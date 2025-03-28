Update: It’s closing earlier than previously announced…

The Dubai Fountain is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Dubai, with thousands of people flocking from all over the world to watch the incredible displays of water dancing to music directly in front of the Burj Khalifa.

In February, property developer Emaar announced that the fountains will be closed for a few months starting from May 2025. But we’ve just received an update with the Dubai Fountain show closing earlier than previously announced. The last performance will now take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Why are the shows stopping?

The good news is it is only temporary to essentially make way for a bigger and better show.

The world’s tallest performing fountain display will be closed for five months for an upgrade and planned maintenance. The upgrades are said to include more advanced technology being implemented, improved choreography, and enhanced sound and lighting systems.

They are currently submerged within the 30-acre Burj Lake and the fountains shoot up to 22,000 gallons of water as high as 140m in the air.

The fountains currently run every 30 minutes from 6pm to 11pm every day. However, they will not run at all during the time of the renovations.

So if you want to see it for one last time before it closes, make a bee line to Dubai Mall right now before the water shuts off.

While you’re there…

You can check out the newly opened SLRP which has opened in The District near the ice skating rink, or if you want to go shopping, Dubai Mall is now home to the first standalone Disney store. You can expect an enchanting retail journey at both Disney stores for guests of all ages. There will be special “Story Arc” corners that will provide magical portals into different beloved Disney stories, taking guests from the everyday into extraordinary worlds filled with magic, heroism, and timeless tales with carefully curated experiences and interactive displays.