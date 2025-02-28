UAE to use AI drones to sight crescent moon for Ramadan 2025
They are AI-powered drones …
The UAE will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) drones to sight the crescent moon that marks the beginning of Ramadan 2025.
The innovative approach to moon sighting aims to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of the centuries-old tradition that determines the start of the Islamic Holy Month. The Ramadan Crescent Moon Sighting Committee, operating under the UAE Council for Fatwa, has invited citizens and residents to observe the crescent moon on the evening of Friday, February 28, 2025, corresponding to 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH.
If you happen to spot the moon, you are encouraged to report the sighting. There’s an the official hotline to call, 027774647 or an online form. The drones are expected to provide more precise data and minimise errors in determining the start of Ramadan.
And while the drones will determine the date of Ramadan, its just around the corner, and while most of us are looking forward to the reduced working hours, there are so many unique things to look forward to doing in Dubai.
What is Ramadan?
Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking, and smoking between sunrise and sunset. Non-Muslims are also obliged to respect the fasting practices in public, so if you have to leave the house for any reason during the day, please ensure you refrain from any of the above activities.
The Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) during Ramadan. Traditionally, extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited.