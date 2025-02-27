New month, new things to do in Dubai…

Dubai never hits pause, and March this year is a blend of Ramadan vibes and everyday excitement, with new things to do in the city. As the city enters the Holy Month, there’s something for everyone, and fantastic new things to do in Dubai this March – whether you’re observing the month or simply enjoying the energy it brings.

With the cooler weather fading, it’s the perfect time to enjoy poolside relaxation, scenic races, new restaurant openings, and lively markets. Fireworks will light up the skies, iftar feasts will take over the tables, and shopping bags will be fuller than ever with Ramadan sales in full swing. Whether you’re here for the culture, the cuisine, or just a good time, there’s no slowing down. Here are 11 fantastic new things to do in Dubai this March.

Escape to the desert for a Ramadan staycation

If you’re into that desert vibe, book your stay at Bab Al Shams and step into the rhythm of the desert this Ramadan. Start your mornings at your own pace, whether you choose a quiet suhoor at Zala or the comfort of in-room dining. When you’re ready to explore, catch a falconry show, take a camel trek, or dive into local traditions with Arabic coffee-making sessions and captivating desert stories. As the stars come out, experience the magic of the desert skies with a guided stargazing session.

Bab Al Shams, A Rare Finds Desert Resort, Al Qudra Road, opposite Endurance City. Tel: (0)4 809 6100. @babalshamshotel

Shop and sip at Maison Margiela’s new boutique and café

Maison Margiela has landed in Mall of the Emirates with a brand-new boutique, bringing its signature avant-garde aesthetic to Dubai’s fashion scene. But the real surprise? A a sleek 40-square-metre café, perfect for a mid-shopping break – a cool concept for fashion lovers and coffee enthusiasts alike.

Maison Margiela café, Mall of the Emirates. Tel: (0)4 283 6276

Enjoy an Iftar of rich, flavourful dishes

Looking out for spots to enjoy iftar in Dubai? During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word means “break fast”). Friends and families often gather together for this meal, and many hotels and restaurants across Dubai put on a special feast for the occasion. The good news? there are 130 Iftars to choose from – from gourmet set menus to spreads of Arabic and International fare.

Treat yourself to a day of pure relaxation

Treat yourself to a full day of self-care and pure relaxation with the Rainforest package at Banyan Tree Spa. Immerse yourself in the calming steam rooms, unwind with soothing steam rooms, enjoy a rejuvenating jacuzzi, and let a relaxing massage melt away the stress. Whether it’s a solo escape or a day with friends or family, it’s the perfect way to recharge and focus on your well-being this March.

Banyan Tree Spa, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island. Tel: (0)4 556 6401. @banyantreespa

Indulge in Omar Odali’s legendary Knafeh

SLS Dubai is bringing a taste of tradition this Ramadan with a special pop-up by Omar Odali, known for his legendary Palestinian knafeh. Prepared live over charcoal, his signature dessert is all about rich flavours – a perfectly crisp crust, warm, gooey cheese, and a drizzle of fragrant syrup. Starting March 1, you can enjoy this iconic treat at Privilege on the 75th floor with breathtaking city views, grab a slice at EllaMia, or enjoy it as part of the curated Iftar menu at Fi’lia.

Privilege, Floor 75, SLS Dubai, Mar 1 to 29, @omar.odali

Race to the top

Put your stamina to the test at the Hilton Tower Race. Race up 36 floors of the iconic Hilton Dubai The Walk to challenge your limits. This event is happening during Ramadan and aligns with International Women’s Day. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to push your limits, this race reflects the spirit of community, strength and endurance all at once, giving you the chance to test your limits, break a sweat, and support something meaningful, all in a one-of-a-kind setting.

Hilton Dubai, Tower B The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, starting at 7pm, March 8, Dhs1225 per person. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. raceroster.com

Book a staycation at a newly opened coastal retreat

Treat yourself to a staycation at a newly opened coastal destination; Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, where every detail is designed for relaxation. From sea-view rooms to chic, nautical living spaces, you’ll find the perfect spot to unwind. With 11 restaurants and four bars offering everything from Asian to Mediterranean flavours, dining becomes an adventure of its own. Reservations are now open, so book your escape starting on March 14.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeira St, Umm Suqeim 3. Tel: (0)4 540 8888. @jumeirahmarsaalarab

Watch the Ramadan fireworks

Nothing says Ramadan like the stunning fireworks that light up Dubai’s sky each evening. Whether you’re spending the evening with family or friends, these spectacular displays are a must-see during the Holy Month. The city’s skyline comes alive with colour and brilliance, offering the perfect backdrop to your iftar or an evening out. So, find a spot with a great view, kick back, and let the magic of Ramadan’s fireworks fill the air.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with limited edition Ramadan specials

Crème London has brought back its beloved Ramadan Boxes and added an extra treat this year with the limited-edition Pistachio & White Chocolate cookies. The perfect snack after Iftar or a sweet gift to share with family and friends, these cookies are sure to hit the spot. For something extra comforting, their aromatic Saffron Karak is also back on the menu, ready to pair with your favourite sweet bite. If you prefer staying in, Crème has made it easier than ever to enjoy Ramadan treats at home with delivery options like the 1L Karak and Americano Gathering Box and a box of nine mini cookies. It’s all the indulgence, with none of the hassle.

Crème, Dar Wasl, Mon to Thurs, 9am to 11pm, Fri to Sun, 9a to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 352 9708, @cremelondonuae

Shop the best Ramadan sales

Whether you’re in the market for a new wardrobe, a new couch or even a new car, or you would like to gift some beautiful things to your loved ones, Ramadan sales are a great chance to save some cash. Some brands have started to announce their Ramadan sales, even before the Holy Month has started and we’ve gathered them here. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll update it as more are announced.

Check out the newest addition to J1 Beach

INA is here – the highly-anticipated fire-cooking concept at J1 Beach is about to touchdown soon, and it’s bringing the renowned Chef Glen Ballis to Dubai to bring the venue to life. INA will complete the circle of 13 restaurants at J1, a beachfront destination unlike any other in the city. This is the perfect time to open the venture, as guests will be able to enjoy the full potential of the restaurant with outdoor seating built for the winter months, with an open-air retractable roof, from where they will be able to view the industrial-style grill directly, located off of the main dining space.

INA, J1 Beach, coming soon, @ina.dubai