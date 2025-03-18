Looking to eat healthy but no time to cook? Try these healthy meal delivery services in Dubai…

If you’re looking to eat better in 2025, then it’s time to check out one of these healthy meal delivery services in Dubai. They’re a quick and easy way to make sure you’re eating right, without taking hours out of your day meal prepping and menu planning.

Here are 18 of the best healthy meal delivery services in Dubai to try.

The Six Pack Revolution UAE

If you’re ready to commit to a life-changing fitness journey, The Six Pack Revolution might be just what you need. This globally renowned, award-winning program offers a 75-day plan that combines clean eating, structured exercise, and mindset coaching to deliver lasting results. Founded by fitness expert Scott Harrison, it’s more than a fitness program – it’s a complete lifestyle transformation designed for anyone, regardless of age or fitness level.

Price: Signature plans start from Dhs730 for 75 days.

@thesixpackrevolutionuae

Spring

If you love the idea of cooking but not the time-consuming prep, Spring makes mealtimes super easy. This meal kit delivery service sends you everything you need to whip up restaurant-quality dishes at home – pre-portioned, prepped, and packed for freshness. With a weekly-changing menu featuring everything from light, low-cal options to hearty favourites, it’s all about great ingredients and zero waste. Choose three to five meals per week, get them delivered in an eco-friendly bag, and have dinner on the table in 30 minutes or less – no stress, no leftovers, just good food.

Price: Plans start from Dhs519

@spring_feeling_official

Hello Chef

For those who want home-cooked meals without the hassle of meal planning, Hello Chef delivers everything you need in one convenient box. Choose your preferred box size, pick from over 34 rotating recipes each week, and have all the fresh, pre-portioned ingredients delivered straight to your door. With flexible delivery options and the ability to skip weeks when needed, it’s an easy way to keep mealtimes exciting and stress-free.

Price: Meals start at Dhs34 per serving, with boxes ranging from Dhs307 (three meals for two people) to Dhs698 (five meals for four people).

@hellochef

iDiet

Born from a small kitchen in Beirut, iDiet has quickly become a go-to for health-focused foodies. This sub-brand of HealthBox Diet and Nutrition Center crafts globally inspired menus, blending international, Asian, and Oriental flavours. With customizable meal plans designed by dietitians and prepared by professional chefs, iDiet ensures you hit your health goals without sacrificing taste. Whether you’re after weight loss, a lifestyle transformation, or convenient healthy meals, iDiet delivers fresh, preservative-free dishes tailored to your needs. Enjoy quality, variety, and proven results with every bite – delivered straight to your door.

Price: Plans start from Dhs150 to Dhs185 per day

@idiet.ae

Fitt Meals

Offering both weekly and monthly plans, FITT Meals has an array of healthy meal plans that are goal-specific. Pick from the five or six day week option, and then decide whether you want a plan that caters to muscle gain, weight loss or vegetarian. They also do meals for kids, perfect for busy parents on the go. With all of the plans, you control how many meals you get, whether it’s one or two, breakfast included, snacks or no snacks. Tasty, macro-counted dishes include fish tacos, Asian beef stir-fry, creamy tenderloin stroganoff, chicken Arabiatta and garlic herb salmon bowl.

Price: Weekly meal plans for 5 days start from Dhs749, and Dhs899 for 6 days, and monthly meal plans for 5 days start from Dhs2,299, and Dhs2,699 for 6 days.

fittmeals.ae

Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummy is all about meals that have been specially crafted by expert chefs and nutritionist keeping in mind what ‘mummy’ needs. Their meals are for every mom. They are exclusively hormone free, antibiotic free and do not use any GMO ingredients. Gestational Diabetes, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegetarian, Pescatarian Menus Available. Yummy Mummy are calorie controlled recipes which avoid ingredients like spice, are hormone free. Our yummy meals are made fresh daily using only the highest quality ingredients and produce from Australia, New Zealand or Europe.

Price: 4-week packages priced at Dhs3,499, and 8-week packages priced at Dhs6,500.

yummymummy.ae

Vmeals

Vmeals is on a mission to make healthy living easy and accessible. Launched in 2020, they’ve quickly gained a reputation as one of the UAE’s most popular meal plan providers, serving over a million meals in just two years. Backed by a team of expert nutritionists and master chefs, VMeals offers tailored meal plans designed to suit your fitness goals and lifestyle. Each dish is crafted with fresh, natural ingredients, ensuring the perfect balance of nutrients and flavor. Whether you’re looking to get in shape or maintain a healthier lifestyle, VMeals delivers quality, convenience, and guidance with every bite.

