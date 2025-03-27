The super cool run returns…

The temperatures in UAE is slowly (but surely) going to reach microwave levels soon. For you active lot, you’re probably going to think twice before venturing for that run outdoors. However, for one day, Ski Dubai is going to come to your rescue with the return of DXB Snow Run.

The popular indoor ski venue has once again teamed up with Dubai Sports Council to host the sixth edition of the super cool run. ‘How cold?‘ you ask. Think -4⁰C. Brr…

The run takes place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, and as with previous editions, will see you navigating the slopes of Ski Dubai.

The run is open to individuals ages 13 to 70. with individual and group categories available. Which means you can enjoy this whole cool run with the family and enjoy some healthy competition.

You can pick from two distances 3km – which is three loops around Ski Dubai, or 5km which is five loops.

And… believe it or not, things could possibly get sweaty, so carry a spare change of clothes with you.

Registrations will be open until Thursday, May 15, 2025. Prices start from Dhs94.50. There are individual and group categories. You can check out the categories and book accordingly here. Do note, that registration will close earlier if all spaces are sold out.

If you are quick enough and book your spot before April 7, you can save 30 per cent off the cost.

All those who cross the finish line will receive a medal, and the top three participants from each category will walk home with some cool prizes.

DXB Snow Run was first launched in 2020 and has since then become an annual event. Last year alone, the run saw around 600 athletes spanning 55 nationalities taking part. Stay tuned for more announcements.

It is also just one of many events that are hosted throughout the year that aim to help keep the community active. Can’t attend this one? More events at Ski Dubai will be announced, so stay tuned.

DXB Snow Run, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, May 18, prices start from Dhs94.50. Tel: 800-FUN (800-386), skidxb.com

Images: Supplied