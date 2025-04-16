Top outdoor attractions to visit in Dubai before summer hits

Consider this your early warning…

Have you noticed that these days, there are tikmes when Dubai is… warmer than usual? Sadly, we are nearing the end of winter, and before you know it, the 45 degree weather is back. While some of the top attractions in Dubai remain open year-round, the outdoor ones will shut their doors and will only re-open once the peak of summer has passed – usually around September or October.

So, if you’ve been planning that outdoor attraction visit and haven’t yet gotten around to it, this is your last call.

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai’s most floral space closes its doors over the summer for two reasons. The boiling temperatures is one main reason, but it also closes as the park prepares and plans for its next season. If it’s been a couple of years since you’ve visited, this year, the attraction has expanded the Smurf’s Village and has added in floral tunnels and lighting attractions. Once the summer has passed and the cooler weather has once again settled onto the city, the gates will reopen at Dubai Miracle Garden – usually at the start of the last quarter of the year. If you’re heading online to book tickets, currently the last date you can book is April 30, 2025, which… is a little earlier than usual. But stay tuned, as this may change.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Global Village UAE

It feels like only last month that Global Village UAE reopened its doors, but in a few months, we will all have to bid farewell once again to the current season. The popular attraction receives millions of visitors every year who walk through their doors to enjoy the park’s vibrant atmosphere, shows, food stalls, and unique shopping opportunities. Before you go, find out more about what’s new here and purchase your tickets here. At the moment, Global Village UAE is scheduled to close on May 11, 2025, but they have extended their dates in the past by a few days – but we will have to wait and see. Stay tuned.

Global Village UAE, Dubailand, Dubai, ticket prices from Dhs25. globalvillage.ae Hatta Wadi Hub Hatta is one of those spots you just have to visit before summer arrives to really soak in its beauty without breaking out in a sweat. However, if you’re doing the long(ish) drive down for Hatta Wadi Hub, take note as the adventure hub closes in April (most likely, the end of April). ‘What’s at Hatta Wadi Hub?’, you ask? It’s a spot that will heal every adventure seeker’s soul. There’s archery, the net walkway, the mountain biking trails, a zorbing track, horse rides, and so much more. Check back in on the website as the actual dates are yet to be announced, but if you really want to go, make plans sooner rather than later. @visit.hatta Dubai Safari Park Dubai Safari Park is home to about 3,000 animals. At the park, you will find tigers, gibbons moon bears, lions, elephants, giraffes, camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves, mountain gazelles and much more. When mercury levels rise, the park closes its doors to protect the health of the animals (and visitors, of course). This season, at the moment you can only book tickets until June 1, 2025. Purchase tickets here. Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, dubaisafari.ae

Ripe Market

Everyone’s favourite outdoor market for all things vintage, small business, artisanal, homegrown and gourmet shuts down in the summer – usually in May. Ripe Market is a weekend affair, pitching tent in the Police Academy Park on Saturdays and Sundays with pop-up stalls, food vendors, classes and workshops, entertainment, and loads more to see and do. It’s the go-to spot if you’re looking to support local, stock up on fresh foods and produce, or just chill. It’s a fun day out with your family and friends and definitely different from the typical mall crawling we must resort to come summer. Hurry and visit before the chance slips away.

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

While the below outdoor attractions don’t close as such over summer, they are definitely more enjoyable when it is cooler. So, schedule in some time to use the last few weeks of winter to enjoy them…

Dubai Fountains

Well, there are two reasons why you need to head to the Dubai Fountains as soon as possible, especially if you’re a huge fan. The fountains are an attraction you can enjoy throughout the year, but it is an absolute joy during the winter because you can watch the fountain dance without having to blink sweat out of your eyes. However, you need to remember that the fountains will be closed for five months starting from May 2025 as they are getting an upgrade and undergoing maintenance. So, if you want to see it one last time before the water shuts off, visit before April ends.

Love Lakes

Perhaps the most well-known man-made lakes in Dubai, the interlocking hearts of the love lakes have garnered plenty of interest and visitors since it was first revealed a few years ago. The Love Lakes can be found in Al Qudra Oasis and are best seen from an aerial view. On land, you can enjoy a walk here or take in the sunset, and possibly even do a picnic – just don’t leave a mess behind, okay?

Al Qudra Lake

If you’re looking for the perfect picnic spot, Al Qudra Lake might just be it. These artificial lakes in the heart of Dubai’s desert are best enjoyed in the cooler months when you can camp by the lakefront, take a ride down the Al Qudra Cycling track or enjoy some bites from the food trucks. It’s also a great place to spot native Dubai wildlife in their natural habitat including desert foxes, oryx, and a number of bird species, including some on the endangered list, such as the steppe eagle and the Asian houbara.

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai

It might look like something out of an African safari, but the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located just a few minutes’ drive from Dubai Mall. It is home to more than 20,000 birds of 67 species, but it is most famous for its magnificent flock of flamingos. To see them, head to one of three viewing hides dotted around the perimeter of the sanctuary. It is open all year round, but of course, you’ll have a cooler experience over the winter. According to Visit Dubai, the hides are open from 7.30am to 5.30pm during the winter season, and from 6am to 6pm between April and September.

