. A canyon is a constantly changing geological formation shaped by water and wind.’
And, What’s On the menu?
We don’t have much detail yet, but according to an Instagram post, the cuisine you will tuck into at the lounge combines Mexican, Spanish, and Peruvian traditions with influences from modern trends. Examples it includes are burrata with truffle sauce, tacos with stracciatella and fresh tomatoes, and corn with parmesan.
Stay tuned, as we too are just as eager to learn more…