Price: Classic diet plans start from Dhs2,429 for 20 days

@vmeals.ae

Jetlagged Chef

As a former aviation employee, Eliza’s love for cooking took off during lockdown. Blending healthy recipes with an Australian twist, Jetlagged Chef (JLC) focuses on fuelling the body rather than punishing or restricting it. Customers can tailor the weekly menu to their goals, with lunch and dinner equating to around 1,100 to 1,200 calories. You can also upgrade to include a daily snack and juice shot, with your daily intake at around 1,400 to 1,500. You can also opt for just lunch or just dinner, depending on your lifestyle, and they’ve even added breakfast for those that want the whole day taken care of. There’s a strong focus on quality when it comes to the meat and seafood, and JLC doesn’t shy away from proper portions. Each day you’ll get a printout with the exact dietary breakdown of every meal. If you’re looking for an easy way to add more fresh vegetables and controlled healthy dishes into your routine, this is the one for you.

Price: For the weekly plan it’s Dhs575 for two meals a day, five days per week, or Dhs500 per person for couples. For the four week plan it’s Dhs2,100 for two meals a day, five days per week or Dhs2,000 per person for couple orders. Delivery days are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

jetlagged-chef.com

Prep&Co

Whether it’s healthy eating or weight loss, achieve your goals with Prep & Co’s meal plans. They offer daily delivery across the UAE, with 120 recipes to pick from, meaning you’ll never get bored. There’s four meal plans to choose from: international, keto, low-carb and vegan, all of which come with three meals and two snacks, so if you like grazing all day, this one’s a solid option. Sample menus include a spinach and cheese egg muffin for breakfast, crab lettuce wrap for snack, beef shawarma plate for lunch, an afternoon snack of chocolate vanilla protein balls and chicken skewers for dinner.

Price: International meal plan priced at Dhs74 per day, low carb meal plan for Dhs80 per day, Keto meal plan for Dhs80 per day, and vegan meal plan for Dhs74 per day.

prepandco.net

Colour My Plate

Colour My Plate provides a customized and personalized experience to meal planning delivering high-quality meals using premium ingredients while focusing on your intolerances, allergies, and dietary requirements – such as low-carb, vegan, vegetarian, paleo, dairy-free, gluten-free, and gut-healthy options for everyone. All of the packages ca be tailored to your goals, whether it’s fat loss and tone, general health or muscle gain, and you can also decide whether you want morning, lunch, evening or a full day of meals. It’s also available on a five, six, or seven-day plan. Certified dietitians are available to offer continuous nutritional advice and support seven days a week.

Price: standard meal plan starting from Dhs75 per day, Gluten-free and dairy free plan starts from Dhs80.75 per day and plant-based plan starts from Dhs75 per day.

colourmyplate.ae

FitLab

Whatever your goal is, here’s why FitLab stands out: You have the freedom to pick meals you love every week; no surprises, just delicious options. You get to enjoy ever-changing dishes made with chef-crafted meals and premium ingredients to keep your taste buds happy. Convenience in flexible delivery options to suit your schedule and lifestyle. Fitness-focused nutrition with carefully calculated meals to help you reach your health goals without compromise – all guided by experts for maximum results.

Price: Daily meal plans start at Dhs121 for weight loss with a special monthly promotion of 3 meals + side salad or snack, 5 days per week, original price Dhs2,541 (Dhs1,905.75 after 25% discount).

@fitlabme

Delicut

More about eating healthy than weight loss, Delicut invite Dubai residents to enjoy nourishing, freshly prepared meals that can be added to their existing schedule, or replace it entirely. You can customise the number of meals you want – one, two, or three – with the option to also add a snack or two if you like. There’s a five-day trial option, then the plans are available monthly, with three meal options available of either under 500 calories per meal, 550- 600 calories per meal or 650+ calories per meal, all of which come as five or six day plans.

