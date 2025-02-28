They are AI-powered drones …

The UAE will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) drones to sight the crescent moon that marks the beginning of Ramadan 2025.

The innovative approach to moon sighting aims to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of the centuries-old tradition that determines the start of the Islamic Holy Month. The Ramadan Crescent Moon Sighting Committee, operating under the UAE Council for Fatwa, has invited citizens and residents to observe the crescent moon on the evening of Friday, February 28, 2025, corresponding to 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH.