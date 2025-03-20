Endless food offerings await…

If you love food and want to be spoilt for choice, take note, e& Beach Canteen is returning this March. Dubai’s most popular food pop-up is here a little bit earlier than usual, which is excellent news for our bellies.

The pop-up returns to Nessnass Beach in Jumeirah from Thursday, March 27 to Sunday, April 13, transforming the space into a bustling hub packed with food, entertainment, games, wellness, and shopping opportunities.

The best news? Entry is free.

If you want to know what it was like last year, take a look at the video below.



What can you expect at e& Beach Canteen this year?

If you visited last year, expect the same cool vibes alongside delicious options to eat, spanning street food to gourmet.

We don’t know the whole list of vendors just yet, but here are a few highlights. Italian fans can enjoy homemade pasta and Italian soul brimming with NYC energy at Pastasole, and for a slice of pizza, Local Foundry is serving sourdough pizzas hot from the oven.

For burgers, Flave DXB is setting up a stall at the pop-up alongside SYOTG who will be cooking up premium steaks for the meat eaters. And if you want to try something new, track down Sweet Dee’s Jerk for authentic Jamaican dishes such as marinated chicken wrap.

For the sweet tooth visitors, save space post your main meal for Austrailia’s famous cookie, Brooki, or you can try the London-famous Knot Churros (a milkshake combining churro and cotton candy). And for the boba-obsessed, Boba Tea will be at the space ready to serve up Instagrammable bubble tea magic.

To keep the energy levels high as you bounce around the very many food vendors, there is live entertainment on the main stage from singers to African drummers, violinists, and more.

Want to explore a little more before diving into food? There’s plenty, including checking out some thrilling rides and trying out your luck at a skill game. Want something more creative? There are workshops where you can show off your creativity by painting, decorating a mirror, creating your own body scrub, or learning the art of Japanese origami. There are workshops for the little ones, too, so no one is left out.

Oh, and when we say no one is left out, we mean it, because you can expect to take some fitness classes beachside, too.

Stay tuned for more information.

e& Beach Canteen, Nessnass Beach, Jumeirah, March 27 to April 13, 4pm to midnight, free entry, @beachcanteenofficial

