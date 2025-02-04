Is another Guinness Record in the books for Dubai?

You may not know this, but Dubai is home to several 3D-printed buildings, and now it brags the world’s largest 3D-printed restaurants.

Meet MYATA Platinum, a shisha lounge with a restaurant and bar in Dubai’s C2 in City Walk. It is all created with 3D-printed interior elements.

The mastermind behind this project is DA BUREAU, a pioneering London-based architecture studio. But it isn’t just for bragging rights or for aesthetics. The project aligns itself with Dubai’s 3D Printing Strategy – a move that aims for 25 per cent of Dubai’s buildings to be constructed using printing technology by 2030.

Sustainability is the key word here, a social goal the UAE holds close to its heart, and so the lounge has been printed using recycled plastics. It is what forms the ‘canyon-like’ formations. The lounge’s unique design is currently undergoing a Guinness Record Official Attempt, which should be completed by the end of February.