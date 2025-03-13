Because dinner tastes better with a backdrop like this…
Let’s be honest, half the fun of dining out in Dubai is the view – a killer setting just makes everything taste better. Some of the best restaurants in Dubai with a view are worth visiting for the view alone – but when the food matches the setting, that’s when you know you’ve found something special. Because you’re also here for that ‘wow’ moment every time you look up from your plate. Here are 13 of the best restaurants in Dubai with a view in 2025.
Nobu Dubai
Nobu needs no introduction. After 14 years at The Avenues in Atlantis The Palm, the world-famous Japanese hotspot has moved to an even more iconic location, right at the top of the resort on the 22nd floor. Taking over what was once The Royal Bridge Suite, the new space is bigger, sleeker, and comes with a serious view. Think sweeping sights of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, best enjoyed from the terrace with a plate of crispy rice and a perfectly mixed cocktail in hand.
Nobu Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, 22nd floor, The Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 426 0760. @nobudubai
SUSHISAMBA
Two elevators, 230 metres, and suddenly, you’re dining above the city. SUSHISAMBA, perched on the 51st floor of The St. Regis Dubai, offers an all-encompassing view of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and beyond. The design is as much a spectacle as the setting, with intricate woodwork inspired by Japanese and Brazilian weaving traditions. At the heart of it all? A robata grill and sushi bar bringing fire, flavour, and a front-row seat to the action.
SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai
Above Eleven
With much of the Palm Jumeirah low-lying, finding a lofty perch to admire the sunset in this area of the city isn’t easy. So when Bangkok-born Above Eleven opened on the 14th floor rooftop of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, it was the the picture-perfect skylines of Dubai, this is the place to go. Above Eleven is an all box-ticking spot for spectacular views, cocktails, vibes, and flawless service.
Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @abovelevendubai
At.Mosphere
Sitting 442 metres above the city on the 122nd floor, At.mosphere holds the Guinness World Record for the highest restaurant from ground level. The menu leans modern French, with precision in every detail, but the real draw is the feeling of dining among the clouds. Whether it’s a long, slow dinner or a quick drink in the lounge, nothing quite compares to watching Dubai from this height.
Atmsophere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai
Attiko dubai
On the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Attiko is all about high-energy nights and some of the best sunset views in the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Palm Jumeirah, while DJs and live music set the mood. The pan-Asian menu pairs well with the skyline, and whether you’re here for an early-evening drink or a late-night scene, the vibe keeps shifting in all the right ways.
W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. Tel:(0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai
Aura Skypool
At 210 metres above sea level, AURA is the world’s highest 360Â° infinity pool, offering uninterrupted views of Dubai’s skyline, Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re floating above the city or lounging with a drink in hand, the feeling is nothing short of surreal.
AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0) 4 566 2121, @auraskypool.dubai
CE LA VI
Located on level 54 of Address Sky View, CE LA VI is known for some of the most stunning views in the city. The terrace looks straight onto the Burj Khalifa, making it the perfect spot for that picture-perfect shot, if you angle your phone just right. But it’s more than just a backdrop. From the Dubai Fountains dancing below to the electric atmosphere as the night unfolds, the setting is pure spectacle. Even getting there is an experience, with a private glass elevator ride that whisks you up from the ground floor, leaving Sheikh Zayed Road twinkling beneath you.
CEÂ LA VI, Address Sky View Address, Tower 2, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai
Luna Dubai
Located in the heart of DIFC with sweeping Burj Khalifa views, this rooftop lounge draws a crowd who loves great cocktails and bold Asian flavours. Grab a spot on the terrace, sip on a smoked whisky Negroni, and dive into a menu packed with shareable bites, all while the city lights set the scene.
Luna, Four Seasons Hotel 8 Th Floor, Gate 9, DIFC, open daily 5pm-3am. Tel: (0)4 506 0300. @lunaskybar
Jato
With breathtaking 360 views that stretch from Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah to the iconic Burj Al Arab, Jato, on the 43rd floor of Media One tower is the ideal spot for after-work drinks or dinner. Meaning ‘home’ in the Quechua language of Peru, Jato features a spacious restaurant with an open kitchen, a stylish bar and lounge where a live DJ sets the vibe, and versatile private dining areas perfect for intimate gatherings and celebrations. The menu is as impressive as the setting, with bold Peruvian flavours taking centre stage. Signature dishes include the zesty ceviche carretillero and melt-in-the-mouth short rib estofado, while the cocktail menu is every bit as inventive. Don’t miss the Chicha Royale or the Andean Mule, perfect for sipping as you take in those incredible skyline views.
Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City. Daily 5pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 557 4820. @jatodxb
Copyright Alex Jeffries
CouCou Dubai
Fifty-two floors up, CouCou doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s the charm. Playful yet polished, this rooftop at The View at The Palm mixes Mediterranean flavours, signature cocktails, and live entertainment with a sense of mischief. Cosy booths, scenic views, and a little space to dance make it the kind of place where the night takes its own course.
CouCou Dubai, The View at The Palm, Palm Tower. Tel: (0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop
Pierchic
When it comes to the best restaurants in Dubai with a view, Pierchic has that ‘wow’ factor, sitting out on a wooden pier right over the Arabian Gulf. The views? Iconic. You’ve got the Burj Al Arab in the distance, and the water sparkling below your feet. It’s perfect for a relaxed lunch with the sea breeze or a romantic dinner as the city lights twinkle. The menu, led by Chef Beatrice Segoni, leans into Italyâ€™s coastal flavours with handcrafted pasta, lobster risotto, and a solid seafood lineup. And don’t miss Onda bar halfway down the pier for a pre-dinner drink while you catch that golden hour glow.
Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeriah. @pierchicdubai
Skyview Lounge
High above the city on the 27th floor of the Burj Al Arab, Skyview Lounge is Where breathtaking views set the stage for next-level cocktails. With floor-to-ceiling glass walls framing the glittering skyline and the Arabian Gulf, this is a spot made for lingering over expertly crafted cocktails and refined bites, all with Dubai’s most iconic backdrop.
Skyview Lounge, 27th floor, Burj Al Arab, open daily, from 5pm-11pm. @jumeirah
High Society
Perched at the 30th floor at The Lana, High Society puts you front and centre of Dubai’s skyline with an amazing view of the Burj Khalifa. Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert brings a menu of light bites that match the setting. Whether you’re stopping by for a drink or settling in for a bite, it’s the kind of place that lets you unwind while the city lights shine below.
The Lana, Marasi Drive, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 541 7755. @highsocietyatthelana
Images: Supplied/Instagram
