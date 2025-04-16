Good to know…

Every now and then, we get news in Dubai that a Dubai Metro station name has been changed. While it’s not the ‘breaking news’ that we report, it still makes a difference for Dubai Metro users (new and old), as we would hate it if you would miss your stop.

In March, we announced that a popular station on the Red Line is going to be renamed, and this got us wondering whether there were any Dubai Metro stations whose names can’t be changed. The answer is yes, there are a few that can’t be changed no matter how many zeros you add on the cheque.

Curious as to what they are? You’re in the right place.

Stations on the Red Line that can’t be renamed:

Emirates

Airport Terminal 3

Airport Terminal 1

World Trade Centre

Emirates Towers

DIFC

Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall

Business Bay

Dubai Internet City

DMCC

Ibn Battuta

Jumeirah Golf Estate

Stations on the Green Line that can’t be renamed:

Creek

Al Jaddaf

Dubai Healthcare City

Oud Metha

Al Ras

Baniyas Square

Salah Al Din

Abu Bakr Al Siddique

Abu Hail

So, why can’t these Dubai Metro stations undergo a name change?

In short, the above stations can’t be renamed because they are deemed by RTA as Dubai landmarks.

RTA launched the Dubai Metro stations naming rights initiative in 2009 and was the first of its kind worldwide. Name changes are fairly frequent along the metro line, and are normally named based on their location, or the sponsor that has named them.

According to Gulf Business, the naming rights for a station could cost up to Dhs40 million for a 10-year period, depending on the location.

Before the Al Khail rename, the last time we saw a station being renamed was back in September 2024 when InsuranceMarket took over the Mashreq Metro Station. Yes, that’s the station with the one and only Alfred plastered all over.

When will we expect the next name change to drop? We’re unsure, but it may be a big one, especially for those of us living in Old Dubai. Stay tuned.

Images: Getty Images