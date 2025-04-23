The happiest hour of the day…

Who doesn’t love a happy hour? Whoever named it knew exactly what they were doing – because no matter how your day’s gone, there’s something oddly satisfying about that first sip at sunset. Whether you’ve had a marathon day of meetings or just need a midweek reset, sometimes all you need is a well-earned drink (or five). Here are 9 must-visit spots for the best happy hour in Dubai that’ll make any hour a good one.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel

This one’s for when “just one drink” turns into four hours of easy pours and good company. Garden on 8 keeps things simple: great drinks, solid prices, and a laid-back terrace that’s perfect for winding down (or gearing up). From ice-cold pints to classic cocktails and beer buckets, happy hour here isn’t just a window – it’s a daily ritual. Dhs32 gets you started, and the vibes do the rest.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel. Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8dxb

Nola

Set in JLT, Nola brings a laid-back New Orleans vibe, with its striking marble bar setting the tone. The happy hour runs daily from 5-7pm, serving house spirits from Dhs27, wine from Dhs28, and pints from Dhs35. It’s an easygoing spot to ease into the evening – and if it’s been a minute since your last visit, this is a good excuse to go back.

Nola, Cluster P, JLT, starting at Dhs35, daily 5-7pm. Tel: (0)4 399 8155. @noladubai

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach

Clock out and coast straight into golden hour. At Jones the Grocer on Palm West Beach, Aperitivo Hour means two drinks, four bites, and that effortless sea breeze vibe – all for Dhs99. Easy, breezy, just the way weekday evenings should be.

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach, Monday to Thursday, 5-7pm, priced at Dhs99. Tel: (0)52 527 1750. @jonesthegrocer

ROKA

This sleek Japanese spot doesn’t just do standout dining – it also serves a solid happy hour at the bar. From 4-8pm, Monday to Friday, the bar serves draft beers for Dhs25, Italian bubbles and grape for Dhs35, plus a tight list of mixed drinks at the same price. There’s also a solid line-up of small plates – think seared salmon sushi, crispy fried chicken and more, all for Dhs35.

The Opus by OMNIYAT Level 1, Business Bay, starting at Dhs25, Mon-Fri, 4-8pm. Tel: (0)4 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

TOKYO 35 at TABŪ

Inspired by Tokyo’s Route 35, this after-work pitstop is all about winding down – fast. TABŪ’s bar turns into a pocket of neon-lit energy with drinks and bites going for just Dhs35. Expect bold flavours, slick pours, and a vibe that shifts you smoothly from work mode to whatever’s next. Only at the bar, every evening.

TOKYO 35 at TABŪ, Mezzanine floor of The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, daily from 6-8pm, Bar area, Dhs35. @tabudubai

CLAW BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When you’re craving a chilled vibe and some solid drinks, CLAW BBQ is the place. From beers to cocktails, they’ve got drinks starting from Dhs32. Perfect for a laid-back afternoon or a smooth transition into the evening.

CLAW BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)42 300 054. @clawbbqpalm

IRIS

Iris Sunsets might sound fancy, but the prices definitely aren’t. This open-air spot comes with skyline views, a sleek crowd, and solid drinks deals. From 6-8pn (daily except Saturdays), you’ll find beers from Dhs20, spirits from Dhs25, grape and bubbles at Dhs30, and a line-up of eight mixed drinks for Dhs35. Sundays are worth noting too – a bottle of rosé goes for Dhs150 from 6pm – 2am.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, starting at Dhs20. Sun-Fri, 6-8pm. Tel: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai

Bla Bla Dubai, JBR

One place, two solid deals. Grab 2-for-1 house drinks across the restaurant, rooftop, and beach club, or hit the beach bar for Dhs29 pints until 10pm.

Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, daily, 4-8pm Beach Bar ‘til 10pm. @blabladubai

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Kick back with happy hour deals on beers, spirits, wines, and cocktails – all starting at Dhs30. Laid-back vibes, solid drinks, and plenty of time to make it count.

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sunday to Friday, from opening until 8pm priced at Dhs30. @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Images: Supplied/Instagram