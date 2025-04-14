Start your engines…

Residents in the UAE love their cars, and they don’t hold back when it comes to showing them off. One of the best spots to see all of the top supercars, muscle cars, and classics all in one space is at the Kandura Rally in Dubai.

Taking place on Saturday, April 19, the fourth edition of the cool motor event will bring together some extraordinary collections of supercars, hypercars, classic automobiles, luxury vehicles, superbikes, modified builds, off-road beasts, and custom creations all under one roof.

The best news? The event is free to attend. It is gearing up to take place at Dubai Festival City. Everyone, car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and families – all are welcome to check it out.

*Your guide to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix*

But the event isn’t just a platform for showing off

Well, maybe just a little… BUT the cars showcased here at Kandura Rally will also take on each other in a competition that highlights the finest examples of automotive craftsmanship, from classic icons to modern supercars, custom-engineered masterpieces, and high-performance machines that redefine excellence.

An expert panel and public votes will determine the winners.

As with last year, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour collab returns to once again showcase incredible builds, creativity, authenticity, and true garage spirit.

*Formula Woman Nations Cup roars into Dubai this May*

What else can you enjoy on the day?

Besides drooling over the steel beauties, visitors will also be entertained by some high-adrenaline experiences, including passenger drift experiences, interactive exhibits, live music, gourmet food trucks, gaming zones, and a host of engaging activities for all ages.

Have a car you want to show off?

Owners of exceptional vehicles are encouraged to register and secure their place in this celebrated event here.

For more information, check out @kandurarallydubai

Kandura Rally 2025, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, April 19, free to attend, @kandurarallydubai

Images: Supplied