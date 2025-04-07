Sand, sea, and zero spend…
Not every great beach day in Dubai comes with a price tag. Some of the city’s best stretches of sand are completely free. Whatever you’re in the mood for – a quiet day by the water, a scenic swim, or a lively spot for people-watching – these free beaches in Dubai have it all. Here are 7 of the best free beaches in Dubai 2025 where the only thing you need to bring is yourself, a towel, and maybe some sunscreen.
Kite Beach
For those who like a bit of action with their beach day, Kite Beach is the place to be. Kitesurfers, paddleboarders, joggers, and volleyball players bring the energy, while food trucks and cafes keep you fuelled.
@kitebeachdubai
JBR Beach
Right in the middle of Dubai Marina, this beach has it all, soft sand, a running track, and plenty of places to grab a bite. It’s the go-to for a day by the water with city views.
@thebeachdubai
Sunset Beach
If you’re after the classic Dubai sunset shot, this is the spot. Burj Al Arab stands tall in the background while the sky turns shades of pink and gold.
Dubai Islands Beach
Dubai Islands Beach is a solid choice if you’re looking to do more than just sunbathe. You can play beach volleyball, kick a football around, or even grab a paddleboard or kayak. It’s also super pet-friendly, so bring your furry friends along. Plenty of space to just hang out and enjoy the beach day.
Jumeirah Open Beach
This massive stretch of golden sand runs from the Dubai Marine Beach Resort to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. It’s perfect for sunbathing, but also draws in runners, cyclists, rollerbladers, and water sports lovers. Whether you’re up for a leisurely stroll or some action-packed fun, this beach has something for everyone.
Image: cityguide-dubai.com
Nessnass Beach
Unlike the more bustling spots like Kite Beach or JBR, Nessnass offers a quieter alternative. This peaceful stretch is popular with kite surfers and locals looking to escape the crowds. With kiosks offering drinks and snacks, it’s the perfect spot to relax for a while. Runners can take advantage of the nearby beach running track to enjoy the scenery while they’re at it.
Al Mamzar Beach
Al Mamzar Beach Park is where the city’s coastline meets lush green space, offering five scenic beaches, shaded picnic areas, and plenty of activities for all ages. Families can swap the sand for the swimming pools, while playgrounds and open lawns provide space to unwind. With barbecue facilities, private chalets, and a skate park, there’s no shortage of ways to spend the day. Well-equipped with changing rooms, showers, and restrooms, it’s an ideal spot for a full day out.
