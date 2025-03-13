Dubai’s beaches are calling…
The cool winter days won’t last forever, and there’s no better time to make the most of alfresco dining. With Dubai’s endless sandy shores, beachfront restaurants are the perfect spot to soak up the breeze, enjoy a long lunch, or settle in for a sunset dinner by the sea. Here are 13 of the best beachfront restaurants in Dubai for outdoor dining.
Koko Bay
Since opening in 2020, this Bali-inspired beach spot has become a go-to for golden-hour views and laid-back vibes. Whether you grab a table inside the breezy, beach-shack-style restaurant, settle in on the deck, or sink your toes into the sand, you’ll have front-row seats to a Dubai Marina sunset. The menu pulls flavours from around the world, with options like maki rolls, sea bream fillet, and a tropical taco pizza.
Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 10am to 1am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 2am Fri, 8am to 2am Sat, 8am to 1am Sun. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae
Gigi Rigolatto
Straight from St Tropez to J1 Beach, Gigi Rigolatto brings laid-back Riviera vibes to Dubai’s shores. The expansive 5,000-square-metre space features a private beach, a chic pool lined with loungers, and a Bellini bar giving the classic cocktail a signature Gigi twist. The menu is all about Italian coastal flavours, think truffle arancini, lemon-infused octopus, and a creamy pistachio gelato to finish. Whether you’re dining inside or out on the breezy terrace, it’s a slice of the Mediterranean in the heart of Dubai.
Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, pool 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 6pm and 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 558 2067 @gigi_beach_dubai
Cala Vista
With dreamy Burj Al Arab views and a setting straight out of the Amalfi Coast, Cala Vista is a love letter to Italian seaside dining. Think blue-tiled floors, whitewashed marble, and a menu packed with hearty, comforting flavors. From homemade pastas to wood-fired pizzas and must-try fritto misto, every dish is made for sharing, and lingering over.
Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, daily 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com/minaasalam
La Baia
Bringing a slice of the Amalfi Coast to Jumeirah, La Baia is all about sun-soaked beach days and Southern Italian flavours. Think colourful decor, live music, and a menu filled with Mediterranean classics. The loungers on the sand are perfect for a lazy afternoon, while the pool offers a cool escape. When it’s time to eat, opt for a seat on the terrace and soak up those spring beach vibes.
La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, daily from 12pm. Tel: (0)4 570 2482. @labaia.dubai
French Riviera Beach
Located on the shores of Jumeirah Al Qasr, French Riviera Beach delivers Cote d’Azur charm with unbeatable views of the Burj Al Arab. Whether it’s a long lunch in the sunshine, sunset drinks on the terrace, or a dinner soundtracked by a live DJ, this spot knows how to set the scene. The menu, curated by Head Chef Kim Joinie-Maurin, brings classic French-Mediterranean flavours to the beach, making every meal feel like a mini escape.
French Riviera Beach, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, weekdays 8am to 11pm and 1pm to 10pm, weekends 8am to 11pm and 12.30pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com
Kyma
Part beach club, part alfresco dining spot, Kyma brings a touch of the Greek islands to Palm West Beach. The restaurant sits under a breezy canopy with uninterrupted sea views, making it an ideal spot for a laid-back lunch with your feet in the sand. The menu leans Mediterranean, with fresh salads, sushi, and citrusy ceviches alongside classic Greek flavours.
Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai
Byron Bathers
Bringing a taste of Byron Bay to Palm Jumeirah, this laid-back beachside spot is designed for all-day dining and easygoing vibes. Whether you’re grabbing a drink at Byron’s Bar & Bistro, shucking oysters at Ulu’s, or settling in at Tigerlily’s Beach with the little ones, there’s a spot for everyone. The menu is all about sharing, with plenty of crowd-pleasers to keep things relaxed and social.
The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 12am Mon to Fri, 8am to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub
The Beach House
Located at at Anantara The Palm, The Beach House has that effortless tropical resort feel, calm, breezy, and far from the city rush. Whether you’re here for a laid-back lunch or a sunset dinner, the beachfront setting and crisp white interiors set the perfect scene. Grab a spot right by the shore, soak in the view, and start with their signature overflowing glass of calamari.
The Beach House, Anantara The Palm, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. dubai-palm.anantara.com
Limonata
A little slice of Italy on the sand, Limonata at Club Vista Mare is all about sunshine, good vibes, and easygoing Italian eats. Decked out in cheerful yellow and orange hues, this spot is perfect for a relaxed catch-up over antipasti, salads, pizzas, and pasta. Whether you’re dining on the terrace or kicking back on a lounger, it’s a taste of La Dolce Vita, Dubai style.
Limonata, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 140 5777. @limonatadubai
Fish
With twinkling lights, whitewashed decor, and a prime beachfront location, Fish Beach Taverna is as dreamy as it gets. The vibe is effortlessly charming, whether you’re dining in the garden or sinking your toes into the sand. The menu takes inspiration from Turkish, Greek, and Mediterranean flavours, with fresh seafood stealing the spotlight, don’t miss the whole fish, grilled to perfection.
Fish Beach Taverna, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 12pm to 4pm & 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7139. fish-dubai.com
Bungalo34
A charming gem at Nikki Beach Resort, Bungalo34 is pure escapism with a Greek island soul. Whether you’re starting the day with a souffle omelette or diving into a lobster benedict, this beachfront spot is a little slice of paradise. The sun, the sand, and the stunning coastal vibes, what more could you need?
Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, daily 9am to 11.30am & 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34
The Beach Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco
For a date night with serious wow factor, The Beach Bar & Grill at One&Only Royal Mirage is a solid choice. With a fresh new look inspired by Argentina’s laid-back alfresco lifestyle, this coastal spot blends natural wood, soft suede furnishings, and ocean-toned decor for a warm yet refined setting. Opt for a seat inside or head to the terrace for uninterrupted beach views while tucking into expertly crafted dishes by acclaimed chef Mauro Colagreco.
The Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com
Casa Amor
Straight from the French Riviera, Casa Amor has landed in Dubai, bringing its signature mix of music, art, and indulgence to Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, it’s all about beachside relaxation, while sunset turns up the energy with signature cocktails and soulful beats. Expect laid-back luxury, a vibrant crowd, and a menu of exquisite Southern French flavours.
Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, beach 9am to sunset, restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm. @casaamordubai
Images: Instagram
