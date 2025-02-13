The OGs that set the bar…
Once upon a time in Dubai, eating out meant choosing between a handful of spots that everyone knew – and everyone loved. Fast forward to today, we’re living in a foodie paradise, and the city’s dining scene has exploded, with new restaurants popping up everywhere. We’ve all seen trends come and go, but some spots have stayed iconic and kept their essence intact, from day one to present day – and they’ll always have a special place in the city’s ever-evolving food scene. If you know, you know.
Here are some of Dubai’s oldest restaurants for 10+ years and still going strong in 2025
Barasti
Barasti Beach Bar, located in the heart of Dubai Marina, has been a staple of the city’s social scene since 1995. This no-frills beach club offers a laid-back atmosphere where you can dip in the pool, relax on the beach, and enjoy live music as the sun sets. Guests can enjoy a variety of food and drinks, including beer, beef burgers, cocktails, shisha, and pizzas. With free entry and a regular lineup of pool parties, ladies’ nights, and drink deals, it’s no wonder Barasti remains a favourite among both locals and tourists.
Opened in 1995
Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina
Bussola
Bussola, at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, is an Italian restaurant with three dining options: a formal restaurant, a casual pizzeria, and a beachside lounge. The menu features Sicilian-inspired dishes, including pastas, risottos, and gelato. Certified by the Italian Cuisine Academy, it’s a go-to spot for authentic Italian food in Dubai.
Opened in 2005
Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina
La Petite Maison
La Petite Maison, in DIFC, is inspired by the French Riviera, with a relaxed yet elegant vibe influenced by La Belle Epoque. It serves French-Mediterranean dishes focused on high-quality ingredients, including seafood, grilled meats, and signature Nicoise plates. The airy space, with its bright interiors and lively atmosphere, makes it a go-to spot for classic French dining in Dubai. At DIFC, the bar is also a focus, and has been named in the World’s 50 Best list.
Opened in 2010
La Petite Maison, Gate Village No 8, DIFC, Dubai
Meat & Co
The Meat Co., originally from South Africa, has become a popular steakhouse at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Known for its selection of premium cuts, including Wagyu and aged ribeye, the menu also includes a variety of grilled meats, seafood options, and hearty sides. With a relaxed yet upscale atmosphere, the restaurant features stunning views of the waterways and the Burj Al Arab.
opened in 2003
The Meat Co. Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Mythos Kouzina & Grill
Mythos Kouzina & Grill in JLT brings authentic Greek cuisine to Dubai, offering a menu full of seafood, grilled meats, and classic dishes like souvlaki and moussaka. With a laid-back vibe and a cozy outdoor terrace, it’s a great spot to enjoy flavourful Mediterranean fare with friends or family.
opened in 2015
Mythos Kouzina & Grill, JLT Cluster P, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Jumeirah Lake Towers
Ossiano
Ossiano at Atlantis The Palm is a fine-dining restaurant that offers a truly immersive experience. Set within an aquarium, it serves exquisite seafood and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, including caviar, lobster, and locally sourced fish. The upscale atmosphere is heightened by stunning underwater views, making it a unique spot for a special night out. With its refined menu and exceptional service, Ossiano is a must-visit for seafood lovers looking for something extraordinary in Dubai.
Opened in 2014
Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Ibn AlBahr at Dubai Creek Resort
Ibn AlBahr, located along the picturesque Dubai Creek, is a Lebanese seafood restaurant known for its fresh catch and vibrant atmosphere. With a focus on Mediterranean flavours, the menu features a variety of grilled seafood, traditional Lebanese meze, and cocktails. Its laid-back vibe makes it a great spot for both casual dining and lively gatherings, with stunning views of the water adding to the vibe. The restaurant’s reputation for rich, flavourful dishes has made it a favourite for seafood lovers in Dubai.
Opened in 1993
Ibn AlBahr at Dubai Creek Resort , Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Port Saeed
Zuma Dubai
Zuma in the heart of Dubai is a contemporary Japanese izakaya-style restaurant known for its stylish yet laid-back vibe. Famous for its sushi, robata grill dishes, and signature cocktails. Zuma is a popular spot for business lunches, celebratory dinners, dates, and post-work drinks, with a loyal following built on its consistently excellent food and exceptional service. Its reputation has remained untouchable since it opened, and it’s still a go-to favourite for both locals and visitors.
Opened in 2009
Zuma Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village, Building 3, Trade Centre, DIFC
The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, JBR
The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill is the kind of place that feels like a hidden gem even though itâ€™s anything but. Established as a New England-style brasserie, it’s become a hotspot for Dubai’s dining scene since its 2014 opening. Known for its oysters, seafood towers, and killer cocktails, The Maine has built a loyal following of both locals and visitors looking for a taste of the East Coast.
Opened in 2014
The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill Restaurant, JBR, Ground Floor, The DoubleTree by Hilton, Dubai
Arabian Tea House
Arabian Tea House, located in the heart of Old Dubai, offers a charming escape with its selection of traditional Arabic teas, refreshing juices, and authentic Middle Eastern dishes. The menu includes a variety of light bites, including mezze, sandwiches, and aromatic pastries. The warm and inviting vibe of the place, with its rustic decor and cozy courtyard, adds to the authenticity of the overall vibe. Perfect for a laid-back afternoon with friends or a peaceful break from the hustle and bustle, Arabian Tea House is a go-to for those seeking a taste of traditional Emirati hospitality.
Opened in 1997
Arabian Tea House, Bastakiya Opposite Musalla Post Office, Al Fahidi St, Bur Dubai, Al Fahidi
Ravi
Ravi Restaurant in Satwa is a staple for anyone craving authentic Pakistani food. Famous for its flavourful biryanis, tender kebabs, and rich curries, the place has built a loyal following over the years. The laid-back, no-frills vibe makes it perfect for a relaxed meal with friends or family. Known for delivering bold flavours at great prices, Ravi has earned its reputation as one of Dubai’s favourite spots for hearty, satisfying dishes.
Opened on 1978
Ravi Restaurant, 8-9th St, Al Satwa, Dubai
Anar
Anar, located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, offers a taste of Persian cuisine in a cozy yet stylish setting. With dishes like flavourful kebabs, aromatic rice, and fresh, tangy dips, the restaurant captures the essence of traditional Persian flavours. The casual, warm atmosphere makes it a perfect spot for an easygoing meal with friends or family, while the beautiful views of the waterways add to the charm. Known for its rich flavours, Anar is a go-to for those craving Persian comfort food in Dubai.
Opened in 2005
Anar, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
