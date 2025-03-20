It’s time to touch gloves in the capital (again)…

UFC and MMA fans, there’s big news for you: UFC Fight Night is making an electrifying return to the capital for a second edition this summer, on Saturday, July 26.

Images: supplied, What’s On archive

While UFC events have become a mainstay on the UAE’s sports and entertainment calendar with 20 events being held here since 2010, 2024 saw the first time Abu Dhabi hosted two official UFC events in the same year, with a simmering fight card at UFC Fight Night on August 3 being followed-up by UFC 308 on October 26, 2024. This year is expected to follow suit, with a second, larger event following the July 26 Fight Night, landing in the Etihad Arena presumably in October.

Last year’s UFC Fight Night saw a mouthwatering main event clash between bantamweight Russian Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen of the US, with the former picking up a victory after a high-quality, five-round contest that had some of the biggest names in the game in attendance including one of the greatest ever to grace the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov himself, cageside at the Etihad Arena.

For all the information on who will be competing in Abu Dhabi this July, where to get tickets (which will be on sale soon), and all the event updates, stay tuned to whatson.ae.

visitabudhabi.ae