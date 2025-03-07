Crispy, gooey, and unapologetically authentic…

If you’re after the best Knafeh in Dubai, forget the trendy spins and go straight for the OG – the kind that stays true to its Palestinian roots. Born in the city of Nablus, this iconic dessert is a masterpiece of textures: crisp, golden pastry, buttery Nabulsi cheese that melts and stretches just right, and a fragrant drizzle of syrup that ties it all together. And the only way to have it? Hot, straight from a giant round tray, with that signature stretch and pure cheesy perfection – just the way it’s meant to be. The good news? Dubai is a city that loves its sweets, with spots that take Knafeh seriously and keep the tradition alive. Here’s where you can get the best Knafeh in Dubai.

Feras Sweets

Feras Sweets is the undisputed ‘OG’ of Knafeh in Dubai, serving authentic Palestinian Knafeh since 1984. Known for its unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity, Feras has become a symbol of excellence in the world of Nabulsi Knafeh. The menu offers a variety of traditional options, including the beloved Kunafa Naama and Kunafa Kheshna, alongside indulgent variations like Kunafa Mabrooma with cream, Kunafa Naren with cream, and Kunafa with Kaak. Feras continues to be the go-to spot for the best Knafeh in Dubai, and anyone craving the best and most authentic Kunafa Nabulsiya, proving it’s a timeless classic.

Feras Sweets, multiple locations. ferassweets.ae

Ibsais Sweets

Ibsais Sweets, a family-owned business with roots in Nablus, Palestine, offers an authentic taste of Palestinian tradition. Renowned for its commitment to quality, Ibsais uses only the finest all-natural ingredients, including traditional Nabulsi cheese, and avoids artificial colouring in favour of natural alternatives like turmeric. The pastries are handcrafted in the same way they’ve been made for generations in Nablus, ensuring a true reflection of the original recipe. For those seeking authentic, homemade Knafeh, Ibsais remains a standout choice when it comes to the best Knafeh in Dubai.

Ibsais Sweets, available for delivery on talabat and Deliveroo. @ibsaissweets

Chef Halawa

Chef Halawa, a Nablus-born culinary maestro, is a well-known figure in Dubai’s supper club scene, where he showcases the full richness of Palestinian cuisine. Specialising in long Levantine tables, he stays true to the essence of Palestinian food, with a deep belief that food is the heart of Palestinian culture. Through his supper clubs, pop-ups, and private catering, Chef Halawa serves the most authentic Palestinian dishes and sweets, including his traditional knafeh, honouring the authenticity and heritage of his roots.

Chef Halawa. @chefhalawa

Omar Odali’s legendary Knafeh

If you’re after the best Knafeh in Dubai, SLS Dubai is bringing a taste of tradition this Ramadan with a special pop-up by Omar Odali, known for his legendary Palestinian Knafeh – one of the most authentic Kunafa Nabulsiya in Dubai. Prepared live over charcoal, his signature dessert is all about rich flavours – a perfectly crisp crust, warm, gooey cheese, and a drizzle of fragrant syrup. Throughout March, you can enjoy Omar Odali’s iconic treat at Privilege on the 75th floor with breathtaking city views, grab a slice at EllaMia, or enjoy it as part of the curated Iftar menu at Fi’lia.

Privilege, Floor 75, SLS Dubai, Mar 1 to 29. @omar.odali @slshotels

Images: Supplied/Instagram

