From the heart, for the heart: Ramadan gifts…
Ramadan gifting? It’s about thoughtful gestures that reflect the spirit of a month centered on giving and connection. Go classic with a beautifully wrapped box of dates and rich chocolates, or mix it up with handcrafted soaps, fragrant incense, and calligraphy coffee cups. Hampers packed with Ramadan treats never miss, and a little something for Suhoor or Iftar always goes a long way. Whether it’s a classic or something unexpected, here’s what to wrap up (or unwrap) this Ramadan.
Noor Gift Set
Noor Gift Set, organic plain and gourmet filled dates, Dhs80, bateel.com
Kashida Metamorphosis Dallah
Kashida Metamorphosis Dallah, Â traditional Arabic coffee pot, Dhs295, crateandbarrel.me
Ramadan chocolate & sweets crescent wood tray
Ramadan chocolate & sweets crescent wood tray, Dhs265, echocolatierdubai.com
Marble Incense Burner
Marble Incense Burner, Dhs140, westelm.ae
Taste Of Palestine Gift Box
Taste Of Palestine Gift Box, naturally grown spices & herbs, Dhs240, palestine.me
Lootah perfumes
Lootah perfumes, Velvet Incense Set, Dhs995, ounass.ae
Laderach, 36 Assorted Chocolates
Laderach, 36 Assorted Chocolates in Wood Box, Dhs395, laderach.ae
Ramadan Beauty Calendar
Ramadan Beauty Calendar, Dhs399, ae.loccitane.com
Nura Hamper
Nura Hamper, Â gourmet delights, Dhs880, bateel.com
Kashida Calligraffiti Espresso
Kashida Calligraffiti Espresso, A set of six striking espresso cups, Dhs380, crateandbarrel.me
Arabesque Box
Arabesque Box, an embroidered towel and a selection of handcrafted natural soaps made with the best ingredients and essential oilsÂ , Dhs180, thedatelier.com
Moucharabieh Tin Box
Moucharabieh Tin Box, Set of 4 coffee cups, Dhs440, postmygift.com