Price: Monthly one meal plans start from Dhs735 for five days per week or Dhs882 for six days per week. Monthly two meal plans are Dhs1,428 for five days per week or Dhs1,713 for six days per week. Monthly three meal plans are Dhs1,928 for five days per week or Dhs2,313 for six days per week.

delicut.ae

PrepHero

Designed as a simple solution to make meal prep more easy, Prep Hero has plans for fat loss, performance and gain, depending on your fitness goal. Designed by nutritionists and chefs, PrepHero’s plans are freshly delivered and promise clean and healthy dishes that keep you feeling full for longer. There’s lots of protein-enriched meals including beef, chicken, seafood, but there’s plant-based protein options too if you’re eating green. You can sign up for two-, four- or eight-week plans, all of which come as five, six or seven day options, and all are three meals and two snacks.

Price: Four week plans start from Dhs2,999 for five days, Dhs3,750 for six days and Dhs4,300 for seven days.

myprephero.com

Zero Fat

Whether your goal is weight loss, a healthier lifestyle or athletic performance, Zerofat can help you reach your goals with its array of customisable meal plans. Delivered direct to your door, plans are priced daily so you can book for as many days per week as you’d like. Weight loss plans range from 1,000 to 1,300 calories per day, and come as either lunch and dinner or lunch, dinner and a snack. Lifestyle plans, which include breakfast, lunch and dinner or breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack, range in calories from 1,400 to 1,800 per day.

Price: Weight loss plans start from Dhs88 per day, lifestyle plans start from Dhs113 per day, athlete plans start from Dhs133 per day, and customized plans start from Dhs88 per day.

zerofat.ae

Honest Badger

Karate black belt and yogi, Yasmin, created Honest Badger to fill a need for healthy yet indulgent food. The brand loves to play on classics, giving them a healthy twist from scratch within their kitchen. Made fresh, using wholesome ingredients, Honest Badger offers vegan, active vegan, protein and active protein plans, depending on the lifestyle of the client. For those who like to graze throughout the day Honest Badger will keep you happy. You’ll start with a morning juice and fresh ginger and lemon shot (if you can handle it!). Breakfast is exciting and unpredictable, followed by a snack, lunch, another snack, dinner and a vegan dessert. You won’t get bored with the variety offered in this meal plan. Opening the box of goodness in the morning becomes something to look forward to. Plus, there’s deliveries every day for those with laser focus on their diet plan.

Price: Prices range from Dhs115 to Dhs154 per day depending on the plan you pick, deliveries come seven days a week.

honestbadgerfoods.com

Kcal Extra

No healthy meal delivery round-up in Dubai would be complete without Kcal, one of the city’s original healthy meal plan options. There’s an array of food plan options, which include weight loss, muscle building and weight management (for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.) Your calorie count for the day will differ depending on which plan you pick, but you will get breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks delivered daily to your door. They have over 800 dishes on the menu, so if you don’t like something, you can contact your account manager to switch it for something else going forward.

Price: Plans start from Dhs794 to Dhs831 per week.

kcalextra.com

RightBite

One of the UAE’s longest-standing meal plan services, RightBite has an array of eight meal plans, which include a weight loss option, low carb, fuel up, simple healthy eating and more. Choose your plan online after getting a sneak peek at what your menu looks like, and then schedule an appointment to tailor-make your meal plan with one of RightBite’s dietitians. On the full package, you’ll receive breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack, but you can also opt for just lunch, breakfast and lunch, or lunch and dinner. Whichever you go for, you can then choose from three different calorie ranges whether you’re looking to lose or maintain weight. All packages are available as one-week or four-week options, for either five or six days.

Price: From Dhs45 per day to Dhs120 per day.

rightbite.com

Pura

Pura healthy meal deliveries in Dubai are based on three meals a day (without snacking), and they’ll deliver your three daily meals at a time to suit you. They have set menus, but you can also create meal plans based on your preferences. They cater for an array of dietary requirements, customising menus that are gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, seafood-free and nut-free upon request. Not necessarily just for weight loss, Pura is designed for those looking to maintain a healthy eating routine, although you can opt for the 1,500 calorie plan or 1,800 calorie plan if you’re looking to curb your calorie count.

Price: Packages start from Dhs130 per day for a vegan plan, Dhs136 per day for the wellness plan and Dhs153 for a personalised plan. Monthly packages start from 2,615 for the vegan plan, 2,720 for the wellness plan and 3,045 for the personalised plan.

pura.ae

