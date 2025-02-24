The performance where rhythm, movement, and comedy collide…

Did you know that there are over 1,500 musical instruments in the world? But you won’t have these at this beat-driven performance when it STOMPs its way to Dubai this May.

The production is being held in Dubai for the very first time, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. Why? Well, the high-energy performance has managed to captivate audiences worldwide by using everyday sounds to create an electrifying, percussion-driven experience. Expect a fusion of theater, dance, and music with no storyline – just pure energy.

It will be held at the Dubai Opera for just four performances over three days from May 29 to 31, 2025.

What to expect?

The eight performers at STOMP will use unconventional instruments from bin lids to brooms, lighters, and even the kitchen sink to create a pulsating, feel-good rhythm

Have a look at the video below to see what we’re talking about…

It’s something truly unusual and something you haven’t really seen before. But it’s sure to get you tapping (or maybe even stomping) your feet.

The performance was created back in 1991 by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas and has since become an international phenomenon. It has multiple touring productions and a record-breaking 23-year run on Broadway. It has been witnessed by over 15 million people across 53 countries and has even won awards.

You can even bring your little ones, and don’t shush them if they giggle at the madness—that’s exactly what this show is all about.

Tickets for the show start from Dhs290. You can purchase your tickets here.

STOMP at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, May 29 to 31, prices from Dhs290. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: STOMP Instagram