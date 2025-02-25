At long last…

One of Abu Dhabi’s and Saadiyat Cultural District’s biggest announcements is finally here, with the groundbreaking opening of the revolutionary teamLAB Phenomena Abu Dhabi now set for April 18, as announced by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Miral.

3 of 12

Set within the booming Saadiyat Cultural District, the unprecedented art megaproject will span 17,000 sq. metres and will be house exhibits like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

It will include massive, transformative exhibits that will take you “on a sensory-rich journey that transcends the ordinary.” Past visitors fortunate enough to get a sneak peek have highlighted how the exhibits housed inside teamLAB Phenomena Abu Dhabi engage all of your senses – sight, sound, and touch – encouraging you to expand the way you feel, connect and interact with the world around you. Read all about their first hand experiences here.

Here, you’ll be able to experience a truly unique, one-of-a-kind experience – because admittedly, no two experiences shall be the same.

Take a look for yourself:

Following months and months of speculation, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will be a massive feather in Abu Dhabi’s, and Saadiyat Cultural District’s cap, acting as an intersection of art, technology, and nature where your imagination will be able to run free.

The stunning megaproject comes to Abu Dhabi after being conceived by Tokyo-based art collective, teamLab. Its installations are part of teamLab’s concept of ‘Environmental Phenomena’, created through an extensive experimentation process, and eyeballs from around the globe have eagerly awaited the opening of this stunning Saadiyat-based phenomenon.

Exhibits

Massless Suns and Dark Suns

This incredible exhibit will feature spheres of light and darkness, which will converge to challenge perceptions of reality. Radiant spheres of light appear as solid yet intangible entities, with these spheres of light existing only in the onlooker’s perception. Purple-blue spheres of darkness will also emerge, before an intense glow ignited – triggering a harmonious ripple effect across neighbouring spheres.

Levitation Void

Building upon the previous realm of light and darkness, this exhibit introduces an order of energy at the centre of its space, a void that is born and maintained by its environment. When pushed, it may move or fall to the ground, but as if by instinct, it slowly rises again, repairing itself and remaining in a state of levitation.

There’s a lot more for you to see, feel and experience at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, but what we know so far has us mind-blown to say the least. Watch this space for more.

teamlababudhabi.com

Images: supplied