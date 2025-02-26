A rock legacy on stage…

Rock fans, mark your calendars – TOTO is bringing their highly anticipated TOTO Tour 2025 to Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 7. Whether you’ve had Africa on repeat for years or you’re just here for the legendary live show, this is a night of rock history in the making.

Why you don’t want to miss this

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOTO Official (@totothemselves)



With a sound that’s crossed decades and genres, TOTO has sold over 40 million albums, picking up multiple Grammy Awards along the way. Expect flawless musicianship, a setlist stacked with classics, and the kind of energy that only comes from a band that truly knows its craft. TOTO’s sound has defined generations. Their fusion of rock, pop, jazz, and funk translates into a live show that’s nothing short of legendary.

Ticket details

Want early access? Sign up now to secure your spot at TOTO Tour 2025 in Abu Dhabi before tickets sell out. The Live Nation pre-sale kicks off on February 26 at 4pm and runs until February 27 at 7:59am, giving fans early access to tickets. The general sale opens on Friday, February 27 at 8am.

As TOTO takes over Etihad Arena in May, Abu Dhabi continues to be the hotspot for incredible live music experiences. In the coming months, fans can also look forward to an exciting lineup at the BRED Festival in April, featuring top artists like PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nas, adding even more energy to the city’s vibrant music scene. With TOTO’s iconic rock hits and other global sensations heading to Abu Dhabi, there’s no shortage of live music to enjoy this year.

Images: Instagram