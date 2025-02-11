From the heart, for the heart: Ramadan gifts…

Ramadan gifting? It’s about thoughtful gestures that reflect the spirit of a month centered on giving and connection. Go classic with a beautifully wrapped box of dates and rich chocolates, or mix it up with handcrafted soaps, fragrant incense, and calligraphy coffee cups. Hampers packed with Ramadan treats never miss, and a little something for Suhoor or Iftar always goes a long way. Whether it’s a classic or something unexpected, here’s what to wrap up (or unwrap) this Ramadan.

Images: Official Websites

Click through the gallery

image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
nav left 3 of 12 nav right
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery

Noor Gift Set

Noor Gift Set, organic plain and gourmet filled dates, Dhs80, bateel.com

Kashida Metamorphosis Dallah

Kashida Metamorphosis Dallah, Â traditional Arabic coffee pot, Dhs295, crateandbarrel.me

Ramadan chocolate & sweets crescent wood tray

Ramadan chocolate & sweets crescent wood tray, Dhs265, echocolatierdubai.com

Marble Incense Burner

Marble Incense Burner, Dhs140, westelm.ae

Taste Of Palestine Gift Box

Taste Of Palestine Gift Box, naturally grown spices & herbs, Dhs240, palestine.me

Lootah perfumes

Lootah perfumes, Velvet Incense Set, Dhs995, ounass.ae

Laderach, 36 Assorted Chocolates

Laderach, 36 Assorted Chocolates in Wood Box, Dhs395, laderach.ae

Ramadan Beauty Calendar

Ramadan Beauty Calendar, Dhs399, ae.loccitane.com

Nura Hamper

Nura Hamper, Â gourmet delights, Dhs880, bateel.com

Kashida Calligraffiti Espresso

Kashida Calligraffiti Espresso, A set of six striking espresso cups, Dhs380, crateandbarrel.me

Arabesque Box

Arabesque Box, an embroidered towel and a selection of handcrafted natural soaps made with the best ingredients and essential oilsÂ , Dhs180, thedatelier.com

Moucharabieh Tin Box

Moucharabieh Tin Box, Set of 4 coffee cups, Dhs440, postmygift.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 