Be Beach is the place to be next weekend, with two massive back-to-back nights featuring world-renowned DJ duos. Friday, April 4 sees the mystical sounds of Bedouin, while Saturday, April 5 brings the powerful beats of Fideles. If you love electronic music, this is where you’ll want to be next weekend.

Bedouin

If you’re into musical storytelling, Bedouin will be the highlight of your weekend. The DJ duo (Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe) are known for their signature sound, combining Middle Eastern influences with deep, euphoric sets, earning them their spot at events like Coachella and Burning Man. Bedouin are more than just DJs, they are producers, musicians, singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists, and they’ve mastered a distinctive and timeless sound that has connected with crowds from all corners of the world. This Friday, they’re bringing that magic to Be Beach for a night. Rolbac and Alex Twin are on warm-up duties, so expect a proper build-up before the main event.

Bedouin, Be Beach, Dubai Marina, Friday, April 4, 7pm onwards, tickets starting at Dhs195, tables from Dhs5,000, lounge tables from Dhs8,000. Tel: (0) 54 751 1119. Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net. For reservations, contact reservations@bebeachdxb.com. www.bebeachdxb. @bebeachdxb

Fideles

The party doesn’t stop after Bedouin. Round off your weekend with Fideles, the Italian duo who’ve carved out a space in the underground scene with releases on Afterlife, Innervisions, and more. Their sets are a perfect balance – deep, melodic, and packed with groovy energy. Ryan Woods and Alex Twin will be warming things up before Fideles take over, closing out the weekend on a high.

Fideles, Be Beach, Dubai Marina, Saturday, April 5, 7pm onwards, tickets starting at Dhs150, tables from Dhs4,000, lounge/sofa table reservations starting at Dhs6,000. Tel: (0) 54 751 1119. Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net. For reservations, contact reservations@bebeachdxb.com . www.bebeachdxb. @bebeachdxb